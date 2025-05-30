News diary 2-8 June: Tommy Robinson in court over journalist harassment charges, Beyonce in London, South Korea election

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (June 2): Strategic Defence Review expected; Possible Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul.
Tuesday (June 3): South Korea holds early presidential election following Yoon impeachment; Jonathan Reynolds expected to meet with US Commerce Secretary at OECD ministerial meeting; England face Spain in their first Women’s Nations League match.
Wednesday (June 4): UK and Germany convene meeting of Ukraine Defence Contact Group; PMQs returns after half term recess.
Thursday (June 5): Holyrood by-election for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency; NATO defence ministers meet; Japanese private lunar lander due to land on the Moon.
Friday (June 6): Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election results expected; Court hearing for group charged over arson attacks linked to Keir Starmer.
Saturday (June 7): England play Andorra in World Cup 2026 qualifier; Roland Garros women’s singles final; People’s Assembly Against Austerity protest in London.
Sunday (June 8): UEFA Nations League final; Roland Garros men’s singles final; Tony Awards.
Also look out for…
June 2
Chris Whitty speaks at Royal College of Physicians Conference
Misconduct hearing for officers involved in strip-search of 15-year-old girl
US Fed chair Jerome Powell addresses international finance conference
Sam Altman addresses Snowflake Conference
June 3
Yvette Cooper and Andrew Bailey quizzed at committee sessions on immigration and monetary policy
OECD Economic Outlook
Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni meet in Rome
Eight years ago: London Bridge terror attack
June 4
Pensions Minister at committee session on pensioner poverty amid winter fuel allowance row
European Semester Spring Package launch
Hajj begins
June 5
Cabinet Minister addresses CBI National Business Dinner
‘Tommy Robinson’ in court to face harassment charges
Beyoncé begins London shows
Nintendo Switch 2 release
June 6
Court hearing for three Iranians charged under the National Security Act
England squad announcement for UEFA Under-21 Championship
EU Q1 GDP
Eid al-Adha
June 7
Rugby League Challenge Cup finals
Derby Day
June 8
GMB Congress opens
Axiom Mission 4 launch
Key statistics, reports and results
June 2
Nationwide house price index
BRC economic monitor
CBI monthly growth indicator
Household finance review
UK manufacturing PMI
Fortune 500
June 3
Euro area inflation
Human Rights Watch report on US bans on gender-affirming care for trans youth
Human Rights Watch report on Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians
June 4
UK services PMI
US Beige Book
Canada interest rate decision
Results from: WHSmith
June 5
ECB interest rate decision
Northern Ireland annual crime stats 2024/25
SMMT car sales figures
UK construction PMI
US international trade figures
OECD Consumer Price Indices
IEA World Energy Investment 2025
Walmart annual shareholders’ meeting
June 6
Halifax house price index
US unemployment figures
FAO food price index
Russia interest rate decision
Alphabet annual shareholders’ meeting
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog