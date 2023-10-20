News diary 23–29 October: What to expect in Israel-Hamas conflict, Evan Gershkovich birthday, Rugby World Cup final

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
The coming week will again be dominated by the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the fallout from the explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital likely to continue leading the conversation. Rishi Sunak may go before MPs on Monday (October 23) to discuss his trip to Israel and talks with regional leaders, while James Cleverly will get the opportunity to speak about his own travel at a pair of committee appearances that bookend FCDO departmental questions on Tuesday (October 24). Further rounds of shuttle diplomacy by senior Cabinet figures may also be scheduled as discussions among international players on a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors develop over the coming days.
The first witnesses are set to appear before the independent inquiry relating to Afghanistan this week, as a series of high-ranking military officials face questioning over their knowledge of potential extra-judicial killings. The inquiry, commissioned by then-Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in December 2022, examines the activities of British Special Forces operating in Afghanistan from 2010–13 amid numerous allegations of extra-judicial killings of civilians in night raids and other operations. Foremost among the witnesses this week is Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who appears before the inquiry on Monday (October 23) and Tuesday (October 24). He is followed by representatives from the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday (October 25) and from the Royal Military Police – whose investigations of the alleged incidents have come under close scrutiny – on Thursday (October 26) and Friday (October 27).
Environmental activist group Just Stop Oil has pledged to resume its protests on the streets of London on Sunday (October 29) after a series of high-profile stunts at sporting events this summer. In a letter issued to police unions in September, the group warned they would be back in action if the government refused to negotiate with them on the environment and climate change. Police appear to be taking their warnings seriously, with the co-founders of the group both arrested at their homes this week. Just Stop Oil gave the government a taste of what could happen when they organised a blockade to stop a coach carrying refugees to the Bibby Stockholm barge yesterday (October 19), while campaigners worry that another campaign could be a deciding factor in next year’s London mayoral election if Londoners face sustained disruption. Sadiq Khan and rival Susan Hall are neck-and-neck according to polls, so all eyes will be on how Khan, who is seen by the majority of voters as a soft touch on crime, deals with them.
Looking abroad
Following a grim week that has seen hundreds of civilians killed, the number of Israelis taken hostage rise and a last-minute visit by President Joe Biden that was almost overtaken by recriminations surrounding the October 17 explosion at Gaza’s Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, the crisis in the Middle East shows no sign of abating.
With an Israeli ground operation in Gaza possible at any moment, and the prospect of a regional escalation still very much on the cards, European foreign ministers will discuss the latest news when they meet in Luxembourg on Monday (October 23) ahead of a two-day gathering of European leaders in Brussels that opens on Thursday (October 26). In New York, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira chairs a UN Security Council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian situation on Tuesday (October 24) after this week saw members unable even to agree on a resolution calling for a ceasefire. The US ultimately vetoed a text put forward by Brazil, a move that will trigger a debate at the UN General Assembly in the coming days.
Ultimately, though, it will be developments in the region that will matter most. This week has seen a hectic diplomatic schedule as leaders and ministers scramble to respond to and defuse rising tensions, and on Saturday (October 21) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is due to host what is being dubbed the Cairo Peace Summit, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to attend. But with Iran issuing ominous warnings about the consequences of a ground offensive in Gaza, and escalating clashes between Hezbollah and Israel at the Lebanese border, there appears little hope of a resolution to the conflict any time soon.
Also look out for:
October 23
- Renters Reform Bill debated in the House of Commons
- OECD International Migration Outlook
- James Cleverly at Lords committee session on FCDO work
- British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly meets in Kildare, Ireland
- Sentencing of police officer guilty of 100 child sex offences
- Emmanuel Macron visits Sweden
- Fumio Kishida speech to extraordinary session of Japanese Diet
October 24
- Michelle Donelan sets out government AI strategy in speech to Onward
- Sharon White speech on social mobility in the retail sector
- Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry hearing on health and social care impact
- Bloomberg Technology Summit
- Sweden hosts NATO Industry Summit
- Saudi Arabia hosts ‘Davos in the Desert’
- Britney Spears publishes memoir The Woman in Me
October 25
- One year ago: Rishi Sunak appointed Prime Minister
- PMQs following Labour by-election victories
- James Cleverly at committee session on the UK’s new relationship with the EU
- Chris Heaton-Harris at Lords committee session on the Windsor Framework
- UN Security Council hosts open debate on women and peace and security
- Joe Biden hosts Australia’s Anthony Albanese at White House
- Hearing in Jonathan Majors assault case (New York)
October 26
- Prorogation of Parliament expected (pending approval of legislation)
- Preliminary hearing on Scotland in UK Covid-19 Inquiry
- Budget proposal discussed at Russian Duma
- Constance Marten and Mark Gordon appear for plea hearing over baby death
- European Central Bank interest rate decision
- China expected to launch Shenzhou-17 mission
- England v Sri Lanka at Cricket World Cup
October 27
- Taylor Swift releases ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording of 1989
- Trial of Somerset ‘gimp’ costume man
- Sentencing of man guilty of attempted murder of American ‘spy’
- GOP contenders speak at RJC Annual Leadership Meeting
October 28
- Rugby World Cup final
- G7 trade ministers meeting
- Vote on final General Synod text
- Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou
October 29
- British Summer Time ends
- General Assembly of the General Synod closing mass
- Donald Trump event in Iowa
- Mexico City Grand Prix
- 100 years ago: Republic of Turkey founded
Statistics, reports and results
October 24
- Joseph Rowntree Foundation report on destitution in the UK
- UNDP Forest Declaration Assessment
- WWF Forest Pathways report
- UK flash PMI
- CBI industrial trends survey
- Results from: Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify, Coca-Cola, General Electric, Halliburton, IBM, General Motors
October 25
- Stats on children living in long term workless households
- CPB World Trade Monitor
- OECD Economic Survey of Spain
- Lonely Planet Best in Travel report
- Results from: Meta, Lloyds Banking Group, Deutsche Bank, Santander, Boeing Group, Asos
October 26
- US and South Korea Q3 GDP
- BoE capital issuance
- Monthly energy trends and prices
- Boiler upgrade scheme stats
- ORR rail complaints and delay compensation data
- Offender management stats
- NHS workforce stats
- SMMT automotive production figures
- RAJAR listening figures
- Results from: Amazon, Volkswagen, Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse, Banco Sabadell (TSB), Unilever, TotalEnergies, Repsol, Heathrow, Intel, Iberdrola
October 27
- Quarterly figures on UK government debt and deficit
- Spain Q3 GDP
- Results from: NatWest, International Airlines Group, Air France-KLM Group, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Audi, Eni
Anniversaries and awareness days
October 23
- Hungary Republic Day
- European Week for Safety and Health at Work (to October 27)
October 24
- United Nations Day
- World Development Information Day
- World Polio Day
- International Day of Climate Action
- Disarmament Week (to October 30)
October 25
- John Peel Day
- International Print Day
October 26
- Detained WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich turns 32
- Pumpkin Day
October 27
- Five years ago: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
- National Black Cat Day
October 28
- Thrill the World: Thrill Day
- Ohi Day (Greece and Cyprus)
- Chocolate Day
October 29
- One year ago: fatal Seoul Halloween crush
- Internet Day
- National Cat Day
- World Stroke Day
- National Sleep-In Day
- World Psoriasis Day
- Bible Sunday
- World Priest Day
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
