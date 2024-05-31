News diary 3-9 June: ITV hosts first election debate, Taylor Swift comes to UK, D-Day commemorations

Julie Etchingham moderates a debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn on ITV ahead of the 2019 general election. Picture: ITV

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The second week of campaigning has seen party leaders traversing the country and taking in the joys of travel by train and other less traditional modes of transport, but the last few days for Keir Starmer have been dominated by a row over selections and accusations that the Labour leader is attempting a purge of left-wing candidates ahead of polling day. After Diane Abbott’s 13-month suspension was lifted earlier this week, she and fellow Corbynites including the former think tank director Faiza Shaheen, who narrowly lost in Iain Duncan Smith’s Chingford seat in 2019, complained publicly that they were being barred from standing as Labour candidates on July 4 while choice seats were allocated to pro-Starmer figures Luke Akehurst, Georgia Gould and Josh Simons. The party’s NEC is set to run the rule over the candidate selections at a meeting on Tuesday (June 4), though Starmer attempted to draw a line under one of the contentious issues by saying today that Abbott was ‘free to go forward’ as a Labour candidate.

Labour’s factionalism flare-up is sure to be one of Rishi Sunak’s main attack lines when the party leaders face off at the first TV debate of the campaign on Tuesday evening hosted by ITV’s election veteran Julie Etchingham. While the impact of TV debates on actual voting intentions may be questionable, the opportunity to land a lasting blow or deliver a quotable soundbite is still a useful prize at this stage of the campaign. We’re likely to see a lot of back and forth over the state of the economy and, particularly, plans for post-election taxation, but the presence of an audience means both leaders will need to be mindful of the possibility of being caught out on live TV. In an attempt to avoid any suggestion that ITV’s presidential format is excluding other voices, party leaders from Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Reform UK and the Greens have been invited to participate in a post-debate live programme.

The campaign should take a back seat later in the week as leaders prepare to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday (June 6) with events in the UK and Normandy. Rishi Sunak joins King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales for the UK’s national commemoration on Southsea Common on Wednesday (June 5), featuring testimonies from D-Day veterans and a Red Arrow display, followed by a community vigil and light show in the evening. A Battle of Britain memorial flight which was due to participate in the commemorations is now in question after the aircraft were temporarily grounded following the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long in Lincolnshire last weekend.

Related

UK commemorations also take place in France on Wednesday, including a Royal British Legion ceremony at the Bayeux War Cemetery attended by Princess Anne and a Commonwealth War Graves Commission service at Bayeux Cathedral, followed by a candlelight vigil which will see 4,500 graves illuminated. The prime minister, King and Queen join in on Thursday – the trio attends the UK’s commemoration at the new British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, marking the monarch’s first overseas travel since he began cancer treatment earlier this year. Sunak and Prince William represent the UK at the main ceremony on Omaha Beach that afternoon.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Looking abroad

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are among over two dozen world leaders expected at the Omaha Beach ceremony honouring the nearly 160,000 troops that landed in Normandy in 1944. Zelenskyy’s presence means the war in Ukraine is likely to loom large over the gathering given recent Russian advances and the US decision yesterday to allow Ukraine to strike certain targets inside Russia with Western-supplied weapons. Macron has promised to outline further details on France’s support for Ukraine when the pair meet next week.

On Friday (June 7), Biden will deliver what looks set to be a major speech on ‘the importance of defending freedom and democracy’ at Pointe du Hoc, the site of the daring and crucial assault on German gunners by the 2nd US Ranger Battalion led by Lieutenant Colonel James E. Rudder. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attended events marking the 70th anniversary of the landings despite the occupation of Crimea earlier that year, has not been invited this time around. He’s set to deliver an address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, with comments on Ukraine and the US likely on top of his economic remarks.

Yet more election news next week, starting on Tuesday (June 4) when results from India’s marathon multi-phase polls are announced. Most observers expect Narendra Modi and his BJP to secure another majority despite lowered turnout partly linked to record-breaking heatwaves. On Thursday (June 6), European Parliament elections begin, with voting taking place across the bloc through Sunday (June 9). Far-right candidates across Europe are expected to do well, possibly winning more seats than the centre-right European People’s Party led by current European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is seeking another term. A good performance from the far-right may complicate von der Leyen’s plans given the European Socialists, Greens, and Liberals have all said they would oppose her reelection if she moves to cooperate with the likes of the hard-right European Conservatives and Reformists group (ECR). Preliminary results are expected on Sunday night.

Also look out for…

June 3

Ben Wallace at Afghanistan inquiry

Hunter Biden’s gun charges trial begins

Anthony Fauci testifies at House committee on Covid

Rafael Grossi addresses IAEA board meeting

UNFCCC climate conference

ILO labour conference

Love Island series 11 begins

June 4

Berlin memorial concert for Alexei Navalny

US FDA committee reviews MDMA-assisted therapy treatment

England v Scotland at ICC T20 World Cup

35 years ago: Tiananmen Square massacre

June 5

Vaughan Gething faces motion of no confidence in Welsh Assembly

Votes on PSR and VAR at Premier League AGM

WMO’s Global Climate Update report

Emmanuel Macron attends D-Day events in Morbihan and Saint-Lo

Verdict expected in slander case against Amanda Knox

Controversial Jerusalem Day parade

Naksa Day

June 6

ECB interest rate decision; rate cut forecast

Hearing in FDA challenge to Safety of Rwanda Act

Strike action by junior doctors in Northern Ireland

Prince of Wales and Justin Trudeau attend Canadian D-Day ceremony

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron attend American D-Day ceremony

UN General Assembly elects new Security Council members

June 7

Deadline for general election candidate nominations

Taylor Swift begins UK gigs in Edinburgh

Biden and Macron attend D-Day events in Cherbourg and Bayeux

EURO 2024 squad announcement deadline

England v Iceland EURO 2024 warm-up friendly

European Athletics Championships

June 8

National demonstration for Palestine (London)

Trooping the Colour dress rehearsal

Biden and Macron hold bilateral meeting in Paris

Deadline for Benjamin Netanyahu to adopt Benny Gantz plan for Gaza

England v Australia at ICC T20 World Cup

MLB London games

June 9

Parliamentary elections in Belgium

Swiss referendum on vaccines and renewable energy

GMB Congress opens

Roger Federer delivers Dartmouth commencement address

Canadian Grand Prix

Stats, reports and results

June 3

UK manufacturing PMI

UK Finance household finance review

CBI monthly growth indicator

June 4

QS World University Rankings 2025

IEA report on COP28 renewable capacity pledges

BRC Retail Sales Monitor

South Africa Q1 GDP

Fortune 500 listing

June 5

FTSE UK Index Series Annual Review

Walmart and Centrica AGMs

WHSmith trading statement

SMMT car sales figures

Australia Q1 GDP

June 6

Italy annual economic forecast

IEA World Energy Investment report

UK construction PMI

Quarterly update on GP workforce

Annual ‘What Kids Are Reading’ report

Results from: Mitie

June 7

Moody’s sovereign reviews of the UK and Ukraine

Halifax house price index

US unemployment figures

FAO food price index

EU Q1 GDP and main aggregates/employment

Alphabet (Google) annual shareholders’ meeting

Anniversaries and awareness campaigns

June 3

Seven years ago: London Bridge terror attack

Child Safety Week (to June 9)

National BBQ Week (to June 9)

Museum Week (to June 9)

Global Week of Action Against Gun Violence (US – to June 9)

June 4

One month to go: UK general election

Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor turns three

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

June 5

Global Running Day

World Environment Day

June 6

50 days to go until Paris 2024 Olympic Games

One year ago: Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed

World Tetris Day

June 7

UN World Food Safety Day

National Donut Day

National Fish and Chip Day

Childhood Day

National Gun Violence Awareness Day (US)

June 8

National Best Friends Day

World Oceans Day

World Gin Day

International Tampon Alert Day

95 years ago: Britain’s first female cabinet minister appointed

June 9

Five years ago: huge protest in Hong Kong in opposition to extradition changes

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog