December 12, 2025

News diary 15-21 December: Jimmy Lai verdict, Rishi Sunak at Covid inquiry, Sports Personality of the Year

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Jimmy Lai walking outside court between two men. All three are wearing masks
Jimmy Lai appears outside the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal in December 2020. Picture: Ryan K W Lai via Shutterstock

Leading the week

Monday (December 15): Keir Starmer appears before Liaison Committee ahead of possible talks on Ukraine in Berlin; Verdict in Jimmy Lai’s national security trial; Undercover officer Mark Jenner testifies at the Undercover Policing Inquiry; Rishi Sunak gives evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry.

Tuesday (December 16): Paul Doyle sentencing hearing concludes; Yvette Cooper and David Lammy grilled by committees; Carabao Cup quarterfinals begin.

Wednesday (December 17): Supreme Court ruling on ‘Neither Confirm Nor Deny’ policy that could lead to Stakeknife naming; UK inflation data; Wes Streeting and Jim Mackey at DHSC committee as resident doctors are due to begin a five-day strike unless a new offer is accepted.

Thursday (December 18): Bank of England interest rate decision; BBC Sports Personality of the Year; EU leaders meet, with frozen Russian assets on the agenda.

Friday (December 19): Public borrowing figures; Deadline for Epstein files to be released; Vladimir Putin holds major end-of-year news conference.

Saturday (December 20): EU-Mercosur trade deal expected to be signed.

Sunday (December 21): Vladimir Putin hosts CIS and EAEU leaders; Africa Cup of Nations begins.

Also look out for…

December 15

BMA resident doctors’ deadline to respond to government offer to avert strike

Chief of Defence Staff delivers annual lecture

Sentencing begins for Paul Doyle over Liverpool victory parade crash

Trial begins in CAA’s private prosecution of David Miller

December 16

Sentencing for doctor guilty over Matthew Perry’s death

Committee hearings on asylum policy and UK-France returns

Unemployment and wage statistics

250 years ago: Jane Austen was born

December 17

Final PMQs of the year

High Court hearing on bid to ban trans women from Hampstead pond

MAC report on salary requirements for work routes

Australia v England Ashes third test

December 18

Government expected to publish Violence Against Women and Girls strategy

Ryan Routh sentenced over Trump assassination attempt

ECB expected to lift growth forecast at rate-setting meeting

Charlotte Dujardin returns at London International Horse Show

December 19

Official Christmas Number One announced

Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua

Avatar: Fire and Ash release

December 20

Premier League season continues

One year ago: Magdeburg Christmas market attack

December 21

Winter Solstice

Key statistics, reports and results:

December 15

Rightmove house price index

China monthly economic data

G20 quarterly GDP growth data

Canada inflation

December 16

Universal Credit and household benefit cap statistics

Ipsos global predictions index

Register of political donations

Delayed US unemployment figures

Argentina Q3 GDP

December 17

Migration Advisory Committee annual report

Transport statistics for Great Britain 2025

Private rent and house prices

EU inflation

Indonesia interest rate decision

December 18

NHS Winter SitRep weekly stats

Use of counter-terrorism legislation

Quarterly court statistics

US inflation

Forbes Most Valuable Sports Teams

Results from: Currys, BlackBerry, Nike, Birkenstock

December 19

UK retail sales

HMRC tax receipts and NI contributions

SMMT automotive production stats

German central bank biannual growth outlook

Japan interest rate decision

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

