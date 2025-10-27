Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

October 27, 2025

News diary 27 October – 2 November: Trump in Japan, Women’s Cricket World Cup final

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Donald Trump on a golf course wearing a Make America Great Again Hat doing a thumbs up gesture
Donald Trump watches the action on course during the opening day of the Ricoh Women’s British Open in 2015 at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire, Scotland. Picture: Shutterstock/Christian David Cooksey

The week begins with Trump touching down in Japan, his second stop on his Asia tour, in advance of a meeting with China’s Xi Jinping aiming to end the trade war between the world’s largest economies.

Mid-week, tech giants Meta, Reddit and Microsoft post their earnings, with record revenues for Meta’s ad business expected.

At the end of the week, the Women’s Cricket World Cup final decides who takes home the trophy in South Africa.

Leading the Week

Monday (October 27): DPP and deputy NSA at first hearing in national security committee inquiry into espionage and Official Secrets Act cases; Pre-trial hearing for Paul Doyle over Liverpool victory parade crash; Dozens due in court charged over Palestine Action support.

Tuesday (October 28): Rachel Reeves addresses Future Investment Inititaive in Riyadh; Final misconduct hearings for Charing Cross station police officers; Donald Trump continues Japan visit, meeting with new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Wednesday (October 29): Government delivery plan for Sixth Carbon Budget due; Early parliamentary elections in the Netherlands; US Federal Reserve interest rate decision; Results from Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta.

Thursday (October 30): Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet in South Korea; Ed Miliband decision due on H2Teesside hydrogen plant; Results from Apple, Amazon and Shell.

Friday (October 31): ‘Blue Book’ of UK national accounts statistics published ahead of next month’s Budget; Senior Republicans including Mike Johnson and Kristi Noem speak at Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Summit; Halloween.

Saturday (November 1): New US tariffs on Chinese goods and trucks due to be imposed; England face Australia in Autumn rugby union internationals.

Sunday (November 2): Women’s Cricket World Cup final.

Also look out for…

October 27

DWP Qs in the Commons

Donald Trump begins trip to Japan

Peru hosts 63rd session of the IPCC

Alcaraz and Sinner among competitors as ATP Paris Masters begins

October 28

Employment Rights Bill in the House of Lords

WTO begins first review of UK trade policies and practices

ECHR ruling in climate case over Norwegian continental shelf licenses

Trial begins over assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

October 29

Barry George in court accused of rape

State funeral in Valencia for victims of 2024 flash floods

Vietnamese leader begins UK state visit

First Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinal

October 30

Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson in court

Second Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinal

October 31

Lords debate on Ukraine

IISS Manama Dialogue opens

November 1

Barack Obama speaks at rallies in Newark and Norfolk

Malaysia hosts ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus

New Zealand v England ODI final before Ashes

November 2

Deadline to file judicial review into Gatwick expansion

ATP Athens Open begins, featuring Novak Djokovic

NYC marathon

Key statistics, reports and results

October 27

Bank of England capital issuance

October 28

Homicide in Scotland 2024/25

BRC shop price index

OECD Science, Technology and Innovation Outlook

South Korea Q3 GDP

Results from: HSBC, BNP Paribas, ASM International, Nomura Holdings, PayPal, Iberdrola, UnitedHealth Group

October 29

Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change

UNEP Adaptation Gap Report

OECD Global Corporate Sustainability report

Spain Q3 GDP

Canada interest rate decision

Results from: Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Boeing, Airbus, Starbucks, Mercedes-Benz, Santander, Next, Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Deutsche Bank, BASF, GlaxoSmithKline

October 30

Children in need in England 2024/25

Take-up of income-related benefits 2023/24

Quarterly figures on offender management and safety in custody

ECB and Japan interest rate decisions

EU and Mexico Q3 GDP

Results from: Apple, Amazon, Shell, TotalEnergies, Standard Chartered, Credit Agricole, Volkswagen, Samsung, ABInBev, Reddit, Liberty Global (Virgin Media)

October 31

Pink Book

OBR Budget forecast round

Flash euro area inflation

Hong Kong Q3 GDP

China manufacturing PMI

Forbes Top-Earning Dead Celebrities

Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Audi, Colgate-Palmolive

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

