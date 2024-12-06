News diary 9 – 15 December: Harry vs Sun pre-trial hearing, Sycamore Gap tree trial starts

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (December 9): Trial begins for pair charged over Sycamore Gap tree felling; Rachel Reeves attends Eurogroup meeting; Golden Globe nominations announced.
Tuesday (December 10): Northern Ireland Assembly holds consent vote on Northern Ireland Protocol; Benjamin Netanyahu testimony due to begin in criminal prosecution; Pre-trial hearing in Prince Harry case against The Sun.
Wednesday (December 11): PMQs; World Cup hosts confirmed at FIFA Congress.
Thursday (December 12): Time Magazine person of the year; Axel Rudakubana in court over Southport stabbings; Chief Medical Examiner testifies at Thirlwall inquiry.
Friday (December 13): UK GDP monthly estimate; Deadline for report from US investigative task force on Trump assassination attempt; Defence arguments due to conclude in Gisele Pelicot mass rape trial.
Saturday (December 14): Further protests expected as Georgian lawmakers elect new president.
Sunday (December 15): UK accession to CPTPP takes effect; Pope Francis visits Corsica.
Also look out for…
December 9
Home Office permanent secretary at committee session on asylum accommodation
UN Commissioner for Human Rights end of year press conference
December 10
Ministers at committee session on UK arms exports to Israel
Phil Shiner sentenced for legal aid fraud
Janet Yellen addresses WSJ CEO Council
December 11
Antony Blinken at House hearing on Afghanistan withdrawal
Nobel Prizes ceremony
Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women
Which? Products of the Year review
December 12
NHS key services performance data
ONS figures on drug misuse in England and Wales
Five years ago: landslide Conservative election victory
December 13
World Cup 2026 European qualifying draw
December 14
Giorgia Meloni hosts Javier Milei in Rome
Geminid meteor shower
December 15
New rail timetables take effect
Manchester derby in the Premier League
World Darts Championship begins
Key statistics, results and reports
December 9
UNCCD Global Drought Snapshot
OECD report on Latin America
IHS/Markit REC Report on Jobs
Japan Q3 GDP
China consumer price index
December 10
NOAA 2024 Arctic Report Card
Lords committee report on methane emissions
UK biodiversity indicators
OECD Survey of Adult Skills
Results from: Ashtead Group
December 11
United Kingdom Food Security Report 2024
NAO report on Carer’s Allowance
Results from: TUI Group, Macy’s, Inditex
December 12
G20 GDP data
IISS Armed Conflict Survey
ORR rail performance data
Results from: Currys, Costco
December 13
UK indices of production and services
Bank of England/Ipsos inflation attitudes survey
IEA report on geothermal energy
Russia Q3 GDP
