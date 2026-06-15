News diary 15-21 June: G7 Summit, Andy Burnham stands in Makerfield by-election, Russell Brand in court

Leaders of the world’s advanced economies will be brought together on Monday as the G7 Summit begins in France, discussing topics from energy and trade to conflict in Iran and Ukraine.
On Thursday, voters will head to the polls in a key UK by-election following the Labour party’s Josh Simons stepping down to enable Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to seek a seat in parliament. The stakes are high for the mayor, who has expressed a desire to run for prime minister, but will face a challenge from Reform’s Robert Kenyon.
The week also sees the World Cup continue, with matches including France versus Senegal, Ghana versus Panama and England’s opening match against Croatia on Wednesday.
Leading the week
Monday (June 15): Court of Appeal rules in Home Office challenge to Palestine Action ban repeal; G7 Summit begins in France; BMA resident doctors’ strikes begin.
World Cup: Spain v Cabo Verde, Belgium v Egypt, Saudi Arabia v Uruguay, Iran v New Zealand.
Tuesday (June 16): G7 Summit continues; Chief of the Defence Staff at Lords committee on Strategic Defence Review implementation amid Defence Investment Plan delays; 10th anniversary of the murder of Jo Cox.
World Cup: France v Senegal, Iraq v Norway, Argentina v Algeria, Austria v Jordan.
Wednesday (June 17): England play their first World Cup fixture against Croatia; UK inflation data; G7 Summit concludes.
World Cup: Portugal v Republic of Congo, Ghana v Panama, Uzbekistan v Colombia.
Thursday (June 18): By-elections in Makerfield, Aberdeen South, and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry; UK interest rate decision; NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels.
World Cup: Czechia v South Africa, Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada v Qatar, Mexico v South Korea.
Friday (June 19): By-election results; Doctors’ strikes end; Scotland take on Morocco at the World Cup.
World Cup: USA v Australia, Turkey v Paraguay, Brazil v Haiti.
Saturday (June 20): UK Athletics Championships; Gallagher Premiership Rugby final.
World Cup: Netherlands v Sweden, Germany v Ivory Coast, Ecuador v Curacao, Tunisia v Japan.
Sunday (June 21): Colombian presidential election runoff; Final round of the US Open; Father’s Day.
World Cup: Spain v Saudi Arabia, Belgium v Iran, Uruguay v Cabo Verde, New Zealand v Egypt.
Also look out for…
June 15
King and Queen at Garter service
Rape trial verdict for son of the Norwegian Crown Princess
ATP Queen’s Club Championships begin
Premier League transfer window opens
June 16
Chris Philp delivers speech on immigration controls
Russell Brand in court on rape charges
Royal Ascot
Noah Lyles and Gout Gout go head-to-head at Ostrava athletics meet
June 17
US interest rate decision and first press conference for Kevin Warsh
Pat McFadden and Heidi Alexander appear before Commons committees
Richard Hermer and Ed Davey at European Movement Conference on the UK’s future in Europe
Wimbledon wildcard announcement
June 18
Kemi Badenoch addresses CityUK conference
Sentencing for two men convicted of spying for Hong Kong
EU leaders meet to discuss Ukraine, Iran and MFF
Opening ceremony for the Obama Presidential Ceremony
June 19
Premier League 2026/27 fixtures announced
Hearing in Norfolk grooming gang case
Toy Story 5 released
June 20
London Climate Action Week
RMT AGM opens
World Refugee Day
June 21
Hantavirus quarantine period ends for MV Hondius passengers
ATP Queen’s Club Championships final
Prince William turns 43
Summer solstice
Key statistics, reports and results
June 15
NAO report on Palace of Westminster restoration
UK Finance Annual Fraud Report
G20 GDP growth data
Rightmove house price index
June 16
Quarterly stats on Personal Independence Payments
Register of political donations
Reuters Digital News Report 2026
FAO State of the World’s Fisheries
China monthly economic data
Japan and Australia interest rate decisions
June 17
Producer price inflation
Private rent and house price statistics
HMICFRS report on fire and rescue services
IEA monthly oil market report
EU inflation
OECD economic survey of Norway
Brazil interest rate decision
June 18
Unemployment and labour market statistics
Quarterly figures on public sector employment
QS World University Rankings 2027
School applications and offers in England
Firearm certificates in England and Wales 2025/26
ORR rail usage stats
Indonesia interest rate decision
Results from: Tesco, Whitbread, FirstGroup, Kroger
June 19
Public sector finances
UK retail sales
Housing supply and planning applications
Russia interest rate decision
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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