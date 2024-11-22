News diary 25 November – December 1: Parliament debates assisted dying and tobacco and vapes bill

Picture: Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

November 25: Sturgess inquiry hears evidence on Russian state involvement; Preliminary hearing in Birmingham council equal pay tribunal; CBI Annual Conference.

November 26: MPs debate Tobacco and Vapes Bill; Trial begins for six accused of spying for Russia in UK; Supreme Court hears Scottish women’s challenge to gender recognition certificate guidance.

November 27: MPs debate Finance Bill; Tusk Conservation Awards; European Parliament votes on new College of Commissioners.

November 28: Statistics on migration and irregular migration; Vladimir Putin attends CSTO leaders’ summit; New Zealand Covid inquiry phase one report.

November 29: First debate on assisted dying bill; Republic of Ireland holds parliamentary elections; Bank of England financial stability report.

November 30: Alex Salmond memorial service; Early parliamentary elections in Iceland.

December 1: Kuwait hosts Gulf Cooperation Council summit; South Africa assumes G20 presidency.

Also look out for…

November 25

Prince of Wales launches Jewel of Arabia expedition

G7 foreign ministers meet in Italy

Hearing in Menendez brothers case

Joe Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys

November 26

European Parliament debates support for Ukraine

Ofwat chief at EFRA committee meeting

UEFA Champions League

November 27

David Lammy grilled by Foreign Affairs Committee

ECJ ruling in Nord Stream 2 case

Sweden hosts summit of Nordic and Baltic leaders

General election in Namibia

November 28

Sixth form college teachers strike

VLV Autumn Conference

New Zealand’s Covid-19 inquiry publishes first report

England v New Zealand first test

November 29

Black Friday

Emmanuel Macron visits Notre Dame Cathedral ahead of re-opening

Moana 2 released

Five years ago: Fishmonger Hall terror attack

November 30

150 years ago: Winston Churchill was born

December 1

Parliamentary elections in Romania

Ursula von der Leyen begins second term as European Commission President

Premier League: Liverpool v Manchester City

Qatar Grand Prix

Key statistics, reports and results:

November 25

UNODC report on femicides

RSPCA stats on animal abandonment

Nigeria Q3 GDP

Results from: Kingfisher

November 26

BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index

Ofsted stats on school inspections

Annual figures on births in Scotland

NHS Scotland waiting time stats

Results from: CrowdStrike, HP, Co-operative Bank, Compass Group

November 27

Figures on domestic abuse in England and Wales

Working and workless households

Quarterly figures on crime in Scotland

US Q3 GDP

Results from: Nationwide Building Society, easyJet

November 28

ILO Global Wage Report

NHS workforce and GP appointment statistics

ORR statistics on rail finances

Statutory homelessness figures

Housing supply 2021/22

Annual figures on road casualties

November 29

Moody’s sovereign review of the UK

Canada, India and Turkey Q3 GDP

Euro area inflation

November 30

China manufacturing PMI

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog