September 29, 2025

News diary 29-5 September: Trump hosts Netanyahu, UK party conferences and Taylor Swift releases new album

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Large colourful mural art of Taylor Swift on the side of a hotel building
Taylor Swift mural in Liverpool ahead of Eras tour. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The week kicks off with international politics under the spotlight as Donald Trump hosts Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, a meeting likely to draw global attention as Trump is expected to push for a Gaza peace plan.

In the UK, politics also dominates the domestic agenda as the annual party conference season begins. The Labour Party Conference takes place in Liverpool from 28 September, followed by the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester from 5 October.

Meanwhile, cultural anticipation reaches a peak on Friday with the release of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, titled The Life of a Showgirl.

Leading the week

Monday (September 29): Rachel Reeves speech to Labour Party conference; Donald Trump hosts Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House; Tyler Robinson in court over Charlie Kirk shooting.

Tuesday (September 30): Keir Starmer speech to Labour Party conference; UK GDP National Accounts; ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup begins.

Wednesday (October 1): Energy price cap changes take effect; Deputy leadership hustings at final day of Labour conference; Possible US government shutdown as fiscal year 2026 begins.

Thursday (October 2): Denmark hosts European Political Community Summit.

Friday (October 3): Zack Polanski speech to Green Party conference; Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentencing; Taylor Swift releases new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Saturday (October 4): Latest protest against proscription of Palestine Action planned in London; Germany hosts meeting of European interior ministers on migration; Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party holds leadership vote.

Sunday (October 5): Conservative Party conference opens; First elections due in Syria since the fall of Assad; NFL London: Vikings v Browns.

Also look out for…

September 29

Sentencing begins for men guilty of raping girls in Rochdale

UN Security Council discusses Israeli settlement activity

European Environment Agency publishes State of the Environment report

Lady Gaga in concert at the O2

September 30

Latest US government short-term funding resolution expires

Sergey Lavrov address to Valdai Discussion Club

UEFA Champions League match day two

October 1

Earliest date for Jaguar Land Rover production facilities to re-open

Pink Ladies protest in Westminster

Informal meeting of EU leaders in Denmark

Yom Kippur

October 2

Former Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield at Covid inquiry hearing

Vladimir Putin may address Valdai Discussion Club

October 3

Andrew Bailey speech on financial stability in Amsterdam

Czech Republic parliamentary elections

England v South Africa at Women’s Cricket World Cup

30 years ago: OJ Simpson verdict

October 4

Deputy leaders address Green Party conference

SDLP annual conference

Local elections in Georgia

October 5

Meeting of eight OPEC+ countries

Pereira v Ankalaev rematch at UFC 320

Formula One Singapore Grand Prix

Key statistics, reports and results

September 29

CBI monthly growth indicator

CBI service sector survey

McKinsey Global Payments Report 2025

September 30

UK economic accounts

Quarterly consumer trends statistics

BRC shop price index

Biannual HMRC figures on betting and gaming

Cancer waiting times in Scotland

China manufacturing PMI

Australia interest rate decision

Results from: Nike, AG Barr

October 1

UK manufacturing PMI

Nationwide house price index

PAMCo audience measurement figures

Euro area inflation

India interest rate decision

October 2

Children living in long term workless households

Annual gambling survey for Great Britain

Quarterly financial survey of pension schemes

Results from: Tesco

October 3

First OBR Budget forecast round

BRC economic monitor

UK services PMI

US unemployment figures

FAO food price index

Results from: JD Wetherspoon

