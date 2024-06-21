News diary 24 – 30 June: BBC hosts final UK debate, CNN hosts first US debate

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, is seen at BBC Broadcasting House for an interview on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg' on October 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

It’s fair to say this has not been a great week for Rishi Sunak, who cheered a fall in inflation on Wednesday before seeing his party predicted to suffer an extinction level event on July 4, with another betting scandal thrown in for good measure.

The prime minister will be hoping to change the narrative as we enter the final 10 days of campaigning, starting with a live interview with The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole on Monday (24 June). The paper’s readers, who continue to hold a huge amount of sway in UK elections, will put questions to Sunak and his would-be successor Keir Starmer before a Sun people’s cabinet issue a verdict on the pair’s performances.

The Downing Street hopefuls then face off for the final head-to-head TV debate of the campaign, hosted by the BBC’s Mishal Husain in Nottingham on Wednesday (June 26).

In a packed media week for party leaders, Starmer also has an interview with ITV’s Paul Brand on Thursday (27 June), while Green co-leader Adrian Ramsay and Lib Dem photocall king Ed Davey have sit downs with Nick Robinson for Panorama on Monday and Friday (28 June), respectively, before a final leaders’ Question Time of the campaign on Friday featuring representatives from the Greens and Reform UK.

The damning revelations for former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells continued this week, with investigator Ian Henderson telling the Horizon inquiry that he suspected senior figures were involved in a cover-up and possible criminal conspiracy.

The inquiry’s attention turns next week to Gareth Jenkins, whose position in the Horizon affair stands in contrast to the recently-knighted campaign figurehead Alan Bates. Jenkins is a former Fujitsu IT expert and one of the architects of the Horizon system, who has previously been accused of providing misleading and contradictory evidence to the inquiry. He’s finally giving evidence at a four-day session from Tuesday to Friday (25-28 June), after seeking immunity from police prosecution and having two scheduled appearances delayed at the last minute. Jenkins is likely to face questions on his past testimony about the faulty IT system and the timing of document releases before his two previous scheduled appearances.

Looking abroad

After Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s campaigns decided to shun the traditional Commission on Presidential Debates, the two men are set to hold their first head-to-head on Thursday (27 June) when they meet in Atlanta for a debate moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

In a departure from 2020, there will be no live audience or opening statements during the 90-minute debate, and the candidates’ microphones will be muted except when it’s their turn to speak. Despite these measures aimed at ensuring a ‘civilised discussion’, the debate has the potential to turn ugly. Trump has already suggested Biden may be planning to use drugs to boost his performance and accused him of being mentally unfit for the presidency. Meanwhile the Biden campaign, having initially shied away from leaning into Trump’s recent conviction, this week released a new ad describing Trump as a ‘convicted criminal’ as well as raising his civil sexual assault and fraud cases. The next debate, hosted by ABC, is scheduled for 10 September.

Having spent over 450 days in pre-trial detention, Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is scheduled to appear in court in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday (26 June) after Russia’s prosecutor general announced that a trial would go ahead on accusations Gershkovich was collecting secret information about a military facility on behalf of the CIA when he was detained last March.

News that proceedings will be held behind closed doors has reinforced widespread concerns of a sham trial, with the WSJ describing the charges as “repugnant, disgusting and based on calculated and transparent lies”. With Gershkovich facing a 20-year prison sentence, Russia has continued to signal openness to a prisoner swap that could potentially also see Paul Whelan, another US citizen held by Russia, returned.

Iranians elect a new president on Friday (28 June) following the death of Ebrahim Raisi alongside foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other senior officials in a helicopter crash last month. Former Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who is associated with the violent suppression of student protests, is being viewed as the frontrunner, facing off against leading reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and hardline former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

In France, the first round of snap parliamentary elections takes place on Sunday (30 June) ahead of all-important run-offs on 7 July in the wake of European elections that saw the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) win over 30 per cent of the vote. Current Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, of Macron’s Renaissance party, will be hoping that the prospect of RN premiership under Jordan Bardella or a far-left government under the influence of Jean-Luc Mélenchon is enough to convince voters to back centrist candidates from the Ensemble pour la République bloc who broadly support Macron’s administration. Ahead of the vote, Attal, Bardella and Manuel Bompard of the leftist Nouveau Front Populaire alliance will take part in a televised debate on Tuesday (25 June).

Also look out for…

June 24

IFS and Greenpeace/Friends of the Earth publish manifesto analyses

Trial begins in Holly Willoughby kidnap case

EU foreign ministers discuss Ukraine and the Middle East

Euro 2024: Croatia v Italy

June 25

Euro 2024: England v Slovenia

UK state banquet for Emperor and Empress of Japan

ECHR judgment in Ukraine case against Russia over Crimea seizure

Ukraine and Moldova begin EU accession talks

UN Security Council discusses Israel-Palestine conflict

China’s Chang’e-6 lunar mission expected to return to Earth

Michael Phelps at US House hearing on anti-doping

June 26

UK heatwave forecast

Court hearing for man charged with throwing rocks at Nigel Farage

Deadline to apply for UK general election proxy vote

Guildhall banquet for Emperor and Empress of Japan

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly

ICC judgment for alleged Mali militant leader

Boeing Starliner spacecraft planned return to Earth

Euro 2024: Ukraine v Belgium

Football League fixtures announced

June 27

Junior doctors begin five-day strike

IMF publishes assessment of the US economy

Ofcom publishes 2024 BBC Performance Tracker

EU leaders meet to discuss top jobs

Putin and Lukashenko speak at Forum of the Regions of Russia and Belarus

PDC World Cup of Darts begins

The Bear season 3 released

June 28

UK GDP National Accounts

Glastonbury Festival begins

Wimbledon draw

Legislative election in Mongolia

June 29

Euro 2024 round of 16 begins

Tour De France Grand Depart

UK Athletics Championships: 100m finals

Pride in London Parade

Presidential election in Mauritania

June 30

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix

Premier League PSR accounts deadline day

JAXA launches ALOS-4 satellite

Statistics, reports and results

June 24

Israeli report due on ICJ measures in Gaza genocide case

OECD Services Trade Restrictiveness Index

CBI industrial trends survey

Argentina Q1 GDP

June 25

OECD Economic Survey of the United States

Resolution Foundation report on the labour market

Recorded crime in Scotland, 2023-24

Quarterly stats on cancer waiting times in Scotland

Deloitte Annual Review of Football Finance

Results from: FedEx

June 26

UNODC World Drug Report 2024

OECD/WTO report on Aid for Trade at a Glance

BRC report on UK retail diversity and inclusion

Nvidia annual meeting of stockholders

June 27

2022 estimates for Local Authority greenhouse gas emissions

Monthly A&E quality indicators and GP stats

Graduate labour market in England

OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2024

OECD PISA report on students’ financial literacy

2023/24 statistics on firearm certificates in England and Wales

US Q1 GDP (third estimate)

UK Financial Policy Committee summary and record

Bank of England capital issuance

Results from: H&M, Currys, Nike

June 28

UK Economic Accounts

Quarterly figures on consumer spending

Property transactions in the UK

June 30

Bank for International Settlements annual report

Anniversaries and awareness days

June 24

Small Charity Week (to June 28)

Rabbit Awareness Week (to June 28)

National Deafblind Awareness Week (to June 30)

Co-operatives Fortnight (to July 7)

Two years ago: US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade

June 25

15 years ago: Michael Jackson died

June 26

Armed Forces: Reserves Day

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

Nine years ago: US Supreme Court legalised gay marriage

June 27

National Sunglasses Day

June 28

Freedom of the Press Day (Maryland)

Tau Day

Elon Musk turns 53

June 29

Armed Forces Day

World Industrial Design Day

10 years ago: ISIS declared creation of Islamic caliphate

June 30

Asteroid Day

Social Media Day

90 years ago: Night of the Long Knives

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog