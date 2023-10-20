News diary 23–29 October: What to expect in Israel-Hamas conflict, Evan Gershkovich birthday, Rugby World Cup final

More than 3,500 Palestinians, including over 1,000 children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October. Picture: Anas-Mohammed / Shutterstock.com

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The coming week will again be dominated by the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the fallout from the explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital likely to continue leading the conversation. Rishi Sunak may go before MPs on Monday (October 23) to discuss his trip to Israel and talks with regional leaders, while James Cleverly will get the opportunity to speak about his own travel at a pair of committee appearances that bookend FCDO departmental questions on Tuesday (October 24). Further rounds of shuttle diplomacy by senior Cabinet figures may also be scheduled as discussions among international players on a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors develop over the coming days.

The first witnesses are set to appear before the independent inquiry relating to Afghanistan this week, as a series of high-ranking military officials face questioning over their knowledge of potential extra-judicial killings. The inquiry, commissioned by then-Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in December 2022, examines the activities of British Special Forces operating in Afghanistan from 2010–13 amid numerous allegations of extra-judicial killings of civilians in night raids and other operations. Foremost among the witnesses this week is Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who appears before the inquiry on Monday (October 23) and Tuesday (October 24). He is followed by representatives from the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday (October 25) and from the Royal Military Police – whose investigations of the alleged incidents have come under close scrutiny – on Thursday (October 26) and Friday (October 27).

Environmental activist group Just Stop Oil has pledged to resume its protests on the streets of London on Sunday (October 29) after a series of high-profile stunts at sporting events this summer. In a letter issued to police unions in September, the group warned they would be back in action if the government refused to negotiate with them on the environment and climate change. Police appear to be taking their warnings seriously, with the co-founders of the group both arrested at their homes this week. Just Stop Oil gave the government a taste of what could happen when they organised a blockade to stop a coach carrying refugees to the Bibby Stockholm barge yesterday (October 19), while campaigners worry that another campaign could be a deciding factor in next year’s London mayoral election if Londoners face sustained disruption. Sadiq Khan and rival Susan Hall are neck-and-neck according to polls, so all eyes will be on how Khan, who is seen by the majority of voters as a soft touch on crime, deals with them.

Looking abroad

Following a grim week that has seen hundreds of civilians killed, the number of Israelis taken hostage rise and a last-minute visit by President Joe Biden that was almost overtaken by recriminations surrounding the October 17 explosion at Gaza’s Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, the crisis in the Middle East shows no sign of abating.

With an Israeli ground operation in Gaza possible at any moment, and the prospect of a regional escalation still very much on the cards, European foreign ministers will discuss the latest news when they meet in Luxembourg on Monday (October 23) ahead of a two-day gathering of European leaders in Brussels that opens on Thursday (October 26). In New York, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira chairs a UN Security Council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian situation on Tuesday (October 24) after this week saw members unable even to agree on a resolution calling for a ceasefire. The US ultimately vetoed a text put forward by Brazil, a move that will trigger a debate at the UN General Assembly in the coming days.

Ultimately, though, it will be developments in the region that will matter most. This week has seen a hectic diplomatic schedule as leaders and ministers scramble to respond to and defuse rising tensions, and on Saturday (October 21) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is due to host what is being dubbed the Cairo Peace Summit, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to attend. But with Iran issuing ominous warnings about the consequences of a ground offensive in Gaza, and escalating clashes between Hezbollah and Israel at the Lebanese border, there appears little hope of a resolution to the conflict any time soon.

Also look out for:

October 23

Renters Reform Bill debated in the House of Commons

OECD International Migration Outlook

James Cleverly at Lords committee session on FCDO work

British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly meets in Kildare, Ireland

Sentencing of police officer guilty of 100 child sex offences

Emmanuel Macron visits Sweden

Fumio Kishida speech to extraordinary session of Japanese Diet

October 24

Michelle Donelan sets out government AI strategy in speech to Onward

Sharon White speech on social mobility in the retail sector

Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry hearing on health and social care impact

Bloomberg Technology Summit

Sweden hosts NATO Industry Summit

Saudi Arabia hosts ‘Davos in the Desert’

Britney Spears publishes memoir The Woman in Me

October 25

One year ago: Rishi Sunak appointed Prime Minister

PMQs following Labour by-election victories

James Cleverly at committee session on the UK’s new relationship with the EU

Chris Heaton-Harris at Lords committee session on the Windsor Framework

UN Security Council hosts open debate on women and peace and security

Joe Biden hosts Australia’s Anthony Albanese at White House

Hearing in Jonathan Majors assault case (New York)

October 26

Prorogation of Parliament expected (pending approval of legislation)

Preliminary hearing on Scotland in UK Covid-19 Inquiry

Budget proposal discussed at Russian Duma

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon appear for plea hearing over baby death

European Central Bank interest rate decision

China expected to launch Shenzhou-17 mission

England v Sri Lanka at Cricket World Cup

October 27

Taylor Swift releases ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording of 1989

Trial of Somerset ‘gimp’ costume man

Sentencing of man guilty of attempted murder of American ‘spy’

GOP contenders speak at RJC Annual Leadership Meeting

October 28

Rugby World Cup final

G7 trade ministers meeting

Vote on final General Synod text

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou

October 29

British Summer Time ends

General Assembly of the General Synod closing mass

Donald Trump event in Iowa

Mexico City Grand Prix

100 years ago: Republic of Turkey founded

Statistics, reports and results

October 24

Joseph Rowntree Foundation report on destitution in the UK

UNDP Forest Declaration Assessment

WWF Forest Pathways report

UK flash PMI

CBI industrial trends survey

Results from: Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify, Coca-Cola, General Electric, Halliburton, IBM, General Motors

October 25

Stats on children living in long term workless households

CPB World Trade Monitor

OECD Economic Survey of Spain

Lonely Planet Best in Travel report

Results from: Meta, Lloyds Banking Group, Deutsche Bank, Santander, Boeing Group, Asos

October 26

US and South Korea Q3 GDP

BoE capital issuance

Monthly energy trends and prices

Boiler upgrade scheme stats

ORR rail complaints and delay compensation data

Offender management stats

NHS workforce stats

SMMT automotive production figures

RAJAR listening figures

Results from: Amazon, Volkswagen, Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse, Banco Sabadell (TSB), Unilever, TotalEnergies, Repsol, Heathrow, Intel, Iberdrola

October 27

Quarterly figures on UK government debt and deficit

Spain Q3 GDP

Results from: NatWest, International Airlines Group, Air France-KLM Group, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Audi, Eni

Anniversaries and awareness days

October 23

Hungary Republic Day

European Week for Safety and Health at Work (to October 27)

October 24

United Nations Day

World Development Information Day

World Polio Day

International Day of Climate Action

Disarmament Week (to October 30)

October 25

John Peel Day

International Print Day

October 26

Detained WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich turns 32

Pumpkin Day

October 27

Five years ago: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

National Black Cat Day

October 28

Thrill the World: Thrill Day

Ohi Day (Greece and Cyprus)

Chocolate Day

October 29

One year ago: fatal Seoul Halloween crush

Internet Day

National Cat Day

World Stroke Day

National Sleep-In Day

World Psoriasis Day

Bible Sunday

World Priest Day

