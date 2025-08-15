Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

August 15, 2025

News diary 18-24 August: Kneecap terror charge hearing, Edinburgh TV Festival, Notting Hill Carnival

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Kneecap's Liam Og O Hannaidh leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on 18 June 2025, through a crowd of supporters after he appeared charged with a terrorism offence. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

It’s a quiet week, diary-wise, as we get towards the end of summer, but we’ll be keeping an eye out next week for fallout from Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s meeting in Alaska today. That could mean further calls like the series we saw on Wednesday, or even preparations for a second summit involving both Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which Trump said he wanted to happen ‘almost immediately’ if things go well in Anchorage. It could also mean European leaders in crisis mode if the summit goes badly or Trump and Putin float terms that are unacceptable to Ukraine.

Leading the week

Monday (August 18): Former US Attorney General Bill Barr questioned in first deposition as part of Congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein; California legislature begins work on redistricting bill.

Tuesday (August 19): Edinburgh International Television Festival opens; Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz compete at US Open mixed doubles tournament; Professional Football Association awards.

Wednesday (August 20): UK inflation data; Kneecap member Liam O’Hanna in court on terror charges.

Thursday (August 21): GCSE results; Quarterly immigration statistics; Reading & Leeds Festival begins.

Friday (August 22): England face USA in the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup; US Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks at Jackson Hole economic symposium.

Saturday (August 23): Notting Hill Carnival.

Sunday (August 24): US Open gets underway; Volodymyr Zelenskyy address to mark Ukraine Independence Day.

Also look out for…

August 18

Court hearing for men charged with violent disorder at Epping protest

Jury selection begins in class action privacy case against Google

Chinese Foreign Minister expected to visit India

Men’s and women’s finals at the Cincinnati Open

August 19

Trial begins for ‘Ketamine Queen’ charged over Matthew Perry’s death

Hearings continue in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital inquiry

UEFA Champions League qualifying play offs

London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo annual weigh-ins

August 20

Deadline for China’s response to Angela Rayner’s letter on embassy plans

Made by Google launch event

Olympic champion Keeley Hodgkinson makes return from injury at Lausanne Diamond League

August 21

Public sector finance statistics

US ‘hitwoman’ sentenced over Birmingham murder plot

Parole board hearings for Erik and Lyle Menendez

World’s oldest person turns 116

August 22

Retail sales figures

Ballot closes for Scottish Green Party co-leadership contest

Verdict due in Thaksin Shinawatara lese-majeste trial

Coldplay begins 10-night run at Wembley

August 23

South Korean president Lee Jae Myung visits Japan to meet PM Shigeru Ishiba

Taiwan referendum on nuclear restart

Vuleta a Espana begins

August 24

Lee Jae Myung begins visit to the US

Notting Hill Carnival Family Day

Key statistics, reports and results

August 18

Rightmove house price index

August 19

ONS release on perceptions of the criminal justice system

Register of political donations

Canada inflation

Fed interest rate decision minutes

Results from: Home Depot, BHP Group, Medtronic

August 20

Producer price inflation

Private rent and house price statistics

EU inflation

China loan prime rate announcement

Results from: Lowe’s Companies, Target, TJX

August 21

Quarterly knife crime statistics

HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions

Flash UK PMI

Train Operating Company key stats

Results from: Walmart, Hays

August 22

HMICFRS report on Northamptonshire child protection

Quarterly stats on NHS bed occupancy and availability

UK retail sales

Fitch sovereign review of the UK

GfK UK Consumer Confidence Barometer Results from: BJ’s Wholesale Club

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

