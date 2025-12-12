News diary 15-21 December: Jimmy Lai verdict, Rishi Sunak at Covid inquiry, Sports Personality of the Year

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (December 15): Keir Starmer appears before Liaison Committee ahead of possible talks on Ukraine in Berlin; Verdict in Jimmy Lai’s national security trial; Undercover officer Mark Jenner testifies at the Undercover Policing Inquiry; Rishi Sunak gives evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry.
Tuesday (December 16): Paul Doyle sentencing hearing concludes; Yvette Cooper and David Lammy grilled by committees; Carabao Cup quarterfinals begin.
Wednesday (December 17): Supreme Court ruling on ‘Neither Confirm Nor Deny’ policy that could lead to Stakeknife naming; UK inflation data; Wes Streeting and Jim Mackey at DHSC committee as resident doctors are due to begin a five-day strike unless a new offer is accepted.
Thursday (December 18): Bank of England interest rate decision; BBC Sports Personality of the Year; EU leaders meet, with frozen Russian assets on the agenda.
Friday (December 19): Public borrowing figures; Deadline for Epstein files to be released; Vladimir Putin holds major end-of-year news conference.
Saturday (December 20): EU-Mercosur trade deal expected to be signed.
Sunday (December 21): Vladimir Putin hosts CIS and EAEU leaders; Africa Cup of Nations begins.
Also look out for…
December 15
BMA resident doctors’ deadline to respond to government offer to avert strike
Chief of Defence Staff delivers annual lecture
Sentencing begins for Paul Doyle over Liverpool victory parade crash
Trial begins in CAA’s private prosecution of David Miller
December 16
Sentencing for doctor guilty over Matthew Perry’s death
Committee hearings on asylum policy and UK-France returns
Unemployment and wage statistics
250 years ago: Jane Austen was born
December 17
Final PMQs of the year
High Court hearing on bid to ban trans women from Hampstead pond
MAC report on salary requirements for work routes
Australia v England Ashes third test
December 18
Government expected to publish Violence Against Women and Girls strategy
Ryan Routh sentenced over Trump assassination attempt
ECB expected to lift growth forecast at rate-setting meeting
Charlotte Dujardin returns at London International Horse Show
December 19
Official Christmas Number One announced
Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua
Avatar: Fire and Ash release
December 20
Premier League season continues
One year ago: Magdeburg Christmas market attack
December 21
Winter Solstice
Key statistics, reports and results:
December 15
Rightmove house price index
China monthly economic data
G20 quarterly GDP growth data
Canada inflation
December 16
Universal Credit and household benefit cap statistics
Ipsos global predictions index
Register of political donations
Delayed US unemployment figures
Argentina Q3 GDP
December 17
Migration Advisory Committee annual report
Transport statistics for Great Britain 2025
Private rent and house prices
EU inflation
Indonesia interest rate decision
December 18
NHS Winter SitRep weekly stats
Use of counter-terrorism legislation
Quarterly court statistics
US inflation
Forbes Most Valuable Sports Teams
Results from: Currys, BlackBerry, Nike, Birkenstock
December 19
UK retail sales
HMRC tax receipts and NI contributions
SMMT automotive production stats
German central bank biannual growth outlook
Japan interest rate decision
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog