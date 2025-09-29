News diary 29-5 September: Trump hosts Netanyahu, UK party conferences and Taylor Swift releases new album

The week kicks off with international politics under the spotlight as Donald Trump hosts Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, a meeting likely to draw global attention as Trump is expected to push for a Gaza peace plan.
In the UK, politics also dominates the domestic agenda as the annual party conference season begins. The Labour Party Conference takes place in Liverpool from 28 September, followed by the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester from 5 October.
Meanwhile, cultural anticipation reaches a peak on Friday with the release of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, titled The Life of a Showgirl.
Leading the week
Monday (September 29): Rachel Reeves speech to Labour Party conference; Donald Trump hosts Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House; Tyler Robinson in court over Charlie Kirk shooting.
Tuesday (September 30): Keir Starmer speech to Labour Party conference; UK GDP National Accounts; ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup begins.
Wednesday (October 1): Energy price cap changes take effect; Deputy leadership hustings at final day of Labour conference; Possible US government shutdown as fiscal year 2026 begins.
Thursday (October 2): Denmark hosts European Political Community Summit.
Friday (October 3): Zack Polanski speech to Green Party conference; Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentencing; Taylor Swift releases new album The Life of a Showgirl.
Saturday (October 4): Latest protest against proscription of Palestine Action planned in London; Germany hosts meeting of European interior ministers on migration; Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party holds leadership vote.
Sunday (October 5): Conservative Party conference opens; First elections due in Syria since the fall of Assad; NFL London: Vikings v Browns.
Also look out for…
September 29
Sentencing begins for men guilty of raping girls in Rochdale
UN Security Council discusses Israeli settlement activity
European Environment Agency publishes State of the Environment report
Lady Gaga in concert at the O2
September 30
Latest US government short-term funding resolution expires
Sergey Lavrov address to Valdai Discussion Club
UEFA Champions League match day two
October 1
Earliest date for Jaguar Land Rover production facilities to re-open
Pink Ladies protest in Westminster
Informal meeting of EU leaders in Denmark
Yom Kippur
October 2
Former Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield at Covid inquiry hearing
Vladimir Putin may address Valdai Discussion Club
October 3
Andrew Bailey speech on financial stability in Amsterdam
Czech Republic parliamentary elections
England v South Africa at Women’s Cricket World Cup
30 years ago: OJ Simpson verdict
October 4
Deputy leaders address Green Party conference
SDLP annual conference
Local elections in Georgia
October 5
Meeting of eight OPEC+ countries
Pereira v Ankalaev rematch at UFC 320
Formula One Singapore Grand Prix
Key statistics, reports and results
September 29
CBI monthly growth indicator
CBI service sector survey
McKinsey Global Payments Report 2025
September 30
UK economic accounts
Quarterly consumer trends statistics
BRC shop price index
Biannual HMRC figures on betting and gaming
Cancer waiting times in Scotland
China manufacturing PMI
Australia interest rate decision
Results from: Nike, AG Barr
October 1
UK manufacturing PMI
Nationwide house price index
PAMCo audience measurement figures
Euro area inflation
India interest rate decision
October 2
Children living in long term workless households
Annual gambling survey for Great Britain
Quarterly financial survey of pension schemes
Results from: Tesco
October 3
First OBR Budget forecast round
BRC economic monitor
UK services PMI
US unemployment figures
FAO food price index
Results from: JD Wetherspoon
