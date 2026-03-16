News diary 16-22 March: Carney visits UK, BBC seeks Trump lawsuit dismissal, SNL launches in UK

The week begins with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to the UK. His meet with Keir Starmer is expected to cover recent turmoil in the Middle East as well as trade and defence. The former Bank of England governor will also meet with King Charles, which follows the latter’s address in Canada last year during a period of heightened sovereignty concerns amid US trade tensions.
In an update to US President Donald Trump’s multi-billion dollar lawsuit against the BBC for the editing of a Panorama episode, the BBC will submit a motion to dismiss the case on Tuesday. This motion is expected to claim the Florida court lacks “personal jurisdiction” over the BBC, that the court venue is “improper”, and that Trump has “failed to state a claim”, according to court documents.
And there’s another timely economic intervention from Rachel Reeves to watch for, with the Chancellor set to deliver her second Mais lecture early next week. Reeves heralded the speech in her Spring Forecast statement as an opportunity to set out choices to determine the course of the future economy, though the latest monthly GDP estimate showed the Chancellor was facing an uphill struggle to improve the UK’s flatlining growth even before the war in Iran.
Finally, the weekend features the launch of Saturday Night Live in the UK, a British live sketch comedy variety show that is based on the original American version. It is scheduled to premiere on Sky One.
Monday (March 16): Mark Carney visits the UK to meet with Keir Starmer; Jensen Huang delivers opening keynote at Nvidia conference; CPI inflation basket.
Tuesday (March 17): Final vote in the Scottish Parliament on the assisted dying bill; CMA final determination on water bills due; Champions League round of 16 second legs: Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City play.
Wednesday (March 18): King Charles hosts State Banquet for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu; Fed interest rate decision; Champions League round of 16 second legs: Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle play.
Thursday (March 19): Covid-19 Inquiry module 3 report published; UK interest rate decision; EU leaders’ summit.
Friday (March 20): Public sector finances; Full inquest opens into death of Ricky Hatton.
Saturday (March 21): Margaret Thatcher Freedom Festival begins, with speakers including Andrew Griffith, Lord Frost, Graham Linehan and Lucy Connolly; SNL UK launch.
Sunday (March 22): Carabao Cup final: Manchester City v Arsenal; Italian referendum on judicial reforms.
Also look out for…
March 16
Liz Kendall speaks at UK Tech Week
Defence Qs in the Commons
Intelligence chiefs testify at US House committee hearing
US and China wrap up trade talks in Paris
March 17
Justice Qs in the Commons
Princess of Wales makes St Patrick’s Day Irish Guards visit
BBC motion to dismiss due in Trump lawsuit
Miami Open
March 18
Keir Starmer faces PMQs
Zack Polanski speech at New Economics Foundation
International Maritime Organization meets for extraordinary session on Middle East situation
Confirmation hearing for DHS Secretary nominee Markwayne Mullin
March 19
Keir Starmer hosts bilateral meeting with Nigerian President
Donald Trump hosts Sanae Takaichi at the White House
Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer deposed in House investigation
Rule changes take effect for contactless payment limits
March 20
Hearing in case of UK man accused of drugging and raping his wife over 20 years
Comic Relief Red Nose Day
New BTS album released
World Indoor Athletics Championships begin ft. Keeley Hodgkinson in 800m heats
March 21
Original BTS lineup reunites for concert in Seoul to launch new album
Nowruz (Iranian and Kurdish New Year)
UFC London
March 22
French municipal elections second round
Parliamentary elections in Slovenia
German state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate
Premier League continues ft. Tyne-Wear derby
Key statistics, reports and results
March 16
Markets open following weekend pause, ahead of major interest rate decisions
Rightmove house price index
Charities Aid Foundation UK Giving Report
China monthly economic data
Canada CPI
G20 quarterly GDP
Results from: Foxconn Technology
March 17
Universal Credit and PIP stats
Suspected drug deaths in Scotland
ALARM road maintenance survey
Indonesia and Australia interest rate decisions
Results from: Prudential
March 18
Coram Childcare Survey 2026
EU inflation
NCHS report on abnormal cholesterol among children
Results from: Tencent Holdings, Macy’s
March 19
UK labour market statistics
WTO 2026/27 trade growth forecast
UK films at the worldwide box office 2025
World Happiness Report
ECB, Japan and Switzerland interest rate decisions
Results from: Alibaba, FedEx
March 20
ALVA figures on visitors to leading UK attractions
HMRC tax receipts and NI contributions
Argentina Q4 GDP
Russia interest rate decision
Forbes MLB Valuations
Results from: Wetherspoons, Smiths Group
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog