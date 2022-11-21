News diary 21 – 27 November: Supreme Court decides on second Scot referendum, News Corp tax appeal

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
The week starts with attention firmly on the fallout from Thursday’s Autumn Statement as the Treasury Select Committee meets on Monday (21 November) to pore over the detail of the government’s new economic direction. Representatives from the OBR will then join the committee for a further session on Tuesday (22 November), before the main event on Wednesday (23 November) with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
The Government’s new fiscal plans proved sobering to say the least, as it tries to patch up the £50bn black hole in the country’s coffers. The Chancellor admitted “everybody will be paying higher taxes” as he introduced a raft of new measures including a reduction in the top rate of tax, slashing the dividend allowance on personal income allowances, and a freeze on income tax thresholds.
The inescapable truth which Hunt hammered home as he stood at the dispatch box is that the UK is now in a recession. The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates the economy will shrink by almost 1.5% in 2023, with nearly a decade of economic advances being wiped out, and growth not expected to exceed 1.3% until 2024. The icing on the cake is the prediction for inflation, which is expected to top 9% before the end of the year. The Chancellor told the House of Commons that his plan would rebuild the economy and reduce debt – with a general election now looming ever larger on the horizon, the Conservative Party’s hopes of winning a fifth consecutive term in power now seem entirely in the hands of the financial gods.
The Supreme Court hands down its hugely anticipated judgment on Wednesday (23 November) on whether Scotland can hold a second independence referendum without Westminster’s approval. During a full hearing held in October, lawyers representing the UK government asked judges to throw out the case, arguing debates over a new independence vote are beyond the court’s jurisdiction. The Scottish government countered with claims of a court ruling being in the national interest, adding that any result would be advisory rather than legally binding. Should the court rule in favour of a second referendum, then Scotland will head to the polls next October. A win for the UK government though would instead throw focus onto the next General Election, which Nicola Sturgeon has already claimed would act as a de-facto independence referendum for the SNP.
Away from the economic and constitutional strife, England and Wales finally get their World Cup campaigns up and running in Qatar. The action begins on Monday (November 21) when England face Iran and Wales take on the United States, and continues Friday (November 25) when both sides swap opponents. With only three group games to contend with, Gareth Southgate and Rob Page’s dreams of a place in the knock-out stages could theoretically be realised or dashed by this time next week.
Looking abroad
The UN Human Rights Council holds a rare special session on Iran on Thursday (24 November) to discuss the government’s violent suppression of protests prompted by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian arrested on 13 September for violating the country’s severe dress code. Her death has sparked unprecedented nationwide protests that have rocked authorities who have in turn responded with brutality, with at least 362 protesters believed to have been killed, including two young boys earlier this week.
On Friday (25 November), European Union interior ministers are due to gather for an extraordinary meeting to discuss migration following the high-profile row between France and Italy over Italy’s refusal to allow a boat carrying rescued migrants to dock in its territory. The incident happened shortly after new far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took office and suggests the debate over burden-sharing among EU nations regarding migrants and asylum seekers is likely to heat up again. Friday’s meeting will come two days after the European Parliament’s debate on asylum and migration, scheduled for Wednesday (23 November).
Also look out for
November 21
- ‘Senior Cabinet minister’ addresses CBI annual conference
- Levelling Up Qs and first day of Autumn Statement debate in HoC
- Twitter offices reopen following temporary closure
- Mason Greenwood in court on alleged rape charges
- France hosts international support conference for Moldova
- Joe Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkey
November 22
- Dominic Raab at select committee on work of the Lord Chancellor
- Keir Starmer addresses CBI conference
- Debate and votes on Autumn Statement in HoC
- OECD Economic Outlook published
- King Charles hosts first State Visit for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
- Supreme Court hears News Corp case against HMRC
- BBC nations and regions head addresses VLV conference
- Astana format talks on Syria
November 23
- Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer at PMQs
- Suella Braverman at HASC on work of the Home Secretary
- Huw Pill delivers Beesley series lecture on inflation
- House of Lords votes on Counsellors of State bill
- Cost of living payments to tax credits claimants
November 24
- Quarterly statistics on irregular migration to the UK
- Ukrainian Finance Minister speech to LSE
- Dave Ramsden addresses Bank of England Watchers Conference
- Ofgem announces quarterly price cap changes
November 25
- Black Friday strikes by Royal Mail staff
- Unison ballot of NHS workers closes
- Black Friday
November 26
- Strike action by train drivers in the ASLEF union
- Local elections in Taiwan
- England and Wales play in Autumn Nations Series fixtures
Statistics, reports & surveys
November 21
- ONS statistics on equality in the UK (2010-2020)
- OECD quarterly GDP figures
- Rightmove House Price Index
- Results from: Compass Group
November 22
- UK public sector finances
- ONS release on experiences of entrants under the Ukraine Humanitarian Scheme
- Property transactions in the UK
- EBRD Transition Report
- OEUK Decommissioning Insight report
- Results from: Severn Trent, Best Buy, Nordstrom
November 23
- Deaths of homeless people in England and Wales (2021)
- Flash UK and Eurozone PMI
- ONS figures on higher education and cost of living
- Annual UKHSA report on antibiotic resistance
- Results from: Halfords, United Utilities, Britvic
November 24
- Long-term international migration statistics (2021)
- Annual figures on housing supply in England
- Student support for higher education
- Biannual gambling industry figures
- Annual ORR estimates of rail station usage
- ONS NEET statistics
- CBI Industrial Trends
- NHS Workforce Statistics
November 25
- Bank of England capital issuance
- SMMT automotive production figures
- Domestic abuse in England and Wales
- GfK consumer confidence index
Anniversaries & awareness days
November 21
- National Wine Week (to November 27)
- World Television Day
- Nine years ago: Ukraine protests began
November 22
- Lebanon National Day
- Eight years ago: Tamir Rice killed
November 24
- Carers’ Rights Day
- Evolution Day
- One year ago: Omicron covid variant identified
November 25
- Buy Nothing Day
- Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
- 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (to December 10)
November 26
- Holodomor Memorial Day (Ukraine)
- National Tree Week (to December 4)
