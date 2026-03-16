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March 16, 2026

News diary 16-22 March: Carney visits UK, BBC seeks Trump lawsuit dismissal, SNL launches in UK

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Trump threatens to sue BBC for apology or $1bn over Trump speech was doctored, which dominated the front page of UK newspapers. Picture: Steve Travelguide/Shutterstock
Trump threatens to sue BBC for apology or $1bn over Trump speech was doctored, which dominated the front page of UK newspapers. Picture: Steve Travelguide/Shutterstock

The week begins with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to the UK. His meet with Keir Starmer is expected to cover recent turmoil in the Middle East as well as trade and defence. The former Bank of England governor will also meet with King Charles, which follows the latter’s address in Canada last year during a period of heightened sovereignty concerns amid US trade tensions.

In an update to US President Donald Trump’s multi-billion dollar lawsuit against the BBC for the editing of a Panorama episode, the BBC will submit a motion to dismiss the case on Tuesday. This motion is expected to claim the Florida court lacks “personal jurisdiction” over the BBC, that the court venue is “improper”, and that Trump has “failed to state a claim”, according to court documents.

And there’s another timely economic intervention from Rachel Reeves to watch for, with the Chancellor set to deliver her second Mais lecture early next week. Reeves heralded the speech in her Spring Forecast statement as an opportunity to set out choices to determine the course of the future economy, though the latest monthly GDP estimate showed the Chancellor was facing an uphill struggle to improve the UK’s flatlining growth even before the war in Iran.

Finally, the weekend features the launch of Saturday Night Live in the UK, a British live sketch comedy variety show that is based on the original American version. It is scheduled to premiere on Sky One.

Monday (March 16): Mark Carney visits the UK to meet with Keir Starmer; Jensen Huang delivers opening keynote at Nvidia conference; CPI inflation basket.

Tuesday (March 17): Final vote in the Scottish Parliament on the assisted dying bill; CMA final determination on water bills due; Champions League round of 16 second legs: Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City play.

Wednesday (March 18): King Charles hosts State Banquet for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu; Fed interest rate decision; Champions League round of 16 second legs: Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle play.

Thursday (March 19): Covid-19 Inquiry module 3 report published; UK interest rate decision; EU leaders’ summit.

Friday (March 20): Public sector finances; Full inquest opens into death of Ricky Hatton.

Saturday (March 21): Margaret Thatcher Freedom Festival begins, with speakers including Andrew Griffith, Lord Frost, Graham Linehan and Lucy Connolly; SNL UK launch.

Sunday (March 22): Carabao Cup final: Manchester City v Arsenal; Italian referendum on judicial reforms.

Also look out for…

March 16

Liz Kendall speaks at UK Tech Week

Defence Qs in the Commons

Intelligence chiefs testify at US House committee hearing

US and China wrap up trade talks in Paris

March 17

Justice Qs in the Commons

Princess of Wales makes St Patrick’s Day Irish Guards visit

BBC motion to dismiss due in Trump lawsuit

Miami Open

March 18

Keir Starmer faces PMQs

Zack Polanski speech at New Economics Foundation

International Maritime Organization meets for extraordinary session on Middle East situation

Confirmation hearing for DHS Secretary nominee Markwayne Mullin

March 19

Keir Starmer hosts bilateral meeting with Nigerian President

Donald Trump hosts Sanae Takaichi at the White House

Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer deposed in House investigation

Rule changes take effect for contactless payment limits

March 20

Hearing in case of UK man accused of drugging and raping his wife over 20 years

Comic Relief Red Nose Day

New BTS album released

World Indoor Athletics Championships begin ft. Keeley Hodgkinson in 800m heats

March 21

Original BTS lineup reunites for concert in Seoul to launch new album

Nowruz (Iranian and Kurdish New Year)

UFC London

March 22

French municipal elections second round

Parliamentary elections in Slovenia

German state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate

Premier League continues ft. Tyne-Wear derby

Key statistics, reports and results

March 16

Markets open following weekend pause, ahead of major interest rate decisions

Rightmove house price index

Charities Aid Foundation UK Giving Report

China monthly economic data

Canada CPI

G20 quarterly GDP

Results from: Foxconn Technology

March 17

Universal Credit and PIP stats

Suspected drug deaths in Scotland

ALARM road maintenance survey

Indonesia and Australia interest rate decisions

Results from: Prudential

March 18

Coram Childcare Survey 2026

EU inflation

NCHS report on abnormal cholesterol among children

Results from: Tencent Holdings, Macy’s

March 19

UK labour market statistics

WTO 2026/27 trade growth forecast

UK films at the worldwide box office 2025

World Happiness Report

ECB, Japan and Switzerland interest rate decisions

Results from: Alibaba, FedEx

March 20

ALVA figures on visitors to leading UK attractions

HMRC tax receipts and NI contributions

Argentina Q4 GDP

Russia interest rate decision

Forbes MLB Valuations

Results from: Wetherspoons, Smiths Group

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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