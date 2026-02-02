Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

February 2, 2026

News diary 2-8 February: Alphabet financial results, Winter Olympics, NFL Super Bowl

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Winter Olympics 2026 logo saying 'Milano Cortina 2026' with the five Olympic rings
Winter Olympics 2026 logo. Picture: Shutterstock/kovop

This week features a wave of financial results to be released from major multinational and media companies, including Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, the New York Times and News Corp, the owner of The Sun and The Times.

It’s also a big week in sport: the Winter Olympics begin in Milan on Friday, followed on Saturday by cricket’s T20 World Cup and rugby’s Six Nations. The week then closes with the Super Bowl, the NFL’s annual championship game in the US, as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots.

One to watch out for: the Government is due to publish its National Cancer Plan this week. While a firm date hasn’t been announced yet, the government has in the past used World Cancer Day (4 February) to promote cancer-related policy announcements.

Leading the week

Monday (February 2): ‘Suffolk Strangler’ goes on trial charged with murdering Victoria Hall in 1999; Premier League transfer window closes.

Tuesday (February 3): MPs hold first debate on two-child limit removal bill; Donald Trump hosts Colombian president Gustavo Petro in Washington.

Wednesday (February 4): PMQs; Inquest opens into deaths of five Lucy Letby victims; Shabana Mahmood at Home Affairs Committee; Ryan Routh sentenced over Trump assassination attempt.

Thursday (February 5): Bank of England interest rate decision; Final report from Channel deaths inquiry published; France take on Ireland in the opening match of the Six Nations.

Friday (February 6): Winter Olympics begins in Milan; Planned launch of Artemis II mission to the Moon; Sexualised deepfakes legislation comes into force.

Saturday (February 7): Labour Party local government conference; ICC T20 World Cup begins; England, Wales and Scotland play their first Six Nations fixtures.

Sunday (February 8): Early parliamentary elections in Japan and Thailand; Presidential election runoff in Portugal; NFL Super Bowl LX: Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots.

Also look out for…

February 2

Undercover Policing Inquiry Tranche 3 hearings continue

BMA ballot closes on extension to resident doctors’ strike mandate

Education Scotland strike ballot opens

Lord Forsyth takes seat as Lord Speaker

February 3

ECHR judgment in Navalny imprisonment case

Carabao Cup semifinals: Arsenal v Chelsea

England v Sri Lanka T20 fixture

One month ago: Nicolas Maduro captured by US forces

February 4

Anthony Williams in court over LNER stabbings

Alphabet (Google) and Novo Nordisk publish quarterly results

Carabao Cup semifinals: Manchester City v Newcastle

Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year

February 5

Annual statistics on homicides in England and Wales

Amazon and Shell publish quarterly results

ECJ judgment in Carles Puigdemont immunity case

New START Treaty expires

February 6

John Swinney addresses NFU Scotland annual meeting

House of Lords continues consideration of the assisted dying bill

Mohammed Amaaz in court over Manchester Airport police attack

King Charles’ Finding Harmony documentary airs on Amazon Prime

February 7

Your Party conference in Scotland

Mandate expires for Haiti’s Presidential Transitional Council

February 8

World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia

Isaac Herzog begins visit to Australia

Key statistics, reports and results

February 2

Met Office climate stats for January

BRC crime survey

Nationwide house price index

UK manufacturing PMI

AstraZeneca New York listing

Results from: Palantir, Disney

February 3

Australia interest rate decision

Results from: Pfizer, AMD, Nintendo, PayPal, Take-Two Interactive, Mondelez, Amgen, Emerson Electric

February 4

Human Rights Watch World Report

NIESR quarterly economic forecast

UK services PMI

Euro area inflation

Results from: Alphabet, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Panasonic, Snap, UBS, Santander, Credit Agricole, New York Times, Uber, Scottish & Southern Energy, QUALCOMM, Arm Holdings

February 5

BoE monetary policy report

ECB interest rate decision

Greenhouse gas emissions (2024)

IEA Electricity Market report

UK construction PMI

SMMT car sales

UK box office in 2025

Results from: Amazon, Shell, ConocoPhillips, Sony, Vodafone, ArcelorMittal, Compass Group, Nippon Steel, BNP Paribas, News Corp, A.P Moller-Maersk

February 6

Public service productivity

BRC economic monitor and footfall monitor

Halifax house price index

India interest rate decision

Results from: Toyota, Société Générale, Orsted

