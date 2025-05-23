News diary 26 May – 1 June: Russell Brand in court, disposable vape ban comes in

Russell Brand in a video defending himself against allegations in September 2023. Picture: Youtube screenshot

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (May 26): King Charles and Queen Camilla kick off Canada visit, meeting with Mark Carney; New Romanian President Nicușor Dan expected to be sworn in; Spring Bank Holiday.

Tuesday (May 27): King Charles delivers Speech from the Throne to mark opening of Canadian parliament; Peter Mandelson speech to Atlantic Council in DC; SpaceX Starship orbital test flight.

Wednesday (May 28): Jenny Harries and Dido Harding appear at Covid-19 inquiry; Palestine discussed at UN Security Council session on the Middle East; Chelsea face Real Betis in UEFA Europa Conference League final.

Thursday (May 29): Attorney General Lord Hermer delivers RUSI’s annual security lecture; Harry Brook makes captain’s debut in England v West Indies ODI.

Friday (May 30): Russell Brand in court on rape charges; Emmanuel Macron delivers speech to IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

Saturday (May 31): Inter Milan take on PSG in UEFA Champions League final.

Sunday (June 1): Ban on disposable vapes takes effect; Ban on transgender women playing women’s football in England begins.

Also look out for…

May 26

Controversial parade to mark Jerusalem Day

Malaysia hosts ASEAN Summit

Liverpool FC victory parade

Walsall take on AFC Wimbledon in League Two playoff final

May 27

High-level meeting of security officials in Moscow

EU ministers meet to discuss Hungary voting rights

Deadline for Chevron to wind down operations in Venezuela

May 28

JD Vance speaks at Bitcoin Conference

Harvard President speaks at ROTC Commissioning Ceremony

OPEC hosts meetings of oil producing nations

Nvidia results

May 29

John Swinney speaks at Prosper Forum 2025

CPAC Hungary

Premier League of Darts playoffs in London

40 years ago: Heysel Stadium disaster

May 30

Deadline for Colin Pitchfork parole decision

Lionesses play Portugal in UEFA Nations League

Elden Ring Nightrein released

One year ago: Donald Trump convicted in hush money trial

May 31

Andy Burnham and Louise Haigh address Compass conference

Tour of Italy (Giro d’Italia) penultimate stage; winner traditionally decided

Miss World

June 1

Polish presidential election runoff

Judicial elections in Mexico following controversial reforms

Eight OPEC+ countries hold monthly meeting

Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix

Key statistics, reports and results:

May 26

OECD Economic Survey of Canada

May 27

NHS Scotland waiting time statistics

OECD Steel Outlook

BRC shop price index

US consumer confidence index

May 28

Scottish GDP final estimate

Working and workless household statistics

US Fed interest rate decision minutes

Results from: Nvidia, HP, Kingfisher, Salesforce

May 29

Scottish Fiscal Commission economic and fiscal forecast

Second estimate of US Q1 GDP

Provisional figures on reported road casualties (2024)

Monthly figures on GP appointments

SMMT car production stats

South Korea and South Africa interest rate decisions

Results from: Nationwide, Costco

May 30

US personal income and outlays/PCE price index

US advance economic indicators

GDP for India, Canada and Turkey

Moody’s sovereign review of Ukraine

May 31

China manufacturing PMI

