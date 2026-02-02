News diary 2-8 February: Alphabet financial results, Winter Olympics, NFL Super Bowl

This week features a wave of financial results to be released from major multinational and media companies, including Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, the New York Times and News Corp, the owner of The Sun and The Times.
It’s also a big week in sport: the Winter Olympics begin in Milan on Friday, followed on Saturday by cricket’s T20 World Cup and rugby’s Six Nations. The week then closes with the Super Bowl, the NFL’s annual championship game in the US, as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots.
One to watch out for: the Government is due to publish its National Cancer Plan this week. While a firm date hasn’t been announced yet, the government has in the past used World Cancer Day (4 February) to promote cancer-related policy announcements.
Leading the week
Monday (February 2): ‘Suffolk Strangler’ goes on trial charged with murdering Victoria Hall in 1999; Premier League transfer window closes.
Tuesday (February 3): MPs hold first debate on two-child limit removal bill; Donald Trump hosts Colombian president Gustavo Petro in Washington.
Wednesday (February 4): PMQs; Inquest opens into deaths of five Lucy Letby victims; Shabana Mahmood at Home Affairs Committee; Ryan Routh sentenced over Trump assassination attempt.
Thursday (February 5): Bank of England interest rate decision; Final report from Channel deaths inquiry published; France take on Ireland in the opening match of the Six Nations.
Friday (February 6): Winter Olympics begins in Milan; Planned launch of Artemis II mission to the Moon; Sexualised deepfakes legislation comes into force.
Saturday (February 7): Labour Party local government conference; ICC T20 World Cup begins; England, Wales and Scotland play their first Six Nations fixtures.
Sunday (February 8): Early parliamentary elections in Japan and Thailand; Presidential election runoff in Portugal; NFL Super Bowl LX: Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots.
Also look out for…
February 2
Undercover Policing Inquiry Tranche 3 hearings continue
BMA ballot closes on extension to resident doctors’ strike mandate
Education Scotland strike ballot opens
Lord Forsyth takes seat as Lord Speaker
February 3
ECHR judgment in Navalny imprisonment case
Carabao Cup semifinals: Arsenal v Chelsea
England v Sri Lanka T20 fixture
One month ago: Nicolas Maduro captured by US forces
February 4
Anthony Williams in court over LNER stabbings
Alphabet (Google) and Novo Nordisk publish quarterly results
Carabao Cup semifinals: Manchester City v Newcastle
Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year
February 5
Annual statistics on homicides in England and Wales
Amazon and Shell publish quarterly results
ECJ judgment in Carles Puigdemont immunity case
New START Treaty expires
February 6
John Swinney addresses NFU Scotland annual meeting
House of Lords continues consideration of the assisted dying bill
Mohammed Amaaz in court over Manchester Airport police attack
King Charles’ Finding Harmony documentary airs on Amazon Prime
February 7
Your Party conference in Scotland
Mandate expires for Haiti’s Presidential Transitional Council
February 8
World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia
Isaac Herzog begins visit to Australia
Key statistics, reports and results
February 2
Met Office climate stats for January
BRC crime survey
Nationwide house price index
UK manufacturing PMI
AstraZeneca New York listing
Results from: Palantir, Disney
February 3
Australia interest rate decision
Results from: Pfizer, AMD, Nintendo, PayPal, Take-Two Interactive, Mondelez, Amgen, Emerson Electric
February 4
Human Rights Watch World Report
NIESR quarterly economic forecast
UK services PMI
Euro area inflation
Results from: Alphabet, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Panasonic, Snap, UBS, Santander, Credit Agricole, New York Times, Uber, Scottish & Southern Energy, QUALCOMM, Arm Holdings
February 5
BoE monetary policy report
ECB interest rate decision
Greenhouse gas emissions (2024)
IEA Electricity Market report
UK construction PMI
SMMT car sales
UK box office in 2025
Results from: Amazon, Shell, ConocoPhillips, Sony, Vodafone, ArcelorMittal, Compass Group, Nippon Steel, BNP Paribas, News Corp, A.P Moller-Maersk
February 6
Public service productivity
BRC economic monitor and footfall monitor
Halifax house price index
India interest rate decision
Results from: Toyota, Société Générale, Orsted
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
