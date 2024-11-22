News diary 25 November – December 1: Parliament debates assisted dying and tobacco and vapes bill

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
November 25: Sturgess inquiry hears evidence on Russian state involvement; Preliminary hearing in Birmingham council equal pay tribunal; CBI Annual Conference.
November 26: MPs debate Tobacco and Vapes Bill; Trial begins for six accused of spying for Russia in UK; Supreme Court hears Scottish women’s challenge to gender recognition certificate guidance.
November 27: MPs debate Finance Bill; Tusk Conservation Awards; European Parliament votes on new College of Commissioners.
November 28: Statistics on migration and irregular migration; Vladimir Putin attends CSTO leaders’ summit; New Zealand Covid inquiry phase one report.
November 29: First debate on assisted dying bill; Republic of Ireland holds parliamentary elections; Bank of England financial stability report.
November 30: Alex Salmond memorial service; Early parliamentary elections in Iceland.
December 1: Kuwait hosts Gulf Cooperation Council summit; South Africa assumes G20 presidency.
Also look out for…
November 25
Prince of Wales launches Jewel of Arabia expedition
G7 foreign ministers meet in Italy
Hearing in Menendez brothers case
Joe Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys
November 26
European Parliament debates support for Ukraine
Ofwat chief at EFRA committee meeting
UEFA Champions League
November 27
David Lammy grilled by Foreign Affairs Committee
ECJ ruling in Nord Stream 2 case
Sweden hosts summit of Nordic and Baltic leaders
General election in Namibia
November 28
Sixth form college teachers strike
VLV Autumn Conference
New Zealand’s Covid-19 inquiry publishes first report
England v New Zealand first test
November 29
Black Friday
Emmanuel Macron visits Notre Dame Cathedral ahead of re-opening
Moana 2 released
Five years ago: Fishmonger Hall terror attack
November 30
150 years ago: Winston Churchill was born
December 1
Parliamentary elections in Romania
Ursula von der Leyen begins second term as European Commission President
Premier League: Liverpool v Manchester City
Qatar Grand Prix
Key statistics, reports and results:
November 25
UNODC report on femicides
RSPCA stats on animal abandonment
Nigeria Q3 GDP
Results from: Kingfisher
November 26
BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index
Ofsted stats on school inspections
Annual figures on births in Scotland
NHS Scotland waiting time stats
Results from: CrowdStrike, HP, Co-operative Bank, Compass Group
November 27
Figures on domestic abuse in England and Wales
Working and workless households
Quarterly figures on crime in Scotland
US Q3 GDP
Results from: Nationwide Building Society, easyJet
November 28
ILO Global Wage Report
NHS workforce and GP appointment statistics
ORR statistics on rail finances
Statutory homelessness figures
Housing supply 2021/22
Annual figures on road casualties
November 29
Moody’s sovereign review of the UK
Canada, India and Turkey Q3 GDP
Euro area inflation
November 30
China manufacturing PMI
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
