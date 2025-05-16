News diary 19-25 May: Matt Hancock at Covid inquiry, Gary Lineker’s last Match of the Day, Google I/O

Matt Hancock. Picture: PA Wire/Victoria Jones

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (May 19): Keir Starmer hosts EU-UK Summit in London before expected address at PLP meeting; Jonathan Hall KC lecture on terrorism and national security.

Tuesday (May 20): G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meet; Treasury Committee grills major bank CEOs; Chelsea Flower Show opens.

Wednesday (May 21): UK inflation data; Donald Trump hosts Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House amid Afrikaner refugee controversy; Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur contest UEFA Europa League final.

Thursday (May 22): Statistics on immigration and international migration; Matt Hancock and Patrick Vallance give evidence at the Covid-19 inquiry; England begins test match against Zimbabwe.

Friday (May 23): Retail sales figures; Sotheby’s auctions Shakespeare’s Four Folios.

Saturday (May 24): Donald Trump delivers West Point Military Academy commencement address; Arsenal face Barcelona in final UEFA Women’s Champions League final; Sunderland take on Sheffield United in Championship Playoff final.

Sunday (May 25): Pope Leo XIV installed as Bishop of Rome; Gary Lineker hosts final episode of Match of the Day after Premier League season ends; French Open begins.

Also look out for…

May 19

House of Commons debate on gender e-petition

Satya Nadella addresses Microsoft Build developer conference

European Commission launches Spring economic forecast

78th World Health Assembly begins

May 20

Nick Clegg in conversation at the IfG

Elon Musk delivers virtual address at Qatar Economic Forum

Ukraine discussed at EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

Google I/O

May 21

Supreme Court judgment in Dartmoor wild camping case

Pope Leo XIV holds first general audience

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning released in the UK

Kermit the Frog delivers University of Maryland commencement address

May 22

Huw Pill speech on monetary policy at Austrian central bank conference

Social Security Minister Stephen Timms speech on expanding economic activity

Hay Festival begins

Ivor Novello Awards

May 23

JD Vance delivers Naval Academy commencement address

Laurence Fox in court over ‘intimate’ photo

European Rugby Challenge Cup final: Bath v Lyon

Kneecap perform at Wide Awake Festival

May 24

Pope Leo XIV meets with Roman Curia

European Rugby Champions Cup final: Northampton v Bordeaux Begles

Cannes Palme d’Or Award winner announced

University & College Union (UCU) Congress begins

May 25

First rail services nationalised as South Western Railway contract expires

Trans rights protest in London

Legislative and regional elections in Venezuela

Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix

Key statistics, reports and results

May 19

China monthly economic data

Rightmove house price index

EU inflation

Results from: Ryanair

May 20

ILO report on generative AI and the world of work

Register of political donations

Canada inflation

China Loan Prime Rate announcement

Australia interest rate decision

Shell AGM

Results from: Vodafone, Home Depot, Greggs

May 21

Climate Change Committee report on Scotland’s carbon budget

Private rent and house price statistics

HMICFRS report on Gloucestershire Police child protection

IEA Global Critical Minerals Outlook

Indonesia interest rate decision

Amazon annual shareholders’ meeting

Results from: Marks & Spencer, SSE, Severn Trent, JD Sports, Currys, Target

May 22

HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions

UK dwelling stock 2024

Trade union membership 2024

NHS General Practice workforce figures

Victorian Society annual list of endangered buildings

Flash UK PMI

Results from: BT, easyJet, British Land

May 23

NHS bed availability and occupancy

Statistics on young people not in education, employment or training (NEET)

Moody’s sovereign review of the UK

GfK consumer confidence index

Germany Q1 GDP (final)

GfK UK Consumer Confidence Barometer

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog