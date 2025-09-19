News diary 22-28 September: Google adtech remedies trial, Kneecap member in court, Women’s Rugby World Cup final

The start of the week kicks off with Google in focus, as the remedies phase of the US Department of Justice’s antitrust trial over its digital advertising business takes place in Washington. The trial will determine the consequences for the tech giant if it is found to have broken the law, and explore potential measures that could foster genuine competition within the advertising technology space. The trial is expected to see impacts for advertisers, publishers and the competitive dynamics of the market.
On Friday, court proceedings continue for Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, also known as Mo Chara. The member of Irish rap group Kneecap has been accused of terror offences, following his displaying a flag allegedly in support of Hezbollah at a concert in November 2024.
Meanwhile, the Women’s Rugby World Cup begins in England on Saturday. The final is expected to feature two of countries New Zealand, Canada, France or England.
Leading the week
Monday (September 22): Several countries expected to recognise Palestinian statehood at UNGA summit on a two-state solution; Oral evidence sessions begin in Southport Inquiry; Ballon d’Or ceremony.
Tuesday (September 23): Donald Trump addresses first day of the UNGA General Debate; Bell Hotel asylum seeker sentenced over sexual harassment of a minor; Ed Davey speech to Liberal Democrat conference.
Wednesday (September 24): Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Masoud Pezeshkian speak at UNGA; Antonio Guterres hosts high-level Climate Summit; Jaguar Land Rover production facilities may reopen after cyber attack.
Thursday (September 25): High Court hearing in Home Office challenge to Palestine Action appeal.
Friday (September 26): Keir Starmer and Benjamin Netanyahu speak at UNGA; Rachel Reeves and John Healey attend Global Progress Action Summit; Ryder Cup begins.
Saturday (September 27): Sergey Lavrov addresses UNGA; Palestine Coalition demonstration in Liverpool; Women’s Rugby World Cup Final.
Sunday (September 28): Labour Party conference opens with protests planned by Farmers To Action and Defend Our Juries; Iran snapback sanctions may come into effect; Final round of the Ryder Cup.
Also look out for…
September 22
Remedies trial begins in US DOJ case against Google over digital ad market
Lib Dems conference business day and foreign affairs speech
Rosh Hashanah
September 23
OECD Interim Economic Outlook
UN Security Council high-level meetings on Gaza and Ukraine
NASA launches IMAP mission
The Booker Prize shortlist announced
September 24
Barack Obama in conversation in London
‘Senior global figure’ speaks at CBI Summer Reception
Lula and Pedro Sanchez at UNGA event on democracy
UCAS applications deadline
September 25
Hashem Abedi due in court after refusal to appear over alleged incident at HMP Frankland
Verdict due in case alleging Nicolas Sarkozy received campaign funds from Muammar Gaddafi
Sudanese leader addresses UNGA
Premiership Rugby begins
September 26
Kneecap band member due in court charged with terror offence
King Charles portrait unveiled at the Scottish Parliament
US government sentencing recommendation due for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
NATO Chiefs of Defence meet
September 27
CLP nominations close in Labour Party deputy leadership election
Premier League season continues
Oasis return to Wembley after North America dates
One year ago: Hassan Nasrallah killed
September 28
Parliamentary elections in Moldova
Barcelona may return to Camp Nou following renovation work
Giorgio Armani s/s26 catwalk show
Key statistics, reports and results
September 22
2025 Production Gap Report
China Loan Prime Rate announcement
September 23
ILO State of Social Justice report
Household benefit cap statistics
Alcohol specific deaths in Scotland in 2024
Wild bird populations
Flash UK PMI
Results from: Raspberry Pi, Kingfisher, Smiths Group
September 24
Frasers Group (Sports Direct) AGM
Results from: JD Sports Fashion
September 25
Annual figures on the nature of violent crime in England and Wales
Annual report on hospital A&E activity 2024/25
Road casualties in Great Britain in 2024
SMMT automotive production statistics
US advance economic indicators and final estimate Q2 GDP
Global Financial Centres Index
Results from: H&M, Costco, Blackberry
September 26
US Personal Income & Outlays (includes PCE price index)
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
