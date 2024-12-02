News diary 2 – 8 December: Observer and Guardian strike, MPs debate NI contributions

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (December 2): Keir Starmer delivers foreign policy speech at Lord Mayor’s Banquet; Closing statements in Sturgess inquiry; Emmanuel Macron begins three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.
Tuesday (December 3): Emir of Qatar begins UK State Visit; MPs debate changes to employer National Insurance Contributions; NATO foreign ministers meet.
Wednesday (December 4): Andrew Bailey at FT Global Boardroom conference; OECD Economic Outlook launch; Scottish government budget announcement.
Thursday (December 5): Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe delivers George Orwell memorial lecture; Malta hosts meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council.
Friday (December 6): Princess of Wales hosts festive carol service; IISS Manama Dialogue begins; New Zealand v England test match.
Saturday (December 7): Emmanuel Macron attends reopening service at Notre Dame Cathedral; German AfD party board meeting on Chancellor nomination; General election in Ghana.
Sunday (December 8): March Against Antisemitism in London; Inaugural mass as Notre Dame Cathedral reopens to the public; Presidential election run-off in Romania.
Also look out for…
December 2
Liz Truss speech to US Heritage Foundation
ICJ hearing on states’ obligations on climate change
Cyber Monday
Oxford Dictionaries Word of the Year
December 3
Keir Starmer meets Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in London
Court hearing for man on FBI ‘Most Wanted’ list found in Wales
UN General Assembly meets on Gaza
Turner Prize
December 4
PMQs and Conservative opposition day debate in the Commons
Court of Session hearing on challenge to Winter Fuel Payment reductions
RUSI Annual Chief of the Defence Staff lecture
Guardian and Observer journalists begin 48-hour strike
December 5
Giorgia Meloni and Michel Barnier meet in Rome
Barack Obama addresses Obama Foundation Democracy Forum
Trafalgar Square Christmas tree switch on
December 6
WHO SAGE report on vaccination
Sentencing for prep school teacher guilty of child sex abuse
Vladimir Putin visits Belarus for talks with Alexander Lukashenko
December 7
Deadline for CMA decision on Three-Vodafone merger
Merseyside derby in the Premier League
Pope Francis inducts 21 new cardinals at consistory
December 8
French Interior Minister begins visit to London
Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour show in Vancouver
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Key statistics, reports and results:
December 2
SIPRI report on top 100 arms producers
OECD Pensions Outlook
TBI report on nuclear energy
Nationwide house price index
UK manufacturing PMI
December 3
English Social Mobility Index 2024
ONS release on children’s well-being
BRC retail sales monitor
IIF Global Debt Monitor
Forbes 30 Under 30
Brazil and South Africa Q3 GDP
December 4
UK services PMI
OECD CPI
Australia Q3 GDP
December 5
Annual stats on police use of force
Baby names 2023
Annual figures on social housing lettings in England
ONS release on experience of NHS healthcare services in England
SMMT car sales figures
December 6
Biannual CBI economic forecast
Halifax house price index
OECD Regions and Cities at a Glance
EU Q3 GDP
India interest rate decision
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
