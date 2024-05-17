News diary 20-26 May: Infected blood inquiry report, Assange appeal ruling

Infected blood victims and campaigners protest on College Green in Westminster, London calling for action on compensation payments for victims of the infected blood scandal on 28 February 2024. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Next week sees the conclusion of the long-running infected blood inquiry when its chair, Brian Langstaff, publishes his final report and recommendations at a Westminster event on Monday (May 20). The inquiry, established back in 2018, has been investigating the provision of contaminated blood products to over 30,000 NHS patients in the 1970s and 1980s, which resulted in an estimated 3,000 deaths from HIV or hepatitis C contracted from the treatments. Initially set to be published in 2023, the final report was delayed by Langstaff last autumn due to the ‘sheer scale and seriousness of the criticisms’ it contains.

Meanwhile, the prospective £10 billion compensation scheme set to be established following publication of the report has already become a politically contested issue, with Rishi Sunak’s government suffering the first defeat of his tenure back in December after MPs voted to speed up payments. Seeking to avoid a similar defeat, the government supported a Labour amendment to the Victims and Prisoners bill that promises the establishment of a compensation scheme within three months of the legislation passing. While the government may have negotiated the parliamentary obstacles, the size of the compensation bill may have implications down the line for Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s ability to offer tax cuts ahead of the general election if they want to avoid breaking their own fiscal rules.

Julian Assange’s UK legal saga could be coming to an end on Monday (May 20) as the High Court looks set to rule on his final attempt to appeal his extradition to the US to face charges that he helped former US soldier Chelsea Manning steal classified files in 2009 and 2010. The WikiLeaks founder was arrested in 2019 after spending seven years holed up in the Ecuadorean Embassy to avoid extradition, first to Sweden where he faced sexual assault complaints which were later dropped. He has been held in Belmarsh Prison since his arrest, where his wife says his health has deteriorated to the point where he ‘will die’ if sent to prison in the US.

A decision on whether to grant the final appeal was delayed in March after the court requested assurances from the US government on several grounds, including that it won’t seek the death penalty if Assange is extradited. A ruling against the appeal would mean Assange could be on his way to the US, barring a last-minute intervention from the European Court of Human Rights. US President Joe Biden said earlier this year that he is considering pardoning Assange, remarks that were welcomed by Australian prime minister and AUKUS ally Anthony Albanese, who has repeatedly called for charges to be dropped.

Rishi Sunak and the CCHQ social media machine will be back out next week to insist the plan is working as the release of key inflation and immigration statistics look set to give the prime minister’s priorities a further boost. Sunak’s goal of halving inflation by the end of 2023 was comfortably met, and the release of CPI data on Wednesday (May 22) could see the rate edge even closer to the Bank of England’s official 2% target. Meanwhile, quarterly migration statistics out on Thursday (May 23) are predicted to show a fall in net migration, which Migration Advisory Committee chair Brian Bell this week ascribed to a ban on foreign students bringing family members to the UK, igniting a row with business leaders over the impact on the university sector and the UK’s skills base.

But Labour, who got ahead of the good economic news last week by accusing the government of ‘gaslighting’ the British public, are likely to continue their focus on prisons as the expanded End of Custody Supervised License (ECSL) scheme comes into effect on Thursday (May 23), meaning prisoners can be released up to 70 days before their sentence ends to help tackle overcrowding in prisons. The temporary scheme was introduced in October 2023 and initially allowed prisoners to be released 18 days early, later increased to 35 and then to 60 as pressures on prisons have failed to ease. The expansion comes amid news that emergency Operation Early Dawn measures are also being implemented to delay bail hearings for defendants in police custody to avoid triggering a transfer to jails where there is no space for them.

Looking abroad

After Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen finishes giving evidence in Trump’s hush money trial on Monday (May 20), the former US president’s legal team will have its chance to make the case for acquittal. In its opening statement, Trump’s team provided the broad outline of its case: that the money paid to Cohen was for his legal services, that Trump wasn’t personally involved in producing Trump Organization business records, and that Stormy Daniels’ NDA agreement was more about preventing her claim of a sexual encounter reaching his wife than it was about hiding it from voters.

While Trump has suggested he would testify in his own defence, in court his lawyer has made no such commitment, perhaps unsurprisingly given the legal risks it would expose Trump to. As proceedings wrapped up yesterday, Judge Juan Merchan told the parties to be ready to make their closing arguments on Tuesday (May 21), after which the case will be in the hands of the jury.

The world reacted with shock and horror to the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday while he was greeting members of the public in the small town of Handlova, and the fallout from the incident is likely to continue generating headlines. President Zuzana Caputova, who opposes Fico, held talks with her successor and Fico ally Peter Pellegrini yesterday, and the pair will jointly host a meeting with leaders of all parliamentary parties on Tuesday (May 21) in an effort to promote unity and calm.

Tensions have been running particularly high ahead of European elections in June, as Fico’s government moved ahead with plans to pass a Georgia-style foreign agents law and proposals to give the government greater powers over the RTVS public broadcaster. The Slovak parliament, which had been debating the RTVS bill when Fico was shot, may resume its sitting as early as Tuesday.

Also look out for

May 20

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon jury resumes deliberations

David Cameron at committee on EU relationship

King and Queen attend Chelsea Flower Show VIP day

Mohammed bin Salman visits Japan

Lai Ching-te takes office in Taiwan

SCO foreign ministers meet in Astana

Indian election phased polling day

May 21

IMF publishes Article IV consultation on the UK economy

London Defence Conference 2024

Lords questions to David Cameron

Boeing Starliner manned launch

Andrew Bailey lecture at LSE

South Korea hosts mini-AI summit

England Euro 2024 preliminary squad announced

International Booker Prize winner announced

May 22

Paula Vennells gives evidence at Horizon Inquiry

Alderney ‘Nazi Death Camp’ review published

WMO publishes Global Climate Update

Sunak and Starmer face off at PMQs

Northern Ireland junior doctors strike

Ofcom report on news consumption in the UK

Hearing in Trump classified documents case

Dutch parliament debate on new coalition government

Europa League final: Atalanta v Leverkusen

May 23

Simon Case gives evidence at Covid-19 Inquiry

Home Office publishes Migrant Journey report

European Commission presidential candidates’ debate

Joe Biden hosts William Ruto for White House talks

US House committee hearing on antisemitism at colleges

G7 finance ministers meet in Italy

Ivor Novello awards

May 24

Ofgem announces quarterly price cap

Mum sentenced for murdering son

Three in court charged with spying for Hong Kong in Britain

Anti-tourist demonstration in Ibiza

Furiosa released in cinemas

May 25

FA Cup final: Manchester City v Manchester United

Donald Trump addresses Libertarian Party National Convention

Joe Biden delivers West Point commencement address

Hassan Nasrallah speech expected in Lebanon

Indian election phased polling day

Cannes Palme d’or Award

Women’s Champions League final: Barcelona v Lyon

Jack Catterall v Josh Taylor II

May 26

Championship play-off final

Emmanuel Macron state visit to Germany

Lithuania presidential election runoff

NSPCC conference on child safety

Monaco Grand Prix

London Lantern Festival

Statistics, reports and results

May 20

NAO report on UK trade border

Tony Blair Institute report on governing and AI

Rightmove House Price Index

China Loan Prime Rate announcement

Results from: Ryanair

May 21

Shell AGM

Register of political donations

EU foreign trade statistics

Tony Blair Institute report on harnessing data for health

Results from: Macy’s, Kingfisher, Lowe’s Companies

May 22

Public sector finances

UK house price index and private rental prices

Amazon ASM

Results from: Nvidia, Marks & Spencer, Scottish & Southern Energy (SSE), British Land, Target

May 23

Provisional stats on long-term international migration for 2023

Annual figures on abortions in England and Wales

Annual stats on UK dwelling stock

Quarterly NHS figures on bed availability and occupancy

Quarterly stats on young people not in education, employment or training (NEET)

OECD quarterly GDP growth

Results from: Royal Mail Group, Nationwide, JD Sports Fashion, Tate & Lyle, National Grid

May 24

UK retail sales

Germany and Nigeria Q1 GDP

Anniversaries and awareness days

May 20

World Bee Day

British Sandwich Week (to May 26)

Arts Education Week (to May 26)

National Walk to School Week (to May 24)

Scams Awareness Fortnight (to June 2)

May 21

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

May 22

World Goth Day

May 23

Seven years ago: Manchester Arena bombing

75 years ago: Federal Republic of Germany founded

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula

World Turtle Day

May 24

Two years ago: Uvalde elementary school shooting (Texas)

May 25

Four years ago: George Floyd killed

Resistance and Liberation Day (Lebanon)

International Missing Children’s Day

Africa Day

Wear the Lilac Day

Towel Day

Week of Solidarity with the Peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories (to May 31)

May 26

National Day of Healing (Australia)

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog