News diary 24-30 November: MPs grill BBC chair over Panorama scandal, Autumn Budget and Black Friday

The week kicks off with BBC chair Samir Shah and Michael Prescott, former external editorial adviser to the BBC Editorial Guidelines, being questioned by MPs. Prescott is responsible for leaking the memo regarding the BBC editing of President Trump’s speech in an episode of Panorama, which led to the resignations of director general Tim Davie and BBC News chief Deborah Turness.
On Wednesday, the government comes under scrutiny as it announces economic policies to be rolled out as part of the Autumn Budget. Tax rises are widely expected, though the government has promised not to increase income tax, VAT or National Insurance on working households.
The week wraps up with Black Friday, as retailers launch widespread discounts.
Leading the week
Monday (November 24): MPs grill Samir Shah and Michael Prescott on the work of the BBC; Peter Kyle and Kemi Badenoch at CBI annual conference; US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick attends EU trade ministers meeting.
Tuesday (November 25): Paul Doyle goes on trial over Liverpool FC parade crash; High Court holds full judicial review in challenge to Palestine Action proscription; Final day of the first Ashes test.
Wednesday (November 26): Rachel Reeves delivers the Autumn Budget; OBR publishes economic and fiscal forecast; Keir Starmer faces Budget day PMQs.
Thursday (November 27): MPs continue Budget debate; Quarterly and long-term migration statistics; Pope Leo begins visit to Turkey.
Friday (November 28): Black Friday; Court hearing for Jon Ruben after guilty pleas over Leicester summer camp abuse.
Saturday (November 29): Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s Your Party holds inaugural conference; International Day for Palestine march in London; Lionesses host China for a friendly at Wembley.
Sunday (November 30): Pope Leo travels to Lebanon; F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
Also look out for…
November 24
Covid inquiry begins hearings on economic interventions
Claire Coutinho, Andrew Griffith and energy CEOs address Spectator Energy Summit
Hearings begin for over 100 people charged with supporting Palestine Action
US terror designation takes effect for Venezuelan ‘Cartel de los Soles’
November 25
Peter Kyle speaks at SMMT annual dinner
European Commission presents autumn economic package
Donald Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys
November 26
Verdict in Nicolas Sarkozy’s ‘Bygmalion’ conviction appeal
Tusk Conservation Awards
Champions League group stage matches: PSG v Spurs, Arsenal v Bayern Munich
Final series of Stranger Things begins on Netflix
November 27
DCMS Qs in the House of Commons
Verdicts in Russian trial over 2022 Crimean bridge attack
ISS Expedition 74 launch
November 28
Sentencing for man guilty of 38 child sex offences
WHO report on global progress toward measles elimination
First leg of the UEFA Women’s Nations League finals
November 29
Autumn rugby internationals wrap up with Wales v South Africa
UK Championship snooker begins
November 30
Switzerland holds referendum on inheritance tax
Elections in Kyrgyzstan and Honduras
OPEC ministerial meeting
World Athletics Awards
Key statistics, reports and results
November 24
Tony Blair Institute report on tech adoption and growth
November 25
Annual bathing water quality stats
Ofsted figures on school inspections and outcomes
Scottish stats on recorded crime and NHS waiting times
ORR rail finance 2024/25
IISS Armed Conflict Survey 2025
EBRD Transition Report 2025/26
Results from: EasyJet, Alibaba, HP, Best Buy, Compass Group
November 26
Preliminary estimates of the VAT gap
Domestic abuse in England and Wales
Working and workless households
Scottish GDP
ECB Financial Stability Review
Results from: Pets at Home, Deere & Company
November 27
Annual figures on homelessness in England
OECD Pensions at a Glance
Student support for higher education in England 2024/25
Bank of England capital issuance
South Korea interest rate decision
Results from: Halfords
November 28
Annual figures on profitability of UK companies
SMMT automotive production stats
Property transactions in the UK
GDP for India, Canada and Nigeria
Sovereign reviews of France (S&P) and Ukraine (Moody’s)
November 30
China manufacturing PMI
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog