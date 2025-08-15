News diary 18-24 August: Kneecap terror charge hearing, Edinburgh TV Festival, Notting Hill Carnival

It’s a quiet week, diary-wise, as we get towards the end of summer, but we’ll be keeping an eye out next week for fallout from Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s meeting in Alaska today. That could mean further calls like the series we saw on Wednesday, or even preparations for a second summit involving both Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which Trump said he wanted to happen ‘almost immediately’ if things go well in Anchorage. It could also mean European leaders in crisis mode if the summit goes badly or Trump and Putin float terms that are unacceptable to Ukraine.
Leading the week
Monday (August 18): Former US Attorney General Bill Barr questioned in first deposition as part of Congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein; California legislature begins work on redistricting bill.
Tuesday (August 19): Edinburgh International Television Festival opens; Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz compete at US Open mixed doubles tournament; Professional Football Association awards.
Wednesday (August 20): UK inflation data; Kneecap member Liam O’Hanna in court on terror charges.
Thursday (August 21): GCSE results; Quarterly immigration statistics; Reading & Leeds Festival begins.
Friday (August 22): England face USA in the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup; US Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks at Jackson Hole economic symposium.
Saturday (August 23): Notting Hill Carnival.
Sunday (August 24): US Open gets underway; Volodymyr Zelenskyy address to mark Ukraine Independence Day.
Also look out for…
August 18
Court hearing for men charged with violent disorder at Epping protest
Jury selection begins in class action privacy case against Google
Chinese Foreign Minister expected to visit India
Men’s and women’s finals at the Cincinnati Open
August 19
Trial begins for ‘Ketamine Queen’ charged over Matthew Perry’s death
Hearings continue in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital inquiry
UEFA Champions League qualifying play offs
London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo annual weigh-ins
August 20
Deadline for China’s response to Angela Rayner’s letter on embassy plans
Made by Google launch event
Olympic champion Keeley Hodgkinson makes return from injury at Lausanne Diamond League
August 21
Public sector finance statistics
US ‘hitwoman’ sentenced over Birmingham murder plot
Parole board hearings for Erik and Lyle Menendez
World’s oldest person turns 116
August 22
Retail sales figures
Ballot closes for Scottish Green Party co-leadership contest
Verdict due in Thaksin Shinawatara lese-majeste trial
Coldplay begins 10-night run at Wembley
August 23
South Korean president Lee Jae Myung visits Japan to meet PM Shigeru Ishiba
Taiwan referendum on nuclear restart
Vuleta a Espana begins
August 24
Lee Jae Myung begins visit to the US
Notting Hill Carnival Family Day
Key statistics, reports and results
August 18
Rightmove house price index
August 19
ONS release on perceptions of the criminal justice system
Register of political donations
Canada inflation
Fed interest rate decision minutes
Results from: Home Depot, BHP Group, Medtronic
August 20
Producer price inflation
Private rent and house price statistics
EU inflation
China loan prime rate announcement
Results from: Lowe’s Companies, Target, TJX
August 21
Quarterly knife crime statistics
HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions
Flash UK PMI
Train Operating Company key stats
Results from: Walmart, Hays
August 22
HMICFRS report on Northamptonshire child protection
Quarterly stats on NHS bed occupancy and availability
UK retail sales
Fitch sovereign review of the UK
GfK UK Consumer Confidence Barometer Results from: BJ’s Wholesale Club
