News diary 2-8 March: Spring Statement, Winter Paralympics and F1 season begins

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivers the Spring Statement on Tuesday, an economic forecast that holds less weight than the Autumn Budget but will provide an update for the country’s economic outlook and plans. The latest estimates for growth, inflation, unemployment, government spending and tax income over the next few years will be published alongside the statement.
Off the back of the Winter Olympics concluding in Verona, Italy on 22 February, the Winter Paralympics begin on Friday in the same city. A growing number of countries choosing to boycott the ceremony due to the inclusion of Russian athletes threatens to overshadow the event, however.
Finally, a new Formula One season opens with the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, expected to draw in huge audiences. The T20 World Cup will also attract a significant number of cricket fans on the same day.
Leading the week
Monday (March 2): Closing statements in High Court ‘Dieselgate’ trial over VW emissions tests; US Supreme Court may announce decision on whether Donald Trump can appeal E. Jean Caroll case verdict; Mobile World Congress opens.
Tuesday (March 3): Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers Spring forecast; Vigil marks five years since Sarah Everard was abducted; US midterm primaries kick off with votes in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas.
Wednesday (March 4): Andy Burnham delivers speech on ‘Manchesterism’; Keir Starmer faces PMQs after Gorton and Denton by-election loss; Apple unveils new products at multi-location ‘experience’ events.
Thursday (March 5): Paris conference on support for Lebanon; China’s National People’s Congress plenary session opens.
Friday (March 6): Winter Paralympic Games open; Donald Trump ‘deadline’ for Iran agreement; Public funeral for civil rights activist Jesse Jackson.
Saturday (March 7): Shadow Cabinet speeches at Conservative Party Spring Conference; Donald Trump hosts Latin American leaders in Miami; Lionesses take on Iceland in World Cup qualifier.
Paralympic highlights: medals in para alpine skiing and para biathlon.
Sunday (March 8): International Women’s Day; F1 season begins with Australian Grand Prix; ICC T20 World Cup final.
Paralympic highlights: medals in para biathlon and para snowboarding.
Also look out for…
March 2
Rhun ap Iorwerth in conversation at the IfG
Trial begins for two charged with spying for Hong Kong in the UK
Benjamin Netanyahu and Marco Rubio expected to meet in Jerusalem
Melania Trump chairs UN Security Council meeting on education, technology, peace, and security
March 3
OBR Economic & Fiscal Forecast published alongside Spring forecast
Senior government speaker appears at the MakeUK Manufacturing Conference
Donald Trump hosts Friedrich Merz at the White House
Total lunar eclipse
March 4
Ofgem CEO at committee session on the cost of energy
China’s ‘Two Sessions’ opens
Francis Bacon self-portrait goes under the hammer at Sotheby’s Impressionist auction
ICC T20 World cup first semifinal
March 5
Cabinet Office Qs
Richard Tice at Enterprise Forum event on Reform UK and business
Parliamentary elections in Nepal
Second T20 World Cup semifinal
March 6
Conservative Party Spring Conference opens
Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
Harry Styles plays £20 Manchester show as new album released
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man released in cinemas
March 7
Six Nations: Italy v England, Scotland v France
Gentleman Jack ballet premieres
March 8
Elections in Colombia and Baden-Wurttemberg (Germany)
Crufts Best in Show announced
Inaugural Zuffa boxing cruiserweight title fight
Key statistics, results and reports
March 2
UK manufacturing PMI
BoE money and credit
CBI monthly growth indicator
Turkey Q4 GDP
Results from: Bank of Ireland, Smith & Nephew
March 3
Cancer services 2025
EU inflation
Results from: ASM International, CrowdStrike, Target
March 4
Working and workless households
UK services PMI
China manufacturing PMI
Results from: StubHub, Broadcom
March 5
ORR passenger rail performance stats
SMMT car sales figures
UK construction PMI
US figures on drugs most frequently involved in overdose deaths
Results for: Taylor Wimpey, Serco, Aviva, Gap Stores
March 6
Halifax house price index
EU Q4 GDP
Fitch sovereign review of France
US employment situation
Results: Lufthansa, IMI
