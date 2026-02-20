Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
February 20, 2026

News diary 23 February – 1 March: Four years of Ukraine war, Trump State of Union address, Brit Awards

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Reuters Ukraine image of woman and her cat in rubble
A woman carries her cat as she walks past buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, on 5 April 2022. Picture: Reuters/Zohra Bensemra

The week marks four years since since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The conflict is the biggest in Europe since World War II.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address, which is expected to focus on his policy priorities for 2026 and immigration enforcement.

Finally, the Brit Awards will take place on Saturday night, bringing the top British and international musicians together in Manchester.

Leading the week

Monday (February 23): Schools White Paper expected; Evidence hearings begin in Nottingham attacks inquiry; MPs debate final stages of the two-child limit removal bill.

Tuesday (February 24): Donald Trump delivers State of the Union; Emma Reynolds addresses NFU Conference; Fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wednesday (February 25): Ofgem announces quarterly change to energy price cap; PMQs returns after half-term recess; Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.

Thursday (February 26): Gorton and Denton by-election; Hillary Clinton deposed as part of US House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein; Immigration statistics for year ending December 2025.

Friday (February 27): Results announced from Gorton and Denton by-election; Bill Clinton deposed as part of US House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein; Plaid Cymru and Scottish Labour party conferences open.

Saturday (February 28): The BRIT Awards.

Sunday (March 1): The Actor Awards by Sag-Aftra; Rail fares freeze takes effect.

Also look out for…

February 23

Rescheduled arraignment in case of Nick Reiner charged with parents’ murders

Ukrainian Ambassador delivers speech in London on the future of the war in Ukraine

ICC confirmation of charges hearing for Rodrigo Duterte

BBC Studios Showcase

February 24

Plea hearing for Russell Brand on new rape charges

Andrew Bailey at committee session on monetary policy reports

Champions League playoff second legs

February 25

Priti Patel speaks at the Hudson Institute

Richard Hughes and Robert Chote at committee session on the OBR

Friedrich Merz meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing

Russian prime minister addresses Duma

February 26

Pre-inquest hearings for Manchester synagogue attack victims

Inquest for Oasis fan who fell from height at Wembley

Your Party leadership election results

Independent Football Regulator speaks at FT football summit

February 27

Funeral for US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson

Regulators’ deadline for comment in DMGT acquisition of Telegraph Media

UN human rights chief Volker Turk presents global update

T20 World Cup Super 8: England v New Zealand

February 28

Benjamin Netanyahu and Marco Rubio reportedly meet in Jerusalem

William Lai speech expected to mark Peace Memorial Day in Taiwan

International Football Association Board AGM

March 1

Javier Milei speech to Argentine congress

Tokyo marathon

Key statistics, reports and results

February 24

Seven-day waiver expires in Paramount/Warner Bros talks

Apple annual shareholders’ meeting

Recorded crime in Scotland

CBI survey of distributive trades

Results from: Standard Chartered, HP, Home Depot

February 25

Seafarers in the UK shipping industry (2025)

UK low carbon and renewable energy economy (2024)

Hong Kong budget presented

South Korea provisional births data (2025)

Germany Q4 GDP

EU inflation

Results from: Nvidia, HSBC, Paramount, E.ON, Iberdrola, Diageo, Aston Martin, Heathrow, Salesforce

February 26

Quarterly NEET statistics

Quarterly homelessness figures

Bank of England capital issuance

CBI service sector survey

South Korea interest rate decision

UEFA Benchmarking Report 2025

Results from: Ocado, Drax, Rolls-Royce, Stellantis, Rocket Lab, WPP, London Stock Exchange, Bayer AG

February 27

SMMT automotive production figures

Property transactions in the UK

UK consumer confidence barometer

India Q3 GDP

Canada Q4 GDP

Results from: Warner Bros Discovery, Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Swiss Re, IAG, BASF

February 28

Berkshire Hathaway annual report and letter to shareholders

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events