News diary 21 – 27 November: Supreme Court decides on second Scot referendum, News Corp tax appeal

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The week starts with attention firmly on the fallout from Thursday’s Autumn Statement as the Treasury Select Committee meets on Monday (21 November) to pore over the detail of the government’s new economic direction. Representatives from the OBR will then join the committee for a further session on Tuesday (22 November), before the main event on Wednesday (23 November) with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

The Government’s new fiscal plans proved sobering to say the least, as it tries to patch up the £50bn black hole in the country’s coffers. The Chancellor admitted “everybody will be paying higher taxes” as he introduced a raft of new measures including a reduction in the top rate of tax, slashing the dividend allowance on personal income allowances, and a freeze on income tax thresholds.

The inescapable truth which Hunt hammered home as he stood at the dispatch box is that the UK is now in a recession. The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates the economy will shrink by almost 1.5% in 2023, with nearly a decade of economic advances being wiped out, and growth not expected to exceed 1.3% until 2024. The icing on the cake is the prediction for inflation, which is expected to top 9% before the end of the year. The Chancellor told the House of Commons that his plan would rebuild the economy and reduce debt – with a general election now looming ever larger on the horizon, the Conservative Party’s hopes of winning a fifth consecutive term in power now seem entirely in the hands of the financial gods.

The Supreme Court hands down its hugely anticipated judgment on Wednesday (23 November) on whether Scotland can hold a second independence referendum without Westminster’s approval. During a full hearing held in October, lawyers representing the UK government asked judges to throw out the case, arguing debates over a new independence vote are beyond the court’s jurisdiction. The Scottish government countered with claims of a court ruling being in the national interest, adding that any result would be advisory rather than legally binding. Should the court rule in favour of a second referendum, then Scotland will head to the polls next October. A win for the UK government though would instead throw focus onto the next General Election, which Nicola Sturgeon has already claimed would act as a de-facto independence referendum for the SNP.

Away from the economic and constitutional strife, England and Wales finally get their World Cup campaigns up and running in Qatar. The action begins on Monday (November 21) when England face Iran and Wales take on the United States, and continues Friday (November 25) when both sides swap opponents. With only three group games to contend with, Gareth Southgate and Rob Page’s dreams of a place in the knock-out stages could theoretically be realised or dashed by this time next week.

Looking abroad

The UN Human Rights Council holds a rare special session on Iran on Thursday (24 November) to discuss the government’s violent suppression of protests prompted by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian arrested on 13 September for violating the country’s severe dress code. Her death has sparked unprecedented nationwide protests that have rocked authorities who have in turn responded with brutality, with at least 362 protesters believed to have been killed, including two young boys earlier this week.

On Friday (25 November), European Union interior ministers are due to gather for an extraordinary meeting to discuss migration following the high-profile row between France and Italy over Italy’s refusal to allow a boat carrying rescued migrants to dock in its territory. The incident happened shortly after new far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took office and suggests the debate over burden-sharing among EU nations regarding migrants and asylum seekers is likely to heat up again. Friday’s meeting will come two days after the European Parliament’s debate on asylum and migration, scheduled for Wednesday (23 November).

Also look out for

November 21

‘Senior Cabinet minister’ addresses CBI annual conference

Levelling Up Qs and first day of Autumn Statement debate in HoC

Twitter offices reopen following temporary closure

Mason Greenwood in court on alleged rape charges

France hosts international support conference for Moldova

Joe Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkey

November 22

Dominic Raab at select committee on work of the Lord Chancellor

Keir Starmer addresses CBI conference

Debate and votes on Autumn Statement in HoC

OECD Economic Outlook published

King Charles hosts first State Visit for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Supreme Court hears News Corp case against HMRC

BBC nations and regions head addresses VLV conference

Astana format talks on Syria

November 23

Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Suella Braverman at HASC on work of the Home Secretary

Huw Pill delivers Beesley series lecture on inflation

House of Lords votes on Counsellors of State bill

Cost of living payments to tax credits claimants

November 24

Quarterly statistics on irregular migration to the UK

Ukrainian Finance Minister speech to LSE

Dave Ramsden addresses Bank of England Watchers Conference

Ofgem announces quarterly price cap changes

November 25

Black Friday strikes by Royal Mail staff

Unison ballot of NHS workers closes

Black Friday

November 26

Strike action by train drivers in the ASLEF union

Local elections in Taiwan

England and Wales play in Autumn Nations Series fixtures

Statistics, reports & surveys

November 21

ONS statistics on equality in the UK (2010-2020)

OECD quarterly GDP figures

Rightmove House Price Index

Results from: Compass Group

November 22

UK public sector finances

ONS release on experiences of entrants under the Ukraine Humanitarian Scheme

Property transactions in the UK

EBRD Transition Report

OEUK Decommissioning Insight report

Results from: Severn Trent, Best Buy, Nordstrom

November 23

Deaths of homeless people in England and Wales (2021)

Flash UK and Eurozone PMI

ONS figures on higher education and cost of living

Annual UKHSA report on antibiotic resistance

Results from: Halfords, United Utilities, Britvic

November 24

Long-term international migration statistics (2021)

Annual figures on housing supply in England

Student support for higher education

Biannual gambling industry figures

Annual ORR estimates of rail station usage

ONS NEET statistics

CBI Industrial Trends

NHS Workforce Statistics

November 25

Bank of England capital issuance

SMMT automotive production figures

Domestic abuse in England and Wales

GfK consumer confidence index

Anniversaries & awareness days

November 21

National Wine Week (to November 27)

World Television Day

Nine years ago: Ukraine protests began

November 22

Lebanon National Day

Eight years ago: Tamir Rice killed

November 24

Carers’ Rights Day

Evolution Day

One year ago: Omicron covid variant identified

November 25

Buy Nothing Day

Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (to December 10)

November 26

Holodomor Memorial Day (Ukraine)

National Tree Week (to December 4)

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Picture: UK Supreme Court

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog