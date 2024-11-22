View all newsletters
November 22, 2024

News diary 25 November – December 1: Parliament debates assisted dying and tobacco and vapes bill

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Houses of Parliament
Picture: Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week 

November 25: Sturgess inquiry hears evidence on Russian state involvement; Preliminary hearing in Birmingham council equal pay tribunal; CBI Annual Conference. 

November 26: MPs debate Tobacco and Vapes Bill; Trial begins for six accused of spying for Russia in UK; Supreme Court hears Scottish women’s challenge to gender recognition certificate guidance. 

November 27: MPs debate Finance Bill; Tusk Conservation Awards; European Parliament votes on new College of Commissioners. 

November 28: Statistics on migration and irregular migration; Vladimir Putin attends CSTO leaders’ summit; New Zealand Covid inquiry phase one report. 

November 29: First debate on assisted dying bill; Republic of Ireland holds parliamentary elections; Bank of England financial stability report. 

November 30: Alex Salmond memorial service; Early parliamentary elections in Iceland. 

December 1: Kuwait hosts Gulf Cooperation Council summit; South Africa assumes G20 presidency. 

Also look out for… 

November 25 

Prince of Wales launches Jewel of Arabia expedition 

G7 foreign ministers meet in Italy 

Hearing in Menendez brothers case 

Joe Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys 

November 26 

European Parliament debates support for Ukraine 

Ofwat chief at EFRA committee meeting 

UEFA Champions League 

November 27 

David Lammy grilled by Foreign Affairs Committee 

ECJ ruling in Nord Stream 2 case 

Sweden hosts summit of Nordic and Baltic leaders 

General election in Namibia 

November 28 

Sixth form college teachers strike 

VLV Autumn Conference 

New Zealand’s Covid-19 inquiry publishes first report 

England v New Zealand first test 

November 29 

Black Friday 

Emmanuel Macron visits Notre Dame Cathedral ahead of re-opening 

Moana 2 released 

Five years ago: Fishmonger Hall terror attack 

November 30 

150 years ago: Winston Churchill was born 

December 1 

Parliamentary elections in Romania 

Ursula von der Leyen begins second term as European Commission President 

Premier League: Liverpool v Manchester City 

Qatar Grand Prix 

Key statistics, reports and results: 

November 25 

UNODC report on femicides 

RSPCA stats on animal abandonment 

Nigeria Q3 GDP 

Results from: Kingfisher 

November 26 

BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index 

Ofsted stats on school inspections 

Annual figures on births in Scotland 

NHS Scotland waiting time stats 

Results from: CrowdStrike, HP, Co-operative Bank, Compass Group 

November 27 

Figures on domestic abuse in England and Wales 

Working and workless households 

Quarterly figures on crime in Scotland 

US Q3 GDP 

Results from: Nationwide Building Society, easyJet 

November 28 

ILO Global Wage Report 

NHS workforce and GP appointment statistics 

ORR statistics on rail finances 

Statutory homelessness figures 

Housing supply 2021/22 

Annual figures on road casualties 

November 29 

Moody’s sovereign review of the UK 

Canada, India and Turkey Q3 GDP 

Euro area inflation 

November 30 

China manufacturing PMI 

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

