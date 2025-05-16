News diary 19-25 May: Matt Hancock at Covid inquiry, Gary Lineker’s last Match of the Day, Google I/O

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (May 19): Keir Starmer hosts EU-UK Summit in London before expected address at PLP meeting; Jonathan Hall KC lecture on terrorism and national security.
Tuesday (May 20): G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meet; Treasury Committee grills major bank CEOs; Chelsea Flower Show opens.
Wednesday (May 21): UK inflation data; Donald Trump hosts Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House amid Afrikaner refugee controversy; Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur contest UEFA Europa League final.
Thursday (May 22): Statistics on immigration and international migration; Matt Hancock and Patrick Vallance give evidence at the Covid-19 inquiry; England begins test match against Zimbabwe.
Friday (May 23): Retail sales figures; Sotheby’s auctions Shakespeare’s Four Folios.
Saturday (May 24): Donald Trump delivers West Point Military Academy commencement address; Arsenal face Barcelona in final UEFA Women’s Champions League final; Sunderland take on Sheffield United in Championship Playoff final.
Sunday (May 25): Pope Leo XIV installed as Bishop of Rome; Gary Lineker hosts final episode of Match of the Day after Premier League season ends; French Open begins.
Also look out for…
May 19
House of Commons debate on gender e-petition
Satya Nadella addresses Microsoft Build developer conference
European Commission launches Spring economic forecast
78th World Health Assembly begins
May 20
Nick Clegg in conversation at the IfG
Elon Musk delivers virtual address at Qatar Economic Forum
Ukraine discussed at EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting
Google I/O
May 21
Supreme Court judgment in Dartmoor wild camping case
Pope Leo XIV holds first general audience
Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning released in the UK
Kermit the Frog delivers University of Maryland commencement address
May 22
Huw Pill speech on monetary policy at Austrian central bank conference
Social Security Minister Stephen Timms speech on expanding economic activity
Hay Festival begins
Ivor Novello Awards
May 23
JD Vance delivers Naval Academy commencement address
Laurence Fox in court over ‘intimate’ photo
European Rugby Challenge Cup final: Bath v Lyon
Kneecap perform at Wide Awake Festival
May 24
Pope Leo XIV meets with Roman Curia
European Rugby Champions Cup final: Northampton v Bordeaux Begles
Cannes Palme d’Or Award winner announced
University & College Union (UCU) Congress begins
May 25
First rail services nationalised as South Western Railway contract expires
Trans rights protest in London
Legislative and regional elections in Venezuela
Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix
Key statistics, reports and results
May 19
China monthly economic data
Rightmove house price index
EU inflation
Results from: Ryanair
May 20
ILO report on generative AI and the world of work
Register of political donations
Canada inflation
China Loan Prime Rate announcement
Australia interest rate decision
Shell AGM
Results from: Vodafone, Home Depot, Greggs
May 21
Climate Change Committee report on Scotland’s carbon budget
Private rent and house price statistics
HMICFRS report on Gloucestershire Police child protection
IEA Global Critical Minerals Outlook
Indonesia interest rate decision
Amazon annual shareholders’ meeting
Results from: Marks & Spencer, SSE, Severn Trent, JD Sports, Currys, Target
May 22
HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions
UK dwelling stock 2024
Trade union membership 2024
NHS General Practice workforce figures
Victorian Society annual list of endangered buildings
Flash UK PMI
Results from: BT, easyJet, British Land
May 23
NHS bed availability and occupancy
Statistics on young people not in education, employment or training (NEET)
Moody’s sovereign review of the UK
GfK consumer confidence index
Germany Q1 GDP (final)
GfK UK Consumer Confidence Barometer
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog