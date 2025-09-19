Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

September 19, 2025

News diary 22-28 September: Google adtech remedies trial, Kneecap member in court, Women’s Rugby World Cup final

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Google building - Google sign behind clear doorway is illuminated as person walks towards the door
Google building in Dublin. Picture: Artur Widak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The start of the week kicks off with Google in focus, as the remedies phase of the US Department of Justice’s antitrust trial over its digital advertising business takes place in Washington. The trial will determine the consequences for the tech giant if it is found to have broken the law, and explore potential measures that could foster genuine competition within the advertising technology space. The trial is expected to see impacts for advertisers, publishers and the competitive dynamics of the market.

On Friday, court proceedings continue for Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, also known as Mo Chara. The member of Irish rap group Kneecap has been accused of terror offences, following his displaying a flag allegedly in support of Hezbollah at a concert in November 2024.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Rugby World Cup begins in England on Saturday. The final is expected to feature two of countries New Zealand, Canada, France or England.

Leading the week

Monday (September 22): Several countries expected to recognise Palestinian statehood at UNGA summit on a two-state solution; Oral evidence sessions begin in Southport Inquiry; Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Tuesday (September 23): Donald Trump addresses first day of the UNGA General Debate; Bell Hotel asylum seeker sentenced over sexual harassment of a minor; Ed Davey speech to Liberal Democrat conference.

Wednesday (September 24): Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Masoud Pezeshkian speak at UNGA; Antonio Guterres hosts high-level Climate Summit; Jaguar Land Rover production facilities may reopen after cyber attack.

Thursday (September 25): High Court hearing in Home Office challenge to Palestine Action appeal.

Friday (September 26): Keir Starmer and Benjamin Netanyahu speak at UNGA; Rachel Reeves and John Healey attend Global Progress Action Summit; Ryder Cup begins.

Saturday (September 27): Sergey Lavrov addresses UNGA; Palestine Coalition demonstration in Liverpool; Women’s Rugby World Cup Final.

Sunday (September 28): Labour Party conference opens with protests planned by Farmers To Action and Defend Our Juries; Iran snapback sanctions may come into effect; Final round of the Ryder Cup.

Also look out for…

September 22

Remedies trial begins in US DOJ case against Google over digital ad market

Lib Dems conference business day and foreign affairs speech

Rosh Hashanah

September 23

OECD Interim Economic Outlook

UN Security Council high-level meetings on Gaza and Ukraine

NASA launches IMAP mission

The Booker Prize shortlist announced

September 24

Barack Obama in conversation in London

‘Senior global figure’ speaks at CBI Summer Reception

Lula and Pedro Sanchez at UNGA event on democracy

UCAS applications deadline

September 25

Hashem Abedi due in court after refusal to appear over alleged incident at HMP Frankland

Verdict due in case alleging Nicolas Sarkozy received campaign funds from Muammar Gaddafi

Sudanese leader addresses UNGA

Premiership Rugby begins

September 26

Kneecap band member due in court charged with terror offence

King Charles portrait unveiled at the Scottish Parliament

US government sentencing recommendation due for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

NATO Chiefs of Defence meet

September 27

CLP nominations close in Labour Party deputy leadership election

Premier League season continues

Oasis return to Wembley after North America dates

One year ago: Hassan Nasrallah killed

September 28

Parliamentary elections in Moldova

Barcelona may return to Camp Nou following renovation work

Giorgio Armani s/s26 catwalk show

Key statistics, reports and results

September 22

2025 Production Gap Report

China Loan Prime Rate announcement

September 23

ILO State of Social Justice report

Household benefit cap statistics

Alcohol specific deaths in Scotland in 2024

Wild bird populations

Flash UK PMI

Results from: Raspberry Pi, Kingfisher, Smiths Group

September 24

Frasers Group (Sports Direct) AGM

Results from: JD Sports Fashion

September 25

Annual figures on the nature of violent crime in England and Wales

Annual report on hospital A&E activity 2024/25

Road casualties in Great Britain in 2024

SMMT automotive production statistics

US advance economic indicators and final estimate Q2 GDP

Global Financial Centres Index

Results from: H&M, Costco, Blackberry

September 26

US Personal Income & Outlays (includes PCE price index)

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

