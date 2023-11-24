News diary 27 November-3 December: King Charles opens COP28, Hancock at Covid inquiry, Evan Gershkovich detention deadline

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
The world’s leaders convene in Dubai for COP28 on Thursday (November 30) to review commitments to reduce carbon emissions, as well as undertake the first global stocktake under the Paris Agreement. Longtime climate activist King Charles delivers the summit’s opening address on Friday (December 1), and eyes will be on how his words might be interpreted versus the policies put forward by his prime minister, who has faced criticism over a significant U-turn on net zero policies. Rishi Sunak confirmed his attendance at the climate talks in advance this year, sidestepping the controversy he faced in 2022 when he was forced to row back on plans to skip them. On Saturday (December 2), Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to attend the conference as part of his attempts to modernise the papacy.
While US President Joe Biden is not expected to attend, observers will be looking at the relationship between the US and China, two of the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, as key to the success of the talks. The pair’s climate envoys resumed talks in California earlier this month, raising hopes that they could find some common ground head of the meeting in Dubai. Despite the positive messages, the summit is not without its critics, with many taking aim at the host nation. COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber himself is head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, which has sought to increase its oil production over the last few years. Though the big names will be around to open the conference, the crunch talks on an actual agreement usually come at the end of the summit, which wraps up on December 12.
Following a string of more detail-oriented sessions with Chris Whitty this week, the Covid-19 Inquiry returns in force next week with a succession of political ‘big beasts’ set to appear to provide further revelations on government operations during the pandemic. On Monday (November 27), metro mayors Sadiq Khan, Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram appear before the inquiry to outline how London, Manchester and Liverpool approached the challenges of the pandemic, followed on Tuesday (November 28) by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who is called to explain his role through the pandemic as the then-Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
Wednesday (November 29) features evidence from former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who famously stood in as Prime Minister in April 2020 when Boris Johnson was hospitalised with Covid, followed by former Chancellor and late-pandemic Health Secretary Sajid Javid. The week’s biggest draw, though, will be a prolonged two-day session on Thursday and Friday (November 30-December 1) with former Health Secretary turned reality-TV star Matt Hancock that will undoubtedly dive into the multitude of controversies that took place under his tenure.
After hosting summits on AI and food security already this month, Rishi Sunak again welcomes a host of international figures to London for the Global Investment Summit on Monday (November 27). The prime minister will use the event to bang the drum for the UK as an investment destination, and the attendance of the likes of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman represents something of a coup for Number 10 after a mixed year for the UK economy.
The highlight of the technophile prime minister’s agenda for the day is a keynote discussion with Schwarzman on investing in skills for the future, while elsewhere there’s a showcase of new technologies by carmakers McLaren and Aston Martin, computing firms Fruit Cast Ltd, Delta G and Quantum DX and nuclear energy companies Tokamak Energy and Core Power. While the summit may see Sunak start the week on a high, the prospect of seeing his government’s fiscal plans unpicked at Treasury committee sessions with the OBR and influential economists on Tuesday (November 28), before a grilling for the Chancellor on Wednesday (November 29), means it could be rather short-lived.
Looking abroad
Following news that a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas began this morning ahead of the first planned hostage exchanges later today, the conflict looks set to dominate the international news agenda once again next week amid a flurry of diplomatic activity. With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly planning a visit to Israel early next week ahead of the NATO ministerial on Tuesday and Wednesday (November 28-29), there will be much interest in whether the pause can be extended beyond Tuesday, when it is due to expire unless Hamas agrees to release more hostages.
Tuesday also sees Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visit Turkey for talks with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva begin visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and the annual debate on the question of Palestine and the situation in the Middle East at the UN General Assembly in New York. On Wednesday (November 29), the UN Security Council will debate the situation in the Middle East, which coincides with International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, likely marked by further protests over the conflict.
One of the more surprising figures that may turn up in Israel next week is X owner Elon Musk, who, according to Israeli outlet N12, is due to visit the sites of Hamas’ attacks on Israel near the border with Gaza as well as meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. Musk has faced criticism from all sides of the conflict, battling accusations of antisemitism and uproar over plans to provide Starlink internet coverage to Gaza as well as condemnation for plans to ban pro-Palestinian terms including ‘from the river to the sea’ and ‘decolonisation’.
While it’s still unclear whether or when Musk will touch down in Tel Aviv, he’ll almost certainly have to field questions on the X controversies, including the decision by several major companies to pull their advertising from the site, when he’s interviewed at the New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit on Wednesday (November 29). Alongside Musk, speakers include US Vice President Kamala Harris, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Warner CEO David Zaslav, FTC Chair Lina Khan, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
Also look out for…
November 27
- Trial begins for two teens charged with murder of Brianna Ghey
- Trial of six French minors linked to murder of Samuel Paty
- Charles Michel visits Hungary for talks with Viktor Orban
- Young Thug trial begins
- Tusk Conservation Awards
November 28
- British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference
- Former Wilko CEO at committee session on firm’s collapse
- Inquest into death of headteacher Ruth Perry begins
- Memorial service for former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter
- Jenni Hermoso testimony for legal complaint over World Cup kiss
- Iain Duncan Smith speaks at Heritage Foundation on China, Russia and Iran
- WeWork bankruptcy court hearing
November 29
- OECD Economic Outlook
- Parole decision deadline for Jon Venables
- Sentencing for child who admitted killing woman hit by car
- Ofcom and BBC chairs at VLV Autumn Conference
- Jonathan Majors asaault trial begins
- Ursula von der Leyen addresses European Business Summit
- ‘Hong Kong 47’ national security trial resumes
- USA Swimming US Open Championships
November 30
- WMO provisional statement on State of the Climate 2023
- Minister at committee session to update on HS2
- RMT referenda close on dispute with train operating companies
- London premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
- OSCE Ministerial Council
- OPEC Conference meets
- Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom Fox News debate
- Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich’s current pre-trial detention period ends
- Royal Variety Performance
December 1
- Court hearing for Met Police officer charged with Chris Kaba murder
- Court hearing for family charged with murder of Sara Sharif
- Amanda Pritchard and Amanda Spielman at NCAS conference
- Hearing in Trump Georgia election interference case
- Brazil assumes G20 presidency
- FA Cup second round begins
December 2
- ASLEF strike action for East Midlands and LNER train drivers
- Grant Shapps speaks at Reagan National Defense Forum
- UEFA Euro 2024 draw
December 3
- COP28 talks on health, recovery and peace
- ASLEF train drivers strike action on four lines
- Venezuelan referendum on disputed Esequiba territory
- Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visits Germany
- British Independent Film Awards
Statistics, reports and results:
November 27
- Bank of England capital issuance
- CBI Monthly Survey of Distributive Trades
November 28
- Forbes 30 Under 30
- BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index
- Results from: easyJet
November 29
- US Q3 GDP (second estimate)
- IEA Energy Efficiency Report
- NAO report on civil service workforce
- Bank of England Money and Credit
- DfT stats on road casualties in 2023
- Working and workless household statistics
- CBI Service Sector Survey
- Results from: Halfords Group
November 30
- Annual statistics on police use of force
- Annual gambling industry figures
- Statutory homelessness statistics (quarterly)
- Boiler Upgrade Scheme statistics
- SMMT automotive production statistics
- CBI Monthly Growth Indicator
- Euro area flash inflation
- Turkey Q3 GDP
- NHS vacancy, workforce and sickness absence
December 1
- Annual DEFRA report on bathing water quality
- UK manufacturing PMI
Anniversaries and awareness days:
November 27
- Cyber Monday
November 28
- Giving Tuesday
- The Big Give Christmas Challenge (to December 5)
November 29
- International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
November 30
- St Andrew’s Day
- Fuel Poverty Awareness Day
- Remembrance Day for All Victims of Chemical Warfare
December 1
- World AIDS Day
December 2
- Small Business Saturday
- International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
- UAE Independence Day
December 3
- International Day of Persons with Disabilities
