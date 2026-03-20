News diary 23-29 March: One month of Iran war, Nottingham attacks inquiry hears victims’ families, BST begins

This week marks one month since the Iran war began, when the US and Israel launched surprise airstrikes on multiple sites and cities across the country, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and numerous other Iranian officials.
On Tuesday, the Nottingham attacks inquiry hears from the family of victim Ian Coates, followed by the parents of victims Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley on the Wednesday, as the investigation into the 2023 killings continues.
Meanwhile, British Summer Time begins on Sunday, marking the beginning of lighter evenings as the clocks go forward.
Leading the week
Monday (March 23): Keir Starmer questioned by Liaison Committee on Iran and economic security; WMO publishes State of the Climate report.
Tuesday (March 24): Yvette Cooper quizzed by MPs on future of UK aid spending; Family of Ian Coates at Nottingham attacks inquiry; BAFTA television awards nominations.
Wednesday (March 25): UK inflation; Parents of Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar at Nottingham attacks inquiry; Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at final PMQs before recess.
Thursday (March 26): Joint Expeditionary Force leaders, likely including Keir Starmer, meet in Finland; G7 foreign ministers meet in France; UK visa brake and asylum system changes come into force.
Friday (March 27): England v Uruguay friendly; Penultimate Lords’ committee stage debate on the assisted dying bill.
Saturday (March 28): Together Against the Far-Right national demo; One month since the start of the Iran war; Third day of No Kings protests in the US, including major event in Minnesota.
Sunday (March 29): Japanese Grand Prix; British Summer Time begins.
Also look out for…
March 23
Nigel Farage rally in Ipswich, first of four this week
Donald Trump visits Memphis
Chris Wright speaks as CERAWeek energy conference begins
UN Human Rights Council discusses human rights in Palestine
March 24
EP Holdings, Royal Mail and CWU officials at committee session on Royal Mail
CMA publishes water price final determinations
Snap elections in Denmark
UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals
March 25
Trump speaks at NRCC dinner
Children’s Social Media Wellbeing Bill in the House of Lords
Pedro Sanchez addresses Spanish parliament on the Iran war
Arraignment for woman charged with Rihanna house shooting
March 26
UK National Screening Committee expected to decide on prostate cancer screening
Mark Rutte holds press conference on NATO annual report
Hearing for Nicolas Maduro in New York
World Cup European qualifiers semifinals
March 27
UK retail sales figures
BMA staff begin 48-hour strike
New albums from Kanye West and RAYE
March 28
Moses Itauma v Jermaine Franklin
WWF Earth Hour
Key statistics
March 23
Markets open following weekend pause
NAO report on tree planting
March 24
UN Special Rapporteur on the OPT report on torture and genocide
UN report on fish migrations
Household benefit cap statistics
Results from: Kingfisher
March 25
UNESCO Global Education Monitoring report
UK producer price inflation
Private rent and house prices statistics
March 26
OECD Economic Outlook
Households below average income 2025
Family resources survey 2024/25
Housing affordability in England and Wales
Annual figures on serious offences in the service justice system
Novo Nordisk AGM
Results from: NEXT, Porsche, Capricorn Energy
March 27
SMMT automotive production stats
GfK consumer confidence index
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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