News diary 23 February – 1 March: Four years of Ukraine war, Trump State of Union address, Brit Awards

The week marks four years since since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The conflict is the biggest in Europe since World War II.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address, which is expected to focus on his policy priorities for 2026 and immigration enforcement.
Finally, the Brit Awards will take place on Saturday night, bringing the top British and international musicians together in Manchester.
Leading the week
Monday (February 23): Schools White Paper expected; Evidence hearings begin in Nottingham attacks inquiry; MPs debate final stages of the two-child limit removal bill.
Tuesday (February 24): Donald Trump delivers State of the Union; Emma Reynolds addresses NFU Conference; Fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Wednesday (February 25): Ofgem announces quarterly change to energy price cap; PMQs returns after half-term recess; Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.
Thursday (February 26): Gorton and Denton by-election; Hillary Clinton deposed as part of US House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein; Immigration statistics for year ending December 2025.
Friday (February 27): Results announced from Gorton and Denton by-election; Bill Clinton deposed as part of US House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein; Plaid Cymru and Scottish Labour party conferences open.
Saturday (February 28): The BRIT Awards.
Sunday (March 1): The Actor Awards by Sag-Aftra; Rail fares freeze takes effect.
Also look out for…
February 23
Rescheduled arraignment in case of Nick Reiner charged with parents’ murders
Ukrainian Ambassador delivers speech in London on the future of the war in Ukraine
ICC confirmation of charges hearing for Rodrigo Duterte
BBC Studios Showcase
February 24
Plea hearing for Russell Brand on new rape charges
Andrew Bailey at committee session on monetary policy reports
Champions League playoff second legs
February 25
Priti Patel speaks at the Hudson Institute
Richard Hughes and Robert Chote at committee session on the OBR
Friedrich Merz meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing
Russian prime minister addresses Duma
February 26
Pre-inquest hearings for Manchester synagogue attack victims
Inquest for Oasis fan who fell from height at Wembley
Your Party leadership election results
Independent Football Regulator speaks at FT football summit
February 27
Funeral for US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson
Regulators’ deadline for comment in DMGT acquisition of Telegraph Media
UN human rights chief Volker Turk presents global update
T20 World Cup Super 8: England v New Zealand
February 28
Benjamin Netanyahu and Marco Rubio reportedly meet in Jerusalem
William Lai speech expected to mark Peace Memorial Day in Taiwan
International Football Association Board AGM
March 1
Javier Milei speech to Argentine congress
Tokyo marathon
Key statistics, reports and results
February 24
Seven-day waiver expires in Paramount/Warner Bros talks
Apple annual shareholders’ meeting
Recorded crime in Scotland
CBI survey of distributive trades
Results from: Standard Chartered, HP, Home Depot
February 25
Seafarers in the UK shipping industry (2025)
UK low carbon and renewable energy economy (2024)
Hong Kong budget presented
South Korea provisional births data (2025)
Germany Q4 GDP
EU inflation
Results from: Nvidia, HSBC, Paramount, E.ON, Iberdrola, Diageo, Aston Martin, Heathrow, Salesforce
February 26
Quarterly NEET statistics
Quarterly homelessness figures
Bank of England capital issuance
CBI service sector survey
South Korea interest rate decision
UEFA Benchmarking Report 2025
Results from: Ocado, Drax, Rolls-Royce, Stellantis, Rocket Lab, WPP, London Stock Exchange, Bayer AG
February 27
SMMT automotive production figures
Property transactions in the UK
UK consumer confidence barometer
India Q3 GDP
Canada Q4 GDP
Results from: Warner Bros Discovery, Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Swiss Re, IAG, BASF
February 28
Berkshire Hathaway annual report and letter to shareholders
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
