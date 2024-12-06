View all newsletters
December 6, 2024

News diary 9 – 15 December: Harry vs Sun pre-trial hearing, Sycamore Gap tree trial starts

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

The stump of the famous Sycamore Gap tree.
The stump of the famous Sycamore Gap tree. Picture: SunCity/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week 

Monday (December 9): Trial begins for pair charged over Sycamore Gap tree felling; Rachel Reeves attends Eurogroup meeting; Golden Globe nominations announced. 

Tuesday (December 10): Northern Ireland Assembly holds consent vote on Northern Ireland Protocol; Benjamin Netanyahu testimony due to begin in criminal prosecution; Pre-trial hearing in Prince Harry case against The Sun. 

Wednesday (December 11): PMQs; World Cup hosts confirmed at FIFA Congress. 

Thursday (December 12): Time Magazine person of the year; Axel Rudakubana in court over Southport stabbings; Chief Medical Examiner testifies at Thirlwall inquiry. 

Friday (December 13): UK GDP monthly estimate; Deadline for report from US investigative task force on Trump assassination attempt; Defence arguments due to conclude in Gisele Pelicot mass rape trial. 

Saturday (December 14): Further protests expected as Georgian lawmakers elect new president. 

Sunday (December 15): UK accession to CPTPP takes effect; Pope Francis visits Corsica. 

Also look out for… 

December 9 

Home Office permanent secretary at committee session on asylum accommodation 

UN Commissioner for Human Rights end of year press conference 

December 10 

Ministers at committee session on UK arms exports to Israel 

Phil Shiner sentenced for legal aid fraud 

Janet Yellen addresses WSJ CEO Council 

December 11 

Antony Blinken at House hearing on Afghanistan withdrawal 

Nobel Prizes ceremony 

Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women 

Which? Products of the Year review 

December 12 

NHS key services performance data 

ONS figures on drug misuse in England and Wales 

Five years ago: landslide Conservative election victory 

December 13 

World Cup 2026 European qualifying draw 

December 14 

Giorgia Meloni hosts Javier Milei in Rome 

Geminid meteor shower 

December 15 

New rail timetables take effect 

Manchester derby in the Premier League 

World Darts Championship begins 

Key statistics, results and reports 

December 9 

UNCCD Global Drought Snapshot 

OECD report on Latin America 

IHS/Markit REC Report on Jobs 

Japan Q3 GDP 

China consumer price index 

December 10 

NOAA 2024 Arctic Report Card 

Lords committee report on methane emissions 

UK biodiversity indicators 

OECD Survey of Adult Skills 

Results from: Ashtead Group 

December 11 

United Kingdom Food Security Report 2024 

NAO report on Carer’s Allowance 

Results from: TUI Group, Macy’s, Inditex 

December 12 

G20 GDP data 

IISS Armed Conflict Survey 

ORR rail performance data 

Results from: Currys, Costco 

December 13 

UK indices of production and services 

Bank of England/Ipsos inflation attitudes survey 

IEA report on geothermal energy 

Russia Q3 GDP 

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Topics in this article :

