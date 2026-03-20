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March 20, 2026

News diary 23-29 March: One month of Iran war, Nottingham attacks inquiry hears victims’ families, BST begins

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Iran highlighted red on the world map
Iran on the world map. Picture: Shutterstock/macondofotografcisi

This week marks one month since the Iran war began, when the US and Israel launched surprise airstrikes on multiple sites and cities across the country, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and numerous other Iranian officials.

On Tuesday, the Nottingham attacks inquiry hears from the family of victim Ian Coates, followed by the parents of victims Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley on the Wednesday, as the investigation into the 2023 killings continues.

Meanwhile, British Summer Time begins on Sunday, marking the beginning of lighter evenings as the clocks go forward.

Leading the week

Monday (March 23): Keir Starmer questioned by Liaison Committee on Iran and economic security; WMO publishes State of the Climate report.

Tuesday (March 24): Yvette Cooper quizzed by MPs on future of UK aid spending; Family of Ian Coates at Nottingham attacks inquiry; BAFTA television awards nominations.

Wednesday (March 25): UK inflation; Parents of Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar at Nottingham attacks inquiry; Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at final PMQs before recess.

Thursday (March 26): Joint Expeditionary Force leaders, likely including Keir Starmer, meet in Finland; G7 foreign ministers meet in France; UK visa brake and asylum system changes come into force.

Friday (March 27): England v Uruguay friendly; Penultimate Lords’ committee stage debate on the assisted dying bill.

Saturday (March 28): Together Against the Far-Right national demo; One month since the start of the Iran war; Third day of No Kings protests in the US, including major event in Minnesota.

Sunday (March 29): Japanese Grand Prix; British Summer Time begins.

Also look out for…

March 23

Nigel Farage rally in Ipswich, first of four this week

Donald Trump visits Memphis

Chris Wright speaks as CERAWeek energy conference begins

UN Human Rights Council discusses human rights in Palestine

March 24

EP Holdings, Royal Mail and CWU officials at committee session on Royal Mail

CMA publishes water price final determinations

Snap elections in Denmark

UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals

March 25

Trump speaks at NRCC dinner

Children’s Social Media Wellbeing Bill in the House of Lords

Pedro Sanchez addresses Spanish parliament on the Iran war

Arraignment for woman charged with Rihanna house shooting

March 26

UK National Screening Committee expected to decide on prostate cancer screening

Mark Rutte holds press conference on NATO annual report

Hearing for Nicolas Maduro in New York

World Cup European qualifiers semifinals

March 27

UK retail sales figures

BMA staff begin 48-hour strike

New albums from Kanye West and RAYE

March 28

Moses Itauma v Jermaine Franklin

WWF Earth Hour

Key statistics

March 23

Markets open following weekend pause

NAO report on tree planting

March 24

UN Special Rapporteur on the OPT report on torture and genocide

UN report on fish migrations

Household benefit cap statistics

Results from: Kingfisher

March 25

UNESCO Global Education Monitoring report

UK producer price inflation

Private rent and house prices statistics

March 26

OECD Economic Outlook

Households below average income 2025

Family resources survey 2024/25

Housing affordability in England and Wales

Annual figures on serious offences in the service justice system

Novo Nordisk AGM

Results from: NEXT, Porsche, Capricorn Energy

March 27

SMMT automotive production stats

GfK consumer confidence index

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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