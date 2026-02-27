Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

February 27, 2026

News diary 2-8 March: Spring Statement, Winter Paralympics and F1 season begins

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Melbourne, Australia. 24 March 2024. F1 Grand Prix of Australia, at Albert Park Circuit. (Picture: Cristiano Barni/Shutterstock)

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivers the Spring Statement on Tuesday, an economic forecast that holds less weight than the Autumn Budget but will provide an update for the country’s economic outlook and plans. The latest estimates for growth, inflation, unemployment, government spending and tax income over the next few years will be published alongside the statement.

Off the back of the Winter Olympics concluding in Verona, Italy on 22 February, the Winter Paralympics begin on Friday in the same city. A growing number of countries choosing to boycott the ceremony due to the inclusion of Russian athletes threatens to overshadow the event, however.

Finally, a new Formula One season opens with the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, expected to draw in huge audiences. The T20 World Cup will also attract a significant number of cricket fans on the same day.

Leading the week 

Monday (March 2): Closing statements in High Court ‘Dieselgate’ trial over VW emissions tests; US Supreme Court may announce decision on whether Donald Trump can appeal E. Jean Caroll case verdict; Mobile World Congress opens.

Tuesday (March 3): Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers Spring forecast; Vigil marks five years since Sarah Everard was abducted; US midterm primaries kick off with votes in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas.

Wednesday (March 4): Andy Burnham delivers speech on ‘Manchesterism’; Keir Starmer faces PMQs after Gorton and Denton by-election loss; Apple unveils new products at multi-location ‘experience’ events.

Thursday (March 5): Paris conference on support for Lebanon; China’s National People’s Congress plenary session opens.

Friday (March 6): Winter Paralympic Games open; Donald Trump ‘deadline’ for Iran agreement; Public funeral for civil rights activist Jesse Jackson.

Saturday (March 7): Shadow Cabinet speeches at Conservative Party Spring Conference; Donald Trump hosts Latin American leaders in Miami; Lionesses take on Iceland in World Cup qualifier.

Paralympic highlights: medals in para alpine skiing and para biathlon.

Sunday (March 8): International Women’s Day; F1 season begins with Australian Grand Prix; ICC T20 World Cup final.

Paralympic highlights: medals in para biathlon and para snowboarding.

Also look out for…

March 2

Rhun ap Iorwerth in conversation at the IfG

Trial begins for two charged with spying for Hong Kong in the UK

Benjamin Netanyahu and Marco Rubio expected to meet in Jerusalem

Melania Trump chairs UN Security Council meeting on education, technology, peace, and security

March 3

OBR Economic & Fiscal Forecast published alongside Spring forecast

Senior government speaker appears at the MakeUK Manufacturing Conference

Donald Trump hosts Friedrich Merz at the White House

Total lunar eclipse

March 4

Ofgem CEO at committee session on the cost of energy

China’s ‘Two Sessions’ opens

Francis Bacon self-portrait goes under the hammer at Sotheby’s Impressionist auction

ICC T20 World cup first semifinal

March 5

Cabinet Office Qs

Richard Tice at Enterprise Forum event on Reform UK and business

Parliamentary elections in Nepal

Second T20 World Cup semifinal

March 6

Conservative Party Spring Conference opens

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales

Harry Styles plays £20 Manchester show as new album released

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man released in cinemas

March 7

Six Nations: Italy v England, Scotland v France

Gentleman Jack ballet premieres

March 8

Elections in Colombia and Baden-Wurttemberg (Germany)

Crufts Best in Show announced

Inaugural Zuffa boxing cruiserweight title fight

Key statistics, results and reports

March 2

UK manufacturing PMI

BoE money and credit

CBI monthly growth indicator

Turkey Q4 GDP

Results from: Bank of Ireland, Smith & Nephew

March 3

Cancer services 2025

EU inflation

Results from: ASM International, CrowdStrike, Target

March 4

Working and workless households

UK services PMI

China manufacturing PMI

Results from: StubHub, Broadcom

March 5

ORR passenger rail performance stats

SMMT car sales figures

UK construction PMI

US figures on drugs most frequently involved in overdose deaths

Results for: Taylor Wimpey, Serco, Aviva, Gap Stores

March 6

Halifax house price index

EU Q4 GDP

Fitch sovereign review of France

US employment situation

Results: Lufthansa, IMI

