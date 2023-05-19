News diary 22-28 May: Ofcom news data, Hay Festival, migration figures

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Monday May 1st, 2023. PA Photo. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The Conservative Party’s pledge to stop small boat crossings and cut immigration is set to take a battering with the release of the UK’s annual net migration figures on Thursday (May 25). Analysts predict the net migration number has already passed 700,000,smashing a 2017 manifesto promise to bring that number under 100,000. Despite the promise of ‘taking back control of our borders’ after the Brexit vote, next week’s figure is likely to be double the record numbers recorded before Britain left the EU. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has clashed with the right of the Conservative Party by distancing himself from previous migration targets, suggesting 500,000 would be more realistic, while Home Secretary Suella Braverman suggested the UK should train up its own HGV drivers, butchers, and fruit pickers to reduce dependency on migrants. Thursday’s figures will set up some uncomfortable cabinet splits as Sunak and Braverman attempt to appease immigration critics while other senior ministers insist foreign workers and students are needed to stimulate the economy and tackle labour shortages.

After months of price rises and soaring bills, there should finally be some good news for consumers next week with CPI statistics on Wednesday (May 24) expected to show a sharp drop in inflation led by falling energy prices, even as Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warns the UK could be facing a wage-price spiral. The figures come just before Ofgem announces its latest change to the to the default energy tariff cap on Friday (May 26), expected to herald the first reduction in energy bills since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. The cap currently stands at £3,280 for a typical household – though tempered for consumers by the government’s £2,500 Energy Price Guarantee – and analysts are predicting that the energy regulator could announce a reduction to around £2,100 next week. Before the decision is announced, Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley may give an indication of the regulator’s thinking and industry conditions more broadly when he appears before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday in a session on the collapse of Bulb Energy.

The parents of 10-month-old Finley Boden will be sentenced on Friday (May 26) after being found guilty of his murder last month.Finley’s lifeless body was found by paramedics after his parents, Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden, called them in the early hours of Christmas Day 2020. A post-mortem found that Finley had suffered 71 bruises and 54 fractures on his body as well as sepsis and pneumonia, and would have been in ‘severe and protracted pain’ before his death. The case has prompted intense scrutiny of Derbyshire social services, who had taken Finley into care shortly after he was born but handed him back to his parents just 39 days before his death. Council workers had requested a period of six months to transition Finley back to living at home, but a court order returned him to his parents’ care in eight weeks. A child safeguarding practice review into the social services dealing with Finley’s case will be published later this year, looking at social services’ involvement with Finley and his parents before and after he was born.

Related

Looking abroad

Turkey’s presidential election goes to a runoff on Sunday (May 28) after Recep Tayyip Erdogan fell just short of a majority last week with 49.5% of the first-round vote. Despite a fall in popularity over the government’s handling of the economy and the response to February’s devastating earthquakes, Erdogan defied the polls to come out ahead of opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who represents a six-party alliance looking to end Erdogan’s rule after over two decades in power. Kilicdaroglu has spent this week courting the 5.2% of votes won by nationalist candidate and kingmaker Sinan Ogan, swapping his reformist campaign promises of ‘peace and joy’ for a pledge to ‘send all refugees home’ in an effort to appeal to conservative voters. This strategy may cost him votes on the left, particularly with the country’s Kurdish minority, meaning he still faces an uphill battle to topple Erdogan and prevent him from further consolidating power.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The political crisis in Pakistan will remain in the headlines next week as supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan continue to clash with security forces and Khan’s convoluted legal troubles drag on. Khan was released from custody last week after the Supreme Court ruled his May 9 arrest was illegal and remains at his home in Lahore, which is currently surrounded by police reportedly preparing to search it for dozens of ‘terrorists’ the government claimed Khan was harbouring following attacks on military compounds in the wake of his arrest. The Lahore High Court is due to hear a petition on Friday (May 26) to dismiss some 121 cases that have been filed against Khan, including charges of corruption, inciting violence and sedition, while the Islamabad High Court is scheduled to reconsider his bail arrangements the following week.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Supreme Court holds a hearing on Tuesday (May 23) to consider an ongoing dispute over the date for provincial elections in Khan’s home state of Punjab, where the PTI dissolved the assembly in January in an attempt to force early national polls. In a ruling last month, the Supreme Court agreed with the PTI that the vote should take place within 90 days of dissolution and ordered them for May 14, but the Electoral Commission claimed holding elections would be impossible and pushed for the provincial vote to be held alongside the general election in October. The PTI has continued to call for protests in support of fresh elections.

Also look out for

May 22

Strikes bill vote in the House of Commons

James Cleverly speech in Chile on UK policy in Latin America

EU foreign ministers meet on Ukraine

UN Security Council discusses Sudan

Director-General’s address at 76th World Health Assembly

French Open begins

10 years ago: Lee Rigby murder

May 23

Jeremy Hunt and Kristina Georgieva brief on UK economy

Elon Musk addresses WSJ CEO Council in London

Andrew Bailey discusses MPC reports at Treasury Committee

Satya Nadella and OpenAI founder speak at Microsoft Build

PCS Annual Conference

RMT strike re-ballot closes for London Underground staff

EU defence ministers meet on Ukraine

RHS Chelsea Flower Show

May 24

Andrew Bailey and ‘senior UK cabinet minister’ at WSJ CEO Council

Rishi Sunak takes PMQs before House considers retained EU law bill

Rachel Reeves speaks at the Peterson Institute

EU Commission expected to launch Spring Semester package

Jens Stoltenberg speaks at GMF Brussels Forum

May 25

Heathrow security staff strike action

Oath Keepers’ leader sentenced over Jan. 6 attack

Vladimir Putin hosts Armenian and Azeri leaders

Ron DeSantis expected to file 2024 campaign paperwork

European Sleeper railway service launches

IEA releases World Energy Investment report

Hay Festival opens

May 26

Teen sentenced over plot to murder police officers

Jake Drummond sentenced over murder of toddler Jacob Lennon

Oral arguments in JPMorgan lawsuit over Epstein links

Ofcom report on news consumption in the UK

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

May 27

Championship Playoff Final: Coventry v Luton

University & College Union (UCU) Congress

Birmingham Pride

Cannes Palme d’Or Award

May 28

Government takes over operation of TransPennine Express

NATO DEFENDER-Europe 23 exercises begin

League Two playoff final

Formula One Monaco Grand Prix

Statistics reports and results

May 22

OECD report on sovereign borrowing

JAMA reports on COVID-19 vaccines and adolescent mental health

Results from: Ryanair

May 23

Public sector finances

Shell AGM

UK dwelling stock statistics (2022)

OECD quarterly GDP growth

May 24

UK House Price Index

Amazon ASM

Results from: Scottish & Southern Energy (SSE), Marks & Spencer, Severn Trent, Kingfisher plc

May 25

Monthly energy trends and prices

Quarterly NEET statistics

ORR rail performance figures

US Q1 GDP (second estimate)

NHS workforce statistics

Results from: Costco, Best Buy, United Utilities

May 26

Bank of England capital issuance

Travel Trends 2022

Anniversaries and awareness days

May 22

Arts Education Week (to May 28)

British Sandwich Week (to May 28)

World Goth Day

May 23

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula

World Turtle Day

May 24

European Maritime Day

One year ago: Uvalde school shooting

100 years ago: Irish civil war ended

May 25

Africa Day

International Missing Children’s Day

Wear the Lilac Day

Towel Day

Week of Solidarity with the Peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories (to May 31)

Three years ago: George Floyd killed

Five years ago: Irish abortion referendum

May 26

National Day of Healing (Australia)

100 years ago: first Le Mans 24 hour race

May 27

Henry Kissinger turns 100

May 28

World Hunger Day

International Day of Action for Women’s Health

World Blood Cancer Day

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog