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June 15, 2026

News diary 15-21 June: G7 Summit, Andy Burnham stands in Makerfield by-election, Russell Brand in court

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

The Observer newspaper front page with Keir Starmer and Andy Burnham pictured
The Observer front page from January 2026 as Andy Burnham’s original plan to challenge Keir Starmer was blocked. Picture: Shutterstock/Steve Travelguide

Leaders of the world’s advanced economies will be brought together on Monday as the G7 Summit begins in France, discussing topics from energy and trade to conflict in Iran and Ukraine.

On Thursday, voters will head to the polls in a key UK by-election following the Labour party’s Josh Simons stepping down to enable Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to seek a seat in parliament. The stakes are high for the mayor, who has expressed a desire to run for prime minister, but will face a challenge from Reform’s Robert Kenyon.

The week also sees the World Cup continue, with matches including France versus Senegal, Ghana versus Panama and England’s opening match against Croatia on Wednesday.

Leading the week

Monday (June 15): Court of Appeal rules in Home Office challenge to Palestine Action ban repeal; G7 Summit begins in France; BMA resident doctors’ strikes begin.

World Cup: Spain v Cabo Verde, Belgium v Egypt, Saudi Arabia v Uruguay, Iran v New Zealand.

Tuesday (June 16): G7 Summit continues; Chief of the Defence Staff at Lords committee on Strategic Defence Review implementation amid Defence Investment Plan delays; 10th anniversary of the murder of Jo Cox.

World Cup: France v Senegal, Iraq v Norway, Argentina v Algeria, Austria v Jordan.

Wednesday (June 17): England play their first World Cup fixture against Croatia; UK inflation data; G7 Summit concludes.

World Cup: Portugal v Republic of Congo, Ghana v Panama, Uzbekistan v Colombia.

Thursday (June 18): By-elections in Makerfield, Aberdeen South, and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry; UK interest rate decision; NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels.

World Cup: Czechia v South Africa, Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada v Qatar, Mexico v South Korea.

Friday (June 19): By-election results; Doctors’ strikes end; Scotland take on Morocco at the World Cup.

World Cup: USA v Australia, Turkey v Paraguay, Brazil v Haiti.

Saturday (June 20): UK Athletics Championships; Gallagher Premiership Rugby final.

World Cup: Netherlands v Sweden, Germany v Ivory Coast, Ecuador v Curacao, Tunisia v Japan.

Sunday (June 21): Colombian presidential election runoff; Final round of the US Open; Father’s Day.

World Cup: Spain v Saudi Arabia, Belgium v Iran, Uruguay v Cabo Verde, New Zealand v Egypt.

Also look out for…

June 15

King and Queen at Garter service

Rape trial verdict for son of the Norwegian Crown Princess

ATP Queen’s Club Championships begin

Premier League transfer window opens

June 16

Chris Philp delivers speech on immigration controls

Russell Brand in court on rape charges

Royal Ascot

Noah Lyles and Gout Gout go head-to-head at Ostrava athletics meet

June 17

US interest rate decision and first press conference for Kevin Warsh

Pat McFadden and Heidi Alexander appear before Commons committees

Richard Hermer and Ed Davey at European Movement Conference on the UK’s future in Europe

Wimbledon wildcard announcement

June 18

Kemi Badenoch addresses CityUK conference

Sentencing for two men convicted of spying for Hong Kong

EU leaders meet to discuss Ukraine, Iran and MFF

Opening ceremony for the Obama Presidential Ceremony

June 19

Premier League 2026/27 fixtures announced

Hearing in Norfolk grooming gang case

Toy Story 5 released

June 20

London Climate Action Week

RMT AGM opens

World Refugee Day

June 21

Hantavirus quarantine period ends for MV Hondius passengers

ATP Queen’s Club Championships final

Prince William turns 43

Summer solstice

Key statistics, reports and results

June 15

NAO report on Palace of Westminster restoration

UK Finance Annual Fraud Report

G20 GDP growth data

Rightmove house price index

June 16

Quarterly stats on Personal Independence Payments

Register of political donations

Reuters Digital News Report 2026

FAO State of the World’s Fisheries

China monthly economic data

Japan and Australia interest rate decisions

June 17

Producer price inflation

Private rent and house price statistics

HMICFRS report on fire and rescue services

IEA monthly oil market report

EU inflation

OECD economic survey of Norway

Brazil interest rate decision

June 18

Unemployment and labour market statistics

Quarterly figures on public sector employment

QS World University Rankings 2027

School applications and offers in England

Firearm certificates in England and Wales 2025/26

ORR rail usage stats

Indonesia interest rate decision

Results from: Tesco, Whitbread, FirstGroup, Kroger

June 19

Public sector finances

UK retail sales

Housing supply and planning applications

Russia interest rate decision

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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