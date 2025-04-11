News diary 14-20 April: Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez go to space, Andrew Tate High Court hearing

Katy Perry arrives for Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love in Hollywood in April 2023. Picture: DFree/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (April 14): Donald Trump meets with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele; South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol’s criminal trial begins; Blue Origin New Shepard launches with Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez aboard.

Tuesday (April 15): High Court holds first hearing in case brought by women against Andrew Tate; David Lammy hosts high-level conference on the humanitarian crisis in Sudan; Aston Villa take on PSG in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Wednesday (April 16): Supreme Court rules on Scottish gender recognition case; UK inflation data; Arsenal face Real Madrid in Champions League quarterfinal second leg.

Thursday (April 17): Donald Trump hosts Giorgia Meloni at the White House; King Charles and Queen Camilla distribute the Royal Maundy; ECB interest rate decision.

Friday (April 18): Vatican marks Good Friday as Pope Francis continues recovery; NASUWT teachers’ union conference begins.

Saturday (April 19): US ‘50501’ protests against Trump administration; Arsenal women host Lyon in Champions League semifinal.

Sunday (April 20): Royal family attends annual Easter service; Review of US foreign aid programmes due; Chelsea women take on Barcelona in Champions League semifinal.

Also look out for…

April 14

North Sea collision captain in court

Opening statements in FTC antitrust lawsuit against Meta

NEU annual conference

April 15

Nigel Farage delivers major campaign speech

UK labour market statistics

Copernicus European State of the Climate report

Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein retrial

80 years ago: Bergen-Belsen liberated

April 16

World Trade Organization releases trade growth forecast

OECD publishes Official Development Assistance (ODA) figures

Chinese GDP and economic data press conference

New York International Auto Show opens amid car tariff war

April 17

English-language leaders’ debate ahead of Canadian election

UEFA Europa League and Conference League quarterfinals

April 18

JD Vance expected to visit Italy

April 19

Humanoid robots participate in first-ever half-marathon

England v Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations

World Snooker Championships begin

250 years ago: American Revolution began

April 20

Israeli Supreme Court deadline for agreement in Shin Bet chief dismissal case

F1 Saudi Grand Prix

15 years ago: Deepwater Horizon disaster

Key statistics, reports and results:

April 14

China monthly trade data

OECD monthly oil markets report

April 15

BRC Retail Sales Monitor

Annual figures on drug-related hospital stays in Scotland

US Import and Export Price Indexes

Canada inflation

IEA monthly oil market report

Results from: Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, Citigroup, Ericsson

April 16

Private rent and house price statistics

UK producer price index

EU inflation

Canada interest rate announcement

Results from: ASML, WHSmith, Heineken International, United Airlines

April 17

Regional economic activity by GDP (2024)

Quarterly CPS performance figures

BoE credit conditions survey

Turkey and South Korea interest rate announcements

Results from: Sainsburys, Netflix, TSMC, UnitedHealth Group, American Express

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog