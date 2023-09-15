News diary 18–24 September: Scottish Govt takes UK to court over Gender Recognition Reform Bill block

Protesters gathering in support of Scotland's Gender Recognition Act Reform Bill. Picture: Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

On Tuesday (September 19), the Court of Session begins a four-day hearing as the Scottish government makes its case against the Government’s decision to block Holyrood’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill. In January, Westminster used its power for the first time since devolution to block the legislation, which proposes lowering the age that someone can legally change their gender from 18 to 16 and reduces the time over-18s need to have lived as their acquired gender to three months. Critics claim this could be exploited by predatory men, while Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said it was incompatible with the UK Equality Act. First Minister Humza Yousaf has insisted the challenge go ahead to protect the powers granted by devolution.

The final report in the Brook House Immigration Removal Centre inquiry is published on Tuesday (September 19). The plight of detainees at Brook House was brought to light by a Panorama investigation in 2017 that showed asylum seekers subjected to physical and verbal abuse from staff. With similar facilities being used to house asylum seekers now, focus will be placed on whether the Home Office has learned any lessons from Brook House after the department was accused of putting “cost-cutting” and “convenience” ahead of detainee welfare.

Following on from separate strikes that hit the NHS all spring and summer, junior doctors and consultants hold a historic joint strike on Wednesday (September 20) in an escalation of their long-running dispute with the government over pay. Consultants will also walk out on Tuesday and junior doctors on Thursday. Serious disruption is expected during the joint strike, which will be repeated from 2–4 October during the Conservative Party Conference, as the British Medical Association blames ministers for refusing to negotiate with the union. The NHS Confederation has warned of a risk to patient safety, while health trusts have worried over the impact of further strikes over the winter.

Related

Next up: the economy, and CPI data on Wednesday (September 20), arriving hot on the heels of labour market figures from this week that showed wages catching up with inflation. The recent trend of falling inflation is forecast to see a slight blip this month due to the (once again) rising cost of fuel. Sticky inflation and high earnings would seem to leave the Bank of England’s rate-setters with little option but to increase interest rates when they meet on Thursday (September 21), with the base rate expected to rise another 25 basis points to 5.5%.

On Wednesday (September 20), King Charles and Queen Camilla begin a three-day state visit to France, which was postponed in March amid protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms. The trip will see their royal highnesses travel to Paris and Bordeaux, with a busy agenda including a state banquet at Versailles, a bilateral with Macron, and environmental engagements including a business sustainability reception and a visit to a climate monitoring site. The real highlight, however, will be the monarch’s address to the French Senate, a privilege not even granted to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Looking abroad

All eyes are on New York next week for the UN General Assembly’s General Debate, which opens on Tuesday (September 19) with speeches from US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, among others. Notably absent this year is Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who becomes the first UK leader in a decade to skip the meeting – officially because of a busy diary, but reportedly at least in part because he risked being excluded from the Climate Ambition Summit on Wednesday (September 20) over lacklustre environmental commitments. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who is leading the UK’s delegation alongside Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, is scheduled to address the debate on Saturday (September 23) ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Sunak isn’t the only leader staying away this year, though – of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, only Biden will be in New York, with Emmanuel Macron staying home to welcome King Charles and Pope Francis, and Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping both serial non-attendees. But that doesn’t mean it’s a quiet week: on top of his in-person UNGA address on Tuesday, Zelenskyy is expected to take part in a UNSC meeting on the conflict in Ukraine on Wednesday (September 20) amid reports that he will attempt to court countries that have remained friendly with Russia. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, has indicated he plans to use his meetings with Zelenskyy, Lavrov and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to press for the re-establishment of the Black Sea Initiative facilitating crucial exports from Ukraine.

In addition to the climate summit, which is viewed as a critical moment in the build-up to December’s COP28, key meetings on the sidelines of the general assembly include the SDG Summit opening on Monday (September 18) and a high-level meeting on pandemic prevention scheduled for Wednesday (September 20). Leaders may also find time for emergency discussions on Libya and Morocco, where thousands of people were killed last weekend following catastrophic flooding and a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, respectably.

Also look out for:

September 18

Liz Truss speech to the IfG on economic growth

Inquest for Reading terror attack victims

Prince of Wales visits New York

G7 foreign ministers meet in New York

Sergey Lavrov meets with Chinese FM Wang Yi

Sadiq Khan among speakers at Concordia Summit

Special session of Indian Parliament opens

ICJ hears Ukraine/Russia case over genocide accusations

September 19

OECD Interim Economic Outlook

Prince of Wales attends Earthshot Innovation Summit

DfE chief at committee session on RAAC in schools

Keir Starmer expected to meet Macron in Paris

Ramstein defence ministers meet on Ukraine

September 20

Tim Davie and Lucy Frazer among speakers at RTS Cambridge Convention

Zelenskyy, Scholz and Kishida honoured at Atlantic Council awards

South Korean and Finnish leaders among speakers at UNGA

OHCA ministerial on the humanitarian situation in Sudan

US Attorney General Merrick Garland grilled on ‘weaponisation’ of DoJ

US interest rate decision

September 21

Israeli, Japanese and EU leaders among speakers at UNGA

Annual report on hospital A&E activity

British Social Attitudes Survey

UN high-level meeting on universal health coverage

UNHRC discusses Russia

World Biodiversity Summit

ADES Holding Company IPO expected

September 22

German, Canadian and Irish leaders among speakers at UNGA

Wilko distribution centres close

UK retail sales figures

Pope Francis begins visit to France

UN high-level meeting on tuberculosis

UNHRC discusses Syria and Belarus

England vs Scotland and Spain vs Sweden in Women’s Nations League

September 23

One year ago: Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini-budget’

Pope Francis meets with Emmanuel Macron

Shadow cabinet members speak at Co-operative Party Annual Conference

National Rejoin March II

England plays Chile at Rugby World Cup

September 24

NASA mission returns asteroid sample collection to Earth

Liberal Democrats Autumn Conference opens

Wales and Scotland both feature at Rugby World Cup

Megan Rapinoe’s final USWNT match

Japanese Grand Prix

Statistics, reports and results

September 18

Rightmove House Price Index

Oxfam report on climate justice

September 19

Household benefit cap statistics

HM Inspectorate of Probation annual report

Register of Political Donations

IIF Global Debt Monitor

EU inflation statistics

Q2 GDP for Argentina

Forbes Highest-Paid Soccer Players

Results from: Kingfisher, Ocado (trading)

September 20

UK producer price inflation

UK house price index and private housing rental prices

People’s Bank of China Loan Prime Rate announcement

Results from: FedEx Corporation

September 21

UK public sector finances

Fire and rescue incident statistics

Global Financial Centres Index

BoE agents’ summary of business conditions

Results from: JD Sports, NEXT

September 22

Flash UK PMI

IEA Global Hydrogen Review

GfK consumer confidence barometer

Anniversaries and awareness days

September 18

Jeans for Genes Day

National Coding Week (to September 24)

Organ Donation Week (to September 24)

National Eye Health Week (to September 24)

Respect for the Aged Day (Japan)

September 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

September 20

National Fitness Day

September 21

World Alzheimer’s Day

International Day of Peace

Zero Emissions Day

National Cask Ale Week (to October 1)

September 22

Holy Defence Week begins (Iran)

World Car Free Day

World Rhino Day

September 23

September Equinox: Autumn begins

Bi Visibility Day

National Proposal Day

Visit My Mosque Day

Saudi Arabia National Day

September 24

Yom Kippur

World Day of Migrants and Refugees

National Police Memorial Day

National Punctuation Day

Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) Awareness Day

Back to Church Sunday

World Rivers Day

Migraine Awareness Week (to September 30)

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog