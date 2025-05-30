Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
May 30, 2025

News diary 2-8 June: Tommy Robinson in court over journalist harassment charges, Beyonce in London, South Korea election

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Tommy Robinson appears at a far-right rally in London on 1 June 2024. Picture: Monkey Butler Images/Shutterstock
Tommy Robinson appears at a far-right rally in London on 1 June 2024. Picture: Monkey Butler Images/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (June 2): Strategic Defence Review expected; Possible Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul.

Tuesday (June 3): South Korea holds early presidential election following Yoon impeachment; Jonathan Reynolds expected to meet with US Commerce Secretary at OECD ministerial meeting; England face Spain in their first Women’s Nations League match.

Wednesday (June 4): UK and Germany convene meeting of Ukraine Defence Contact Group; PMQs returns after half term recess.

Thursday (June 5): Holyrood by-election for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency; NATO defence ministers meet; Japanese private lunar lander due to land on the Moon.

Friday (June 6): Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election results expected; Court hearing for group charged over arson attacks linked to Keir Starmer.

Saturday (June 7): England play Andorra in World Cup 2026 qualifier; Roland Garros women’s singles final; People’s Assembly Against Austerity protest in London.

Sunday (June 8): UEFA Nations League final; Roland Garros men’s singles final; Tony Awards.

Also look out for…

June 2

Chris Whitty speaks at Royal College of Physicians Conference

Misconduct hearing for officers involved in strip-search of 15-year-old girl

US Fed chair Jerome Powell addresses international finance conference

Sam Altman addresses Snowflake Conference

June 3

Yvette Cooper and Andrew Bailey quizzed at committee sessions on immigration and monetary policy

OECD Economic Outlook

Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni meet in Rome

Eight years ago: London Bridge terror attack

June 4

Pensions Minister at committee session on pensioner poverty amid winter fuel allowance row

European Semester Spring Package launch

Hajj begins

June 5

Cabinet Minister addresses CBI National Business Dinner

‘Tommy Robinson’ in court to face harassment charges

Beyoncé begins London shows

Nintendo Switch 2 release

June 6

Court hearing for three Iranians charged under the National Security Act

England squad announcement for UEFA Under-21 Championship

EU Q1 GDP

Eid al-Adha

June 7

Rugby League Challenge Cup finals

Derby Day

June 8

GMB Congress opens

Axiom Mission 4 launch

Key statistics, reports and results

June 2

Nationwide house price index

BRC economic monitor

CBI monthly growth indicator

Household finance review

UK manufacturing PMI

Fortune 500

June 3

Euro area inflation

Human Rights Watch report on US bans on gender-affirming care for trans youth

Human Rights Watch report on Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians

June 4

UK services PMI

US Beige Book

Canada interest rate decision

Results from: WHSmith

June 5

ECB interest rate decision

Northern Ireland annual crime stats 2024/25

SMMT car sales figures

UK construction PMI

US international trade figures

OECD Consumer Price Indices

IEA World Energy Investment 2025

Walmart annual shareholders’ meeting

June 6

Halifax house price index

US unemployment figures

FAO food price index

Russia interest rate decision

Alphabet annual shareholders’ meeting

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor