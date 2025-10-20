Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

October 20, 2025

News diary 20-26 October: Chris Whitty and Boris Johnson at Covid inquiry, Labour to name deputy leader

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement at a lectern outside 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street

The week opens with the Covid-19 inquiry entering a critical phase, with chief medical officer Chris Whitty providing evidence on Monday, followed by former prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. Their testimony is expected to reveal information about preparedness for the pandemic, as well as the government’s use of scientific advice.

On Tuesday, Japan is expected to elect its first female prime minister Sanae Takaichi in a historic first, while the UK Labour government closes its ballot and prepares to announce the result of the the Labour deputy leadership election by the end of the week.

Leading the week

Monday (October 20): Chris Whitty gives evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry; Hearing on whether case can proceed against Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor; Donald Trump hosts Anthony Albanese at the White House.

Tuesday (October 21): Boris Johnson gives evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry; Rachel Reeves co-hosts Regional Investment Summit; Sanae Takaichi expected to be elected Japan’s first female prime minister at extraordinary Diet session.

Wednesday (October 22): Keir Starmer hosts Berlin Process Summit in London; CPI inflation data used for future benefits uprating published; ICJ issues advisory opinion on Israel’s obligations to assist Palestinians; Kim Leadbeater at Lords committee session on assisted dying bill.

Thursday (October 23): Welsh Senedd by-election in Caerphilly constituency; UN Security Council holds open debate on Gaza; Ballot closes in Labour deputy leadership election.

Friday (October 24): Parole decision due for Stephen Lawrence murderer David Norris; Presidential election in Ireland; Sentencing for man guilty of Bristol suitcase murders.

Saturday (October 25): New Labour deputy leader announced; Scotland Demands Better march in Edinburgh.

Sunday (October 26): Donald Trump begins visit to Malaysia for ASEAN summit; Mid-term elections in Argentina; British Summer Time ends.

Also look out for…

October 20

UCU Higher Education strike ballot opens

US House of Representatives scheduled to return amid federal shutdown

Nicholas Rossi sentenced in Salt Lake County rape case

China’s Communist Party begins annual plenum

October 21

Public sector finance statistics published

Sentencing Bill considered in the Commons

Nicolas Sarkozy due to report to prison over Gaddafi financing case

Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir released

October 22

Public parole hearing for Baby P’s mother Tracey Connelly

Evidence begins in full tribunal case for Darlington Nurses over transgender colleague

Hilary Benn at committee sessions on the Windsor Framework and Troubles legacy

New UK Living Wage rates announced

October 23

House of Lords debates Baroness D’Souza suspension

Sentencing for men guilty of arson attacks linked to Wagner Group

European Council leaders’ summit

David Harewood returns to role of Othello at Theatre Royal Haymarket

October 24

Peter Kyle speaks at Chamber UK ‘Get Britain Growing’ event

New York AG Letitia James makes first court appearance on mortgage fraud charges

French assembly begins 2026 budget debate

80 years ago: United Nations created

October 25

United Family & Friends Campaign annual procession and protest

Ivory Coast presidential election

Frazer Clarke v Jeamie TKV fight broadcast on BBC

England v Australia in the first matchday of the Rugby League Ashes

October 26

Joe Biden honoured at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute 10th anniversary celebration

Women’s Cricket World Cup: England v New Zealand

El Clasico: Barcelona v Real Madrid

Formula One Mexico Grand Prix

Key statistics, reports and results

October 20

Suicides in young people: 2011-2022

OBR Budget forecast round

Rightmove house price index

China GDP, economic data and loan prime rate announcement

Results from: Atos

October 21

Estimates of the very old: 2002-2024

HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions

IEA Medium-Term Gas Markets report

Canada inflation

Results from: Netflix, General Motors, Halliburton, Lockheed Martin, 3M Company Coca Cola, Bunzl, Mattel, L’Oréal

October 22

Private rent and house prices statistics

UK producer price inflation

Norwegian sovereign wealth fund climate action plan

UNEP Eye on Methane 2025

Indonesia interest rate decision

Results from: Tesla, Barclays, UniCredit, IBM, Heathrow, Heineken, AT&T, Alcoa, General Electric

October 23

Employee earnings in the UK

ORR rail safety 2024/25

Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales

Sexual and reproductive health services in England

UNEP report on climate technology progress

Turkey and South Korea interest rate decision

Results from: Lloyds, Ford, Renault, Intel, Nokia, Hasbro, Unilever, Accor Hotels, Roche

October 24

US inflation

UK retail sales figures

Quarterly statistics on UK trade in goods and services

SMMT automotive production statistics

HMICFRS report on police response to child sexual exploitation

Population estimates by output area

Moody’s sovereign review of France

Russia interest rate announcement

Results from: NatWest, General Dynamics, Procter and Gamble, Eni

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

