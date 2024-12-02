News diary 2 – 8 December: Observer and Guardian strike, MPs debate NI contributions

Guardian News and Media headquarters at 90 York Way, London. Picture: Google Street View

Leading the week

Monday (December 2): Keir Starmer delivers foreign policy speech at Lord Mayor’s Banquet; Closing statements in Sturgess inquiry; Emmanuel Macron begins three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Tuesday (December 3): Emir of Qatar begins UK State Visit; MPs debate changes to employer National Insurance Contributions; NATO foreign ministers meet.

Wednesday (December 4): Andrew Bailey at FT Global Boardroom conference; OECD Economic Outlook launch; Scottish government budget announcement.

Thursday (December 5): Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe delivers George Orwell memorial lecture; Malta hosts meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council.

Friday (December 6): Princess of Wales hosts festive carol service; IISS Manama Dialogue begins; New Zealand v England test match.

Saturday (December 7): Emmanuel Macron attends reopening service at Notre Dame Cathedral; German AfD party board meeting on Chancellor nomination; General election in Ghana.

Sunday (December 8): March Against Antisemitism in London; Inaugural mass as Notre Dame Cathedral reopens to the public; Presidential election run-off in Romania.

Also look out for…

December 2

Liz Truss speech to US Heritage Foundation

ICJ hearing on states’ obligations on climate change

Cyber Monday

Oxford Dictionaries Word of the Year

December 3

Keir Starmer meets Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in London

Court hearing for man on FBI ‘Most Wanted’ list found in Wales

UN General Assembly meets on Gaza

Turner Prize

December 4

PMQs and Conservative opposition day debate in the Commons

Court of Session hearing on challenge to Winter Fuel Payment reductions

RUSI Annual Chief of the Defence Staff lecture

Guardian and Observer journalists begin 48-hour strike

December 5

Giorgia Meloni and Michel Barnier meet in Rome

Barack Obama addresses Obama Foundation Democracy Forum

Trafalgar Square Christmas tree switch on

December 6

WHO SAGE report on vaccination

Sentencing for prep school teacher guilty of child sex abuse

Vladimir Putin visits Belarus for talks with Alexander Lukashenko

December 7

Deadline for CMA decision on Three-Vodafone merger

Merseyside derby in the Premier League

Pope Francis inducts 21 new cardinals at consistory

December 8

French Interior Minister begins visit to London

Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour show in Vancouver

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Key statistics, reports and results:

December 2

SIPRI report on top 100 arms producers

OECD Pensions Outlook

TBI report on nuclear energy

Nationwide house price index

UK manufacturing PMI

December 3

English Social Mobility Index 2024

ONS release on children’s well-being

BRC retail sales monitor

IIF Global Debt Monitor

Forbes 30 Under 30

Brazil and South Africa Q3 GDP

December 4

UK services PMI

OECD CPI

Australia Q3 GDP

December 5

Annual stats on police use of force

Baby names 2023

Annual figures on social housing lettings in England

ONS release on experience of NHS healthcare services in England

SMMT car sales figures

December 6

Biannual CBI economic forecast

Halifax house price index

OECD Regions and Cities at a Glance

EU Q3 GDP

India interest rate decision

