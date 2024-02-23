News diary 26 February-3 March: Sarah Everard inquiry report, Bibby Stockholm challenge, Iran elections

Sarah Everard

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The first report from an independent inquiry into the killing of Sarah Everard is due to be published on Thursday (February 29), days before the third anniversary of her kidnapping on Sunday (March 3). The 33-year-old’s disappearance and brutal rape and murder at the hands of Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens shocked the nation, particularly as it emerged that Couzens’ behaviour towards women had been common knowledge among colleagues before the murder. The first part of Dame Elish Angiolini’s inquiry looks at Couzens’ police career, vetting, and incidents or complaints regarding his conduct prior to Everard’s disappearance. The case shined a light on officers committing criminal offences and contributed to a significant erosion of trust, particularly in the Met Police. Far from being the case of one bad apple, numerous police officers have been convicted of serious offences since Couzens was jailed for a whole-life term. BBC Factual has also announced a new hour-long documentary, Sarah Everard: The Search for Justice, which will air later this year.

The government’s battle to stop the boats heads to the High Court once again on Tuesday (February 27), in a three-day hearing which sees Portland Mayor Carralyn Parkes challenging the Home Office’s jurisdiction over the highly-controversial asylum-seeker barge, the Bibby Stockholm. Parkes argues that the barge should be subject to planning control by Dorset Council, giving local residents a say in the decision to dock it at Portland Port. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has tried to win the favour of the right of his party by making immigration one of his key pledges, but his plans have faced a number of setbacks. The Bibby Stockholm was originally set to be the flagship vessel for the Home Office’s scheme to house migrants on barges, but has proven to be such a disaster that the wider policy has been shelved, and more bad news came last week when immigration and borders watchdog David Neal was sacked for leaking critical reports to the press. Quarterly immigration statistics published on Thursday (February 29) are unlikely to provide much comfort after last year’s record figures, though the government will be hoping to seize on a continued fall in the number of small boats arrivals.

The row between Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Henry Staunton will rumble on into another week when the former Post Office chair gives evidence to the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday (February 27) in a session on compensation for victims of the Horizon scandal. After a series of claims and counter-claims from both parties, senior civil servant Sarah Munby took the unusual step on Wednesday of publicly rejecting Staunton’s suggestion that she told him to delay payments when she was in charge of the business department in 2022. The former executive now faces the prospect of defending his honesty as well as his record at the Post Office in what’s set to be a must-watch session that will also hear from key figures in the scandal including campaigning former subpostmaster Alan Bates and current Post Office chief Nick Read.

Related

Speaking of political rows, an embattled Lindsay Hoyle will be hoping this weekend will be enough time to take the wind out of the campaign to remove him from the Speaker’s chair following Wednesday’s free-for-all over motions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, which encompassed Parliamentary procedure, party politics and the safety of MPs. With over 70 signatories to an early-day motion calling for a confidence vote in the Speaker, there’s still potential for further developments when the Commons returns on Monday (February 26), though Cabinet-level backing for the Speaker suggests he may now be able to ride out the storm.

Looking abroad

After a virtual meeting of G7 leaders tomorrow (February 24) marking the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting an in-person summit on support for Kyiv on Monday (February 26). With the war entering its third year, expect leaders to reiterate their long-term commitment to Ukraine’s war effort amid concerns about its ability to hold territory following the recent withdrawal of forces from Avdiivka in Donetsk. But the mood at Monday’s gathering could be somewhat lightened by the fact that lawmakers in Hungary now appear to be set to finally sign off on Sweden’s accession to NATO when they meet for their spring session the same day, completing the Nordic nation’s tortured path to full membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion. All eyes will then turn to Moscow on Thursday (February 29) for Vladimir Putin’s annual address to Russian lawmakers, his last before elections next month. Putin is likely to strike a typically defiant tone in the face of new sanctions and condemnations following the death of Alexey Navalny last week. Navalny’s widow Yulia is scheduled to address the European Parliament on Wednesday (February 28).

It’s also shaping up to be a significant week in terms of developments in the Middle East following news that US, Israeli, Qatar and Egyptian officials are meeting in Paris today to discuss a potential ceasefire deal. At the International Court of Justice in the Hague, hearings conclude on Monday (February 26) in proceedings over the UN’s request for an advisory opinion on the consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. Monday also marks the deadline for Israel to report back to the court on compliance with its ruling as part of South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, as well as the opening of the latest Human Rights Council session, which is likely to be dominated by the conflict. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and a host of ministers are due at the high-level segment in the first days of the session, before a report on the situation in Palestine is discussed on Thursday (February 29). The war is also expected to feature in talks at the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey from Friday (March 1), when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will deliver a speech.

Meanwhile, elections are scheduled in Iran on Friday (March 1), when voting takes place for both the Islamic Consultative Assembly and – arguably more significantly – the Assembly of Experts, the 88-member body of Islamic jurists who serve eight-year terms and will one day be responsible for appointing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s successor. Observers are predicting a record-low turnout following anti-government protests in recent years sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, pointing to a widening gulf between the hardline regime and a younger, disillusioned electorate. While Khamenei has urged the public to participate in elections as a means of reform, a recent survey suggested over three quarters of Iranians may boycott Friday’s vote.

Also look out for…

February 26

Commons motion on Humble Address to affirm support for Northern Ireland’s devolved institutions

UAE hosts WTO Ministerial Conference

Junior doctors’ strikes continue

National panel response to Bronson Battersby review due

US Supreme Court hears landmark cases over social media content moderation

Mobile World Congress opens

FA Cup fifth-round fixtures begin

February 27

Publishers at Lords committee session on the future of news

Junior doctors’ strikes continue

Ed Miliband at International Energy Week event

Tony Radakin speech to Chatham House defence and security conference

Icelandic president address to RUSI on Arctic security

MakeUK National Manufacturing Conference

Deadline for CMA report from housebuilding market study

Municipal elections in Israel

V4 leaders meet in Prague

February 28

Junior doctors’ strikes end

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off at PMQs

John Healey speech to Policy Exchange on UK defence

Journalists at Investigatory Powers Tribunal hearing over alleged surveillance

Hunter Biden deposition before US House committees

G20 finance ministers and central bank heads meet in Sao Paulo

Taiwanese presidential address expected to mark Peace Memorial Day

Apple annual shareholders’ meeting

February 29

Rochdale by-election

Lucy Frazer at FT Business of Football event

UNWRA funding could run out

Lloyd Austin appears before US House committee on health issues

First session of Pakistan’s national assembly since elections

Trial for five charged over Strasbourg Christmas market attack

Keir Starmer biography released

March 1

Rochdale by-election results announced

Planned launch of NASA SpaceX Crew-8 mission

Conversion therapy ban bill debated in Parliament

Officer named in Chris Kaba murder trial

Sentencing for three guilty of Shakira Spencer murder

Huw Pill speech to Cardiff Business School

First part of US government funding CR expires

World Athletics Indoor Championships begin

March 2

London Labour regional conference

Welsh Lib Dems spring conference

BRIT Awards

Formula One season begins in Bahrain

US presidential election caucuses

Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland

March 3

Rail fares increase

Ariana Grande album release

Tokyo Marathon

Statistics, reports and results

February 26

OEUK clean energy transition manifesto

Results from: Bunzl

February 27

OBR outlook on Welsh taxes

FTSE Women Leaders Review

RC Nielsen Shop Price Index

Bank of England capital issuance

Quarterly figures on crime in Scotland

Results from: Rocket Lab, Smith & Nephew, abrdn

February 28

US Q4 GDP (second estimate)

OBR fourth budget forecast round

Foreign Direct Investment 2023

Working and Workless Households

Results from: Just Eat Takeaway.com, The Co-operative Bank, Taylor Wimpey, Paramount, UCB, Reckitt Benckiser Group

February 29

NHS sickness absence and vacancy statistics

Monthly figures on GP appointments

Quarterly statutory homelessness figures

Energy trends and prices

SMMT car production figures

Freedom in the World 2024 report launch

PwC Women In Work Index

Canada, India and Turkey Q4 GDP

Results from: Ocado, International Airlines Group (IAG), Air France-KLM, Serco, Man Group, Atos, Schroders, London Stock Exchange, Best Buy, Veolia, Weir Group

March 1

Final OBR Spring Budget forecast round

ONS release on trust in Government in 2023

BRC economic briefing report

Flash Euro area inflation

UK manufacturing PMI

China manufacturing PMI

Results from: Rightmove, IMI, Kroger, Daimler Truck Holding

Anniversaries and awareness days

February 26

Eating Disorders Awareness Week (to March 3)

February 27

10 years ago: Crimean parliament seized

International Polar Bear Day

National Strawberry Day

February 28

Global Scouse Day

February 29

Four years ago: US-Taliban peace agreement signed

Rare Disease Day

March 1

International Women of Colour Day

Self-Injury Awareness Day (SIAD)

Big Yellow Friday

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Women’s History Month

Brain Tumour Awareness Month

Scottish Tourism Month

Dechox

March 2

Dr Seuss Day

March 3

World Hearing Day

International Sex Workers’ Rights Day

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

