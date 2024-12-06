News diary 9 – 15 December: Harry vs Sun pre-trial hearing, Sycamore Gap tree trial starts

The stump of the famous Sycamore Gap tree. Picture: SunCity/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (December 9): Trial begins for pair charged over Sycamore Gap tree felling; Rachel Reeves attends Eurogroup meeting; Golden Globe nominations announced.

Tuesday (December 10): Northern Ireland Assembly holds consent vote on Northern Ireland Protocol; Benjamin Netanyahu testimony due to begin in criminal prosecution; Pre-trial hearing in Prince Harry case against The Sun.

Wednesday (December 11): PMQs; World Cup hosts confirmed at FIFA Congress.

Thursday (December 12): Time Magazine person of the year; Axel Rudakubana in court over Southport stabbings; Chief Medical Examiner testifies at Thirlwall inquiry.

Friday (December 13): UK GDP monthly estimate; Deadline for report from US investigative task force on Trump assassination attempt; Defence arguments due to conclude in Gisele Pelicot mass rape trial.

Saturday (December 14): Further protests expected as Georgian lawmakers elect new president.

Sunday (December 15): UK accession to CPTPP takes effect; Pope Francis visits Corsica.

Also look out for…

December 9

Home Office permanent secretary at committee session on asylum accommodation

UN Commissioner for Human Rights end of year press conference

December 10

Ministers at committee session on UK arms exports to Israel

Phil Shiner sentenced for legal aid fraud

Janet Yellen addresses WSJ CEO Council

December 11

Antony Blinken at House hearing on Afghanistan withdrawal

Nobel Prizes ceremony

Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women

Which? Products of the Year review

December 12

NHS key services performance data

ONS figures on drug misuse in England and Wales

Five years ago: landslide Conservative election victory

December 13

World Cup 2026 European qualifying draw

December 14

Giorgia Meloni hosts Javier Milei in Rome

Geminid meteor shower

December 15

New rail timetables take effect

Manchester derby in the Premier League

World Darts Championship begins

Key statistics, results and reports

December 9

UNCCD Global Drought Snapshot

OECD report on Latin America

IHS/Markit REC Report on Jobs

Japan Q3 GDP

China consumer price index

December 10

NOAA 2024 Arctic Report Card

Lords committee report on methane emissions

UK biodiversity indicators

OECD Survey of Adult Skills

Results from: Ashtead Group

December 11

United Kingdom Food Security Report 2024

NAO report on Carer’s Allowance

Results from: TUI Group, Macy’s, Inditex

December 12

G20 GDP data

IISS Armed Conflict Survey

ORR rail performance data

Results from: Currys, Costco

December 13

UK indices of production and services

Bank of England/Ipsos inflation attitudes survey

IEA report on geothermal energy

Russia Q3 GDP

