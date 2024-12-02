View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
December 2, 2024

News diary 2 – 8 December: Observer and Guardian strike, MPs debate NI contributions

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

A picture of the offices of The Guardian and Observer, illustrating a story about voluntary redundancy round opening at the publisher.
Guardian News and Media headquarters at 90 York Way, London. Picture: Google Street View

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week 

Monday (December 2): Keir Starmer delivers foreign policy speech at Lord Mayor’s Banquet; Closing statements in Sturgess inquiry; Emmanuel Macron begins three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. 

Tuesday (December 3): Emir of Qatar begins UK State Visit; MPs debate changes to employer National Insurance Contributions; NATO foreign ministers meet. 

Wednesday (December 4): Andrew Bailey at FT Global Boardroom conference; OECD Economic Outlook launch; Scottish government budget announcement. 

Thursday (December 5): Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe delivers George Orwell memorial lecture; Malta hosts meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council. 

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Friday (December 6): Princess of Wales hosts festive carol service; IISS Manama Dialogue begins; New Zealand v England test match. 

Saturday (December 7): Emmanuel Macron attends reopening service at Notre Dame Cathedral; German AfD party board meeting on Chancellor nomination; General election in Ghana. 

Sunday (December 8): March Against Antisemitism in London; Inaugural mass as Notre Dame Cathedral reopens to the public; Presidential election run-off in Romania. 

Also look out for… 

December 2 

Liz Truss speech to US Heritage Foundation 

ICJ hearing on states’ obligations on climate change 

Cyber Monday 

Oxford Dictionaries Word of the Year 

December 3 

Keir Starmer meets Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in London 

Court hearing for man on FBI ‘Most Wanted’ list found in Wales 

UN General Assembly meets on Gaza 

Turner Prize 

December 4 

PMQs and Conservative opposition day debate in the Commons 

Court of Session hearing on challenge to Winter Fuel Payment reductions 

RUSI Annual Chief of the Defence Staff lecture 

Guardian and Observer journalists begin 48-hour strike 

December 5 

Giorgia Meloni and Michel Barnier meet in Rome 

Barack Obama addresses Obama Foundation Democracy Forum 

Trafalgar Square Christmas tree switch on 

December 6 

WHO SAGE report on vaccination 

Sentencing for prep school teacher guilty of child sex abuse 

Vladimir Putin visits Belarus for talks with Alexander Lukashenko 

December 7 

Deadline for CMA decision on Three-Vodafone merger 

Merseyside derby in the Premier League 

Pope Francis inducts 21 new cardinals at consistory 

December 8 

French Interior Minister begins visit to London 

Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour show in Vancouver 

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 

Key statistics, reports and results: 

December 2 

SIPRI report on top 100 arms producers 

OECD Pensions Outlook 

TBI report on nuclear energy 

Nationwide house price index 

UK manufacturing PMI 

December 3 

English Social Mobility Index 2024 

ONS release on children’s well-being 

BRC retail sales monitor 

IIF Global Debt Monitor 

Forbes 30 Under 30 

Brazil and South Africa Q3 GDP 

December 4 

UK services PMI 

OECD CPI 

Australia Q3 GDP 

December 5 

Annual stats on police use of force 

Baby names 2023 

Annual figures on social housing lettings in England 

ONS release on experience of NHS healthcare services in England 

SMMT car sales figures 

December 6 

Biannual CBI economic forecast 

Halifax house price index 

OECD Regions and Cities at a Glance 

EU Q3 GDP 

India interest rate decision 

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor