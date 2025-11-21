Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

November 21, 2025

News diary 24-30 November: MPs grill BBC chair over Panorama scandal, Autumn Budget and Black Friday

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda in the week ahead, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

BBC chair Samir Shah. Credit: PA Media
The week kicks off with BBC chair Samir Shah and Michael Prescott, former external editorial adviser to the BBC Editorial Guidelines, being questioned by MPs. Prescott is responsible for leaking the memo regarding the BBC editing of President Trump’s speech in an episode of Panorama, which led to the resignations of director general Tim Davie and BBC News chief Deborah Turness.

On Wednesday, the government comes under scrutiny as it announces economic policies to be rolled out as part of the Autumn Budget. Tax rises are widely expected, though the government has promised not to increase income tax, VAT or National Insurance on working households.

The week wraps up with Black Friday, as retailers launch widespread discounts.

Leading the week

Monday (November 24): MPs grill Samir Shah and Michael Prescott on the work of the BBC; Peter Kyle and Kemi Badenoch at CBI annual conference; US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick attends EU trade ministers meeting.

Tuesday (November 25): Paul Doyle goes on trial over Liverpool FC parade crash; High Court holds full judicial review in challenge to Palestine Action proscription; Final day of the first Ashes test.

Wednesday (November 26): Rachel Reeves delivers the Autumn Budget; OBR publishes economic and fiscal forecast; Keir Starmer faces Budget day PMQs.

Thursday (November 27): MPs continue Budget debate; Quarterly and long-term migration statistics; Pope Leo begins visit to Turkey.

Friday (November 28): Black Friday; Court hearing for Jon Ruben after guilty pleas over Leicester summer camp abuse.

Saturday (November 29): Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s Your Party holds inaugural conference; International Day for Palestine march in London; Lionesses host China for a friendly at Wembley.

Sunday (November 30): Pope Leo travels to Lebanon; F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Also look out for…

November 24

Covid inquiry begins hearings on economic interventions

Claire Coutinho, Andrew Griffith and energy CEOs address Spectator Energy Summit

Hearings begin for over 100 people charged with supporting Palestine Action

US terror designation takes effect for Venezuelan ‘Cartel de los Soles’

November 25

Peter Kyle speaks at SMMT annual dinner

European Commission presents autumn economic package

Donald Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys

November 26

Verdict in Nicolas Sarkozy’s ‘Bygmalion’ conviction appeal

Tusk Conservation Awards

Champions League group stage matches: PSG v Spurs, Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Final series of Stranger Things begins on Netflix

November 27

DCMS Qs in the House of Commons

Verdicts in Russian trial over 2022 Crimean bridge attack

ISS Expedition 74 launch

November 28

Sentencing for man guilty of 38 child sex offences

WHO report on global progress toward measles elimination

First leg of the UEFA Women’s Nations League finals

November 29

Autumn rugby internationals wrap up with Wales v South Africa

UK Championship snooker begins

November 30

Switzerland holds referendum on inheritance tax

Elections in Kyrgyzstan and Honduras

OPEC ministerial meeting

World Athletics Awards

Key statistics, reports and results

November 24

Tony Blair Institute report on tech adoption and growth

November 25

Annual bathing water quality stats

Ofsted figures on school inspections and outcomes

Scottish stats on recorded crime and NHS waiting times

ORR rail finance 2024/25

IISS Armed Conflict Survey 2025

EBRD Transition Report 2025/26

Results from: EasyJet, Alibaba, HP, Best Buy, Compass Group

November 26

Preliminary estimates of the VAT gap

Domestic abuse in England and Wales

Working and workless households

Scottish GDP

ECB Financial Stability Review

Results from: Pets at Home, Deere & Company

November 27

Annual figures on homelessness in England

OECD Pensions at a Glance

Student support for higher education in England 2024/25

Bank of England capital issuance

South Korea interest rate decision

Results from: Halfords

November 28

Annual figures on profitability of UK companies

SMMT automotive production stats

Property transactions in the UK

GDP for India, Canada and Nigeria

Sovereign reviews of France (S&P) and Ukraine (Moody’s)

November 30

China manufacturing PMI

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

