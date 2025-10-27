News diary 27 October – 2 November: Trump in Japan, Women’s Cricket World Cup final

The week begins with Trump touching down in Japan, his second stop on his Asia tour, in advance of a meeting with China’s Xi Jinping aiming to end the trade war between the world’s largest economies.
Mid-week, tech giants Meta, Reddit and Microsoft post their earnings, with record revenues for Meta’s ad business expected.
At the end of the week, the Women’s Cricket World Cup final decides who takes home the trophy in South Africa.
Leading the Week
Monday (October 27): DPP and deputy NSA at first hearing in national security committee inquiry into espionage and Official Secrets Act cases; Pre-trial hearing for Paul Doyle over Liverpool victory parade crash; Dozens due in court charged over Palestine Action support.
Tuesday (October 28): Rachel Reeves addresses Future Investment Inititaive in Riyadh; Final misconduct hearings for Charing Cross station police officers; Donald Trump continues Japan visit, meeting with new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Wednesday (October 29): Government delivery plan for Sixth Carbon Budget due; Early parliamentary elections in the Netherlands; US Federal Reserve interest rate decision; Results from Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta.
Thursday (October 30): Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet in South Korea; Ed Miliband decision due on H2Teesside hydrogen plant; Results from Apple, Amazon and Shell.
Friday (October 31): ‘Blue Book’ of UK national accounts statistics published ahead of next month’s Budget; Senior Republicans including Mike Johnson and Kristi Noem speak at Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Summit; Halloween.
Saturday (November 1): New US tariffs on Chinese goods and trucks due to be imposed; England face Australia in Autumn rugby union internationals.
Sunday (November 2): Women’s Cricket World Cup final.
Also look out for…
October 27
DWP Qs in the Commons
Donald Trump begins trip to Japan
Peru hosts 63rd session of the IPCC
Alcaraz and Sinner among competitors as ATP Paris Masters begins
October 28
Employment Rights Bill in the House of Lords
WTO begins first review of UK trade policies and practices
ECHR ruling in climate case over Norwegian continental shelf licenses
Trial begins over assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
October 29
Barry George in court accused of rape
State funeral in Valencia for victims of 2024 flash floods
Vietnamese leader begins UK state visit
First Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinal
October 30
Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson in court
Second Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinal
October 31
Lords debate on Ukraine
IISS Manama Dialogue opens
November 1
Barack Obama speaks at rallies in Newark and Norfolk
Malaysia hosts ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus
New Zealand v England ODI final before Ashes
November 2
Deadline to file judicial review into Gatwick expansion
ATP Athens Open begins, featuring Novak Djokovic
NYC marathon
Key statistics, reports and results
October 27
Bank of England capital issuance
October 28
Homicide in Scotland 2024/25
BRC shop price index
OECD Science, Technology and Innovation Outlook
South Korea Q3 GDP
Results from: HSBC, BNP Paribas, ASM International, Nomura Holdings, PayPal, Iberdrola, UnitedHealth Group
October 29
Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change
UNEP Adaptation Gap Report
OECD Global Corporate Sustainability report
Spain Q3 GDP
Canada interest rate decision
Results from: Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Boeing, Airbus, Starbucks, Mercedes-Benz, Santander, Next, Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Deutsche Bank, BASF, GlaxoSmithKline
October 30
Children in need in England 2024/25
Take-up of income-related benefits 2023/24
Quarterly figures on offender management and safety in custody
ECB and Japan interest rate decisions
EU and Mexico Q3 GDP
Results from: Apple, Amazon, Shell, TotalEnergies, Standard Chartered, Credit Agricole, Volkswagen, Samsung, ABInBev, Reddit, Liberty Global (Virgin Media)
October 31
Pink Book
OBR Budget forecast round
Flash euro area inflation
Hong Kong Q3 GDP
China manufacturing PMI
Forbes Top-Earning Dead Celebrities
Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Audi, Colgate-Palmolive
