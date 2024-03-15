News diary 18-24 March: Rwanda bill reaches final stage, new Welsh first minister decided

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford speaking to the media in London in December 2023, following his announcement that he would be standing down as Labour leader. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The final stage of the legislative process for the Rwanda bill begins in the House of Commons on Monday (March 18) when MPs run the rule over changes made in the House of Lords. The start of Parliamentary ping pong should come as a relief to ministers after a drawn-out battle to steer the bill through both houses amid opposition from virtually all sides, but the end of the road will now be in sight with the bill potentially reaching its final form when it’s sent back to the Lords on Wednesday (March 20). And with only a few days of Parliamentary time remaining before the Easter recess, it should be clear by the end of next week if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s target for the bill to become law will be met and whether we could see deportation flights taking off before an election. That prospect was made more likely yesterday when Sunak ruled out a May 2 poll, amid speculation that legal challenges would delay any Rwanda flights until at least the end of May.

Monthly GDP figures released this week showed the UK economy is beginning to work its way out of the shallow recession it entered last year, and there could be more good news when the ONS publishes the latest data on inflation on Wednesday (March 20). Evidence of a fall in February would be welcome not only for households still struggling with cost pressures on food and energy, but also for the OBR economists who forecast a decline to 2% in the second quarter of this year. Any reduction in inflation is unlikely to be enough, however, to convince policymakers at the Bank of England to announce an interest rate cut on Thursday (March 21); the markets now see June as the likeliest time for cuts from Threadneedle Street and the US Federal Reserve, which is due to announce its latest decision on Wednesday. Elsewhere, the era of negative interest rates in Japan looks set to end when Tokyo’s central bank announces its decision on Tuesday (March 19), after higher-than-expected pay rises were announced this morning.

The Welsh Government is set to undergo a leadership transition next week as outgoing First Minister Mark Drakeford prepares to hand over the reins of government after resigning in December. Following tomorrow’s announcement of the winner of the Welsh Labour leadership contest between Jeremy Miles and Vaughan Gething, Drakeford is expected to hold his last Cabinet meeting on Monday (March 18), before facing his final First Minister’s Questions in a Senedd plenary session on Tuesday (March 19) and submitting his official resignation to the King later in the afternoon.

A Senedd vote to confirm the leadership contest’s victor as the new first minister is then expected to take place on Wednesday (March 20). Although opposition parties may engage in a little parliamentary mischief by nominating their own respective leaders as Drakeford’s replacement, Welsh Labour’s plurality in the Senedd is expected to carry the vote. After the Senedd’s Llywydd (presiding officer) recommends the appointment to the King, the new first minister will then take the Official Oath at the Welsh Government’s headquarters in Cardiff later that day.

Another shocking case of a parent killing their child during the pandemic is back in court on Monday (March 18), when the parents of three-month-old Miyah Warnock are sentenced over her death. Miyah was taken to Bristol Hospital on September 2021 from the family home in Devizes, Wiltshire, but died a month later due to a brain bleed. Her father Samuel Warnock admitted manslaughter in January after initially claiming that bruises on the infant’s body were due to a ‘loss of sensitivity in his hands’ as well as falling down the stairs while holding her. Mum Jasmine Warnock also pleaded guilty to child cruelty after accepting she failed to protect Miyah from assault. Miyah’s death joins a grim and heartbreaking list cases of children killed in lockdown by abusive parents, including Star Hobson, Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Alfie Phillips.

Looking abroad

Despite the addition of yet another crisis in the form of the chaos unfolding in Haiti, next week looks to be dominated once again by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, starting on Monday (March 18) when both conflicts are on the agenda for the meeting of EU foreign ministers chaired by High Representative Josep Borrell. Speaking at a session of the UN Security Council in New York this week, Borrell used some of his strongest language to date to condemn the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war. Former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is due to submit the interim report from her independent investigation into UNRWA on Monday or Tuesday, though it’s unclear whether any findings will be made public ahead of the final report due on April 20. On Tuesday (March 19), US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin chairs the 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany following the Biden administration’s announcement of a $300 million weapons package earlier this week. The trip marks Austin’s first international travel since his secretive surgery in December.

Both conflicts will feature prominently when European leaders gather for a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (March 21-22), where they are expected to call for a ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Gaza and urge Israel to shelve plans for a ground operation in Rafah. But the final text of their conclusions could still be complicated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who refused to sign their last ceasefire call and held the bloc hostage over funds for Ukraine ahead of their last summit in February. The European Parliament initiated legal action against the European Commission this week over the decision to release €10 billion in frozen funds to Hungary in December to pave the way for opening membership talks with Ukraine.

Senegal holds a presidential election on Sunday (March 24) which was delayed from February and hastily rescheduled after the country’s top court ruled that a longer postponement was unlawful. Incumbent Macky Sall was praised last July when he surprised many by announcing he would not seek a dubiously legal third term, having pushed through a constitutional reform reducing presidential terms from seven years to five. Sall scrapped the February 25 election date just weeks before the polls amid disputes over the candidate list, but suggestions he might remain in office for months after his term ends on April 2 prompted fears that he might reverse course on a third term, despite the risk of widespread unrest.

Tensions ahead of the election were somewhat eased on Thursday with the release of key opposition figure Ousmane Sonko, who is barred from running, as well as presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who Sonko has endorsed. But if Faye or any other candidate fails to secure more than 50% of vote on Sunday, a runoff will take place three Sundays after the first round results are confirmed, which would be April 14 at the earliest – raising the prospect that Sall could still remain in office beyond the end of his mandate or that the country will be without a head of state for several weeks at a minimum.

Also look out for

March 18

Left-wing anarchist sentenced for terror offences

Arlene Foster speaks at Heritage Foundation

Oil CEOs speak at CERAweek energy conference

Vladimir Putin marks 10 th anniversary of Crimea annexation

anniversary of Crimea annexation UN Security Council ministerial on nuclear disarmament

Elon Musk interview with Don Lemon airs

15 years ago: Claudia Lawrence disappeared

March 19

WMO launches State of the Global Climate report

Jeremy Hunt at Lords Committee session

GMB staff at Amazon Coventry strike

CAT hearing in class action suit against water companies

IOC Executive Board discusses Russian/Belarusian participation in Paris Games

March 20

New Post Office Horizon bill and PMQs in the Commons

Junior doctors strike re-ballot closes

Retail bank CEOs at select committee session

Irish committee report on assisted dying

March 21

Annual stats on UK poverty (Households Below Average Income)

UK Public Sector Finances

Belgium hosts nuclear energy summit

Mark Harper and Andy Burnham speak at Northern Transport Summit

Copenhagen Climate Ministerial meeting

10 years ago: Crimea formally annexed

March 22

UK ratifies CPTPP accession treaty

CMA deadline for Phase 1 investigation into Three-Vodafone merger

UK Retail Sales figures

Court hearing for ‘Russian spies’ arrested in London

Plaid Cymru Spring conference

Peter Five Eight film starring Kevin Spacey released

March 23

England v Brazil friendly

Slovakia presidential election

Sven Goran Eriksson manages Liverpool legends against Ajax

WWF Earth Hour

March 24

F1 Australian Grand Prix

Four years ago: UK’s first coronavirus lockdown took effect

Statistics, reports and results

March 18

Report from International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran

Rightmove House Price Index

ALVA figures on visitors to leading UK attractions

China monthly economic data

EU inflation

March 19

Household benefit cap statistics

Coram Childcare Survey 2024

ILO report on forced labour

ALARM annual report on road conditions

Register of political donations

Results from: Audi

March 20

UK Producer Price Inflation

UK House Price Index

World Happiness Report

Argentina Q4 GDP

China Loan Prime Rate announcement

Indonesia and Brazil interest rate decisions

Results from: BioNTech, Tencent Holdings Limited, Prudential plc

March 21

Family Resources Survey and income dynamics statistics

Post-pandemic excess mortality in England

Council Tax Levels set by Local Authorities in England 2023/24

Pupil absence in schools, 2022/23

ORR stats on rail usage

Bank of England agents’ summary of business conditions

Turkey interest rate decision

Forbes MLB Valuations

Results from: NEXT, Nike, Direct Line Insurance, Porsche SE, BMW, FedEx

March 22

GfK consumer confidence barometer

Russia interest rate decision

Results from: J D Wetherspoon

Anniversaries and awareness days

March 18

Javier Milei’s 100 th day as President of Argentina

day as President of Argentina 10 years ago: Crimean treaty of accession signed

Martyr’s Day (Turkey)

Global Recycling Day

Biodiesel Day

National Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Day

Shakespeare Week (to March 24)

Down’s Syndrome Awareness Week (to March 24)

March 19

World Social Work Day

World Monopoly Day

March 20

International Day of Happiness

International Day of Francophonie

Meatout

World Oral Health Day

National Proposal Day

Tunisian Independence Day

March 21

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

Single Parent Day

World Poetry Day

World Down Syndrome Day

World Forestry Day

South African Human Rights Day

30 years ago: UNFCCC came into force

March 22

World Water Day

March 23

National Puppy Day

World Meteorological Day

Pakistan Day

Four years ago: UK coronavirus lockdown announced

March 24

World TB Day

International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

