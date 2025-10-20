News diary 20-26 October: Chris Whitty and Boris Johnson at Covid inquiry, Labour to name deputy leader

The week opens with the Covid-19 inquiry entering a critical phase, with chief medical officer Chris Whitty providing evidence on Monday, followed by former prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. Their testimony is expected to reveal information about preparedness for the pandemic, as well as the government’s use of scientific advice.
On Tuesday, Japan is expected to elect its first female prime minister Sanae Takaichi in a historic first, while the UK Labour government closes its ballot and prepares to announce the result of the the Labour deputy leadership election by the end of the week.
Leading the week
Monday (October 20): Chris Whitty gives evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry; Hearing on whether case can proceed against Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor; Donald Trump hosts Anthony Albanese at the White House.
Tuesday (October 21): Boris Johnson gives evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry; Rachel Reeves co-hosts Regional Investment Summit; Sanae Takaichi expected to be elected Japan’s first female prime minister at extraordinary Diet session.
Wednesday (October 22): Keir Starmer hosts Berlin Process Summit in London; CPI inflation data used for future benefits uprating published; ICJ issues advisory opinion on Israel’s obligations to assist Palestinians; Kim Leadbeater at Lords committee session on assisted dying bill.
Thursday (October 23): Welsh Senedd by-election in Caerphilly constituency; UN Security Council holds open debate on Gaza; Ballot closes in Labour deputy leadership election.
Friday (October 24): Parole decision due for Stephen Lawrence murderer David Norris; Presidential election in Ireland; Sentencing for man guilty of Bristol suitcase murders.
Saturday (October 25): New Labour deputy leader announced; Scotland Demands Better march in Edinburgh.
Sunday (October 26): Donald Trump begins visit to Malaysia for ASEAN summit; Mid-term elections in Argentina; British Summer Time ends.
Also look out for…
October 20
UCU Higher Education strike ballot opens
US House of Representatives scheduled to return amid federal shutdown
Nicholas Rossi sentenced in Salt Lake County rape case
China’s Communist Party begins annual plenum
October 21
Public sector finance statistics published
Sentencing Bill considered in the Commons
Nicolas Sarkozy due to report to prison over Gaddafi financing case
Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir released
October 22
Public parole hearing for Baby P’s mother Tracey Connelly
Evidence begins in full tribunal case for Darlington Nurses over transgender colleague
Hilary Benn at committee sessions on the Windsor Framework and Troubles legacy
New UK Living Wage rates announced
October 23
House of Lords debates Baroness D’Souza suspension
Sentencing for men guilty of arson attacks linked to Wagner Group
European Council leaders’ summit
David Harewood returns to role of Othello at Theatre Royal Haymarket
October 24
Peter Kyle speaks at Chamber UK ‘Get Britain Growing’ event
New York AG Letitia James makes first court appearance on mortgage fraud charges
French assembly begins 2026 budget debate
80 years ago: United Nations created
October 25
United Family & Friends Campaign annual procession and protest
Ivory Coast presidential election
Frazer Clarke v Jeamie TKV fight broadcast on BBC
England v Australia in the first matchday of the Rugby League Ashes
October 26
Joe Biden honoured at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute 10th anniversary celebration
Women’s Cricket World Cup: England v New Zealand
El Clasico: Barcelona v Real Madrid
Formula One Mexico Grand Prix
Key statistics, reports and results
October 20
Suicides in young people: 2011-2022
OBR Budget forecast round
Rightmove house price index
China GDP, economic data and loan prime rate announcement
Results from: Atos
October 21
Estimates of the very old: 2002-2024
HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions
IEA Medium-Term Gas Markets report
Canada inflation
Results from: Netflix, General Motors, Halliburton, Lockheed Martin, 3M Company Coca Cola, Bunzl, Mattel, L’Oréal
October 22
Private rent and house prices statistics
UK producer price inflation
Norwegian sovereign wealth fund climate action plan
UNEP Eye on Methane 2025
Indonesia interest rate decision
Results from: Tesla, Barclays, UniCredit, IBM, Heathrow, Heineken, AT&T, Alcoa, General Electric
October 23
Employee earnings in the UK
ORR rail safety 2024/25
Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales
Sexual and reproductive health services in England
UNEP report on climate technology progress
Turkey and South Korea interest rate decision
Results from: Lloyds, Ford, Renault, Intel, Nokia, Hasbro, Unilever, Accor Hotels, Roche
October 24
US inflation
UK retail sales figures
Quarterly statistics on UK trade in goods and services
SMMT automotive production statistics
HMICFRS report on police response to child sexual exploitation
Population estimates by output area
Moody’s sovereign review of France
Russia interest rate announcement
Results from: NatWest, General Dynamics, Procter and Gamble, Eni
