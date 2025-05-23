News diary 26 May – 1 June: Russell Brand in court, disposable vape ban comes in

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (May 26): King Charles and Queen Camilla kick off Canada visit, meeting with Mark Carney; New Romanian President Nicușor Dan expected to be sworn in; Spring Bank Holiday.
Tuesday (May 27): King Charles delivers Speech from the Throne to mark opening of Canadian parliament; Peter Mandelson speech to Atlantic Council in DC; SpaceX Starship orbital test flight.
Wednesday (May 28): Jenny Harries and Dido Harding appear at Covid-19 inquiry; Palestine discussed at UN Security Council session on the Middle East; Chelsea face Real Betis in UEFA Europa Conference League final.
Thursday (May 29): Attorney General Lord Hermer delivers RUSI’s annual security lecture; Harry Brook makes captain’s debut in England v West Indies ODI.
Friday (May 30): Russell Brand in court on rape charges; Emmanuel Macron delivers speech to IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.
Saturday (May 31): Inter Milan take on PSG in UEFA Champions League final.
Sunday (June 1): Ban on disposable vapes takes effect; Ban on transgender women playing women’s football in England begins.
Also look out for…
May 26
Controversial parade to mark Jerusalem Day
Malaysia hosts ASEAN Summit
Liverpool FC victory parade
Walsall take on AFC Wimbledon in League Two playoff final
May 27
High-level meeting of security officials in Moscow
EU ministers meet to discuss Hungary voting rights
Deadline for Chevron to wind down operations in Venezuela
May 28
JD Vance speaks at Bitcoin Conference
Harvard President speaks at ROTC Commissioning Ceremony
OPEC hosts meetings of oil producing nations
Nvidia results
May 29
John Swinney speaks at Prosper Forum 2025
CPAC Hungary
Premier League of Darts playoffs in London
40 years ago: Heysel Stadium disaster
May 30
Deadline for Colin Pitchfork parole decision
Lionesses play Portugal in UEFA Nations League
Elden Ring Nightrein released
One year ago: Donald Trump convicted in hush money trial
May 31
Andy Burnham and Louise Haigh address Compass conference
Tour of Italy (Giro d’Italia) penultimate stage; winner traditionally decided
Miss World
June 1
Polish presidential election runoff
Judicial elections in Mexico following controversial reforms
Eight OPEC+ countries hold monthly meeting
Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix
Key statistics, reports and results:
May 26
OECD Economic Survey of Canada
May 27
NHS Scotland waiting time statistics
OECD Steel Outlook
BRC shop price index
US consumer confidence index
May 28
Scottish GDP final estimate
Working and workless household statistics
US Fed interest rate decision minutes
Results from: Nvidia, HP, Kingfisher, Salesforce
May 29
Scottish Fiscal Commission economic and fiscal forecast
Second estimate of US Q1 GDP
Provisional figures on reported road casualties (2024)
Monthly figures on GP appointments
SMMT car production stats
South Korea and South Africa interest rate decisions
Results from: Nationwide, Costco
May 30
US personal income and outlays/PCE price index
US advance economic indicators
GDP for India, Canada and Turkey
Moody’s sovereign review of Ukraine
May 31
China manufacturing PMI
