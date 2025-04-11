News diary 14-20 April: Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez go to space, Andrew Tate High Court hearing

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (April 14): Donald Trump meets with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele; South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol’s criminal trial begins; Blue Origin New Shepard launches with Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez aboard.
Tuesday (April 15): High Court holds first hearing in case brought by women against Andrew Tate; David Lammy hosts high-level conference on the humanitarian crisis in Sudan; Aston Villa take on PSG in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.
Wednesday (April 16): Supreme Court rules on Scottish gender recognition case; UK inflation data; Arsenal face Real Madrid in Champions League quarterfinal second leg.
Thursday (April 17): Donald Trump hosts Giorgia Meloni at the White House; King Charles and Queen Camilla distribute the Royal Maundy; ECB interest rate decision.
Friday (April 18): Vatican marks Good Friday as Pope Francis continues recovery; NASUWT teachers’ union conference begins.
Saturday (April 19): US ‘50501’ protests against Trump administration; Arsenal women host Lyon in Champions League semifinal.
Sunday (April 20): Royal family attends annual Easter service; Review of US foreign aid programmes due; Chelsea women take on Barcelona in Champions League semifinal.
Also look out for…
April 14
North Sea collision captain in court
Opening statements in FTC antitrust lawsuit against Meta
NEU annual conference
April 15
Nigel Farage delivers major campaign speech
UK labour market statistics
Copernicus European State of the Climate report
Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein retrial
80 years ago: Bergen-Belsen liberated
April 16
World Trade Organization releases trade growth forecast
OECD publishes Official Development Assistance (ODA) figures
Chinese GDP and economic data press conference
New York International Auto Show opens amid car tariff war
April 17
English-language leaders’ debate ahead of Canadian election
UEFA Europa League and Conference League quarterfinals
April 18
JD Vance expected to visit Italy
April 19
Humanoid robots participate in first-ever half-marathon
England v Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations
World Snooker Championships begin
250 years ago: American Revolution began
April 20
Israeli Supreme Court deadline for agreement in Shin Bet chief dismissal case
F1 Saudi Grand Prix
15 years ago: Deepwater Horizon disaster
Key statistics, reports and results:
April 14
China monthly trade data
OECD monthly oil markets report
April 15
BRC Retail Sales Monitor
Annual figures on drug-related hospital stays in Scotland
US Import and Export Price Indexes
Canada inflation
IEA monthly oil market report
Results from: Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, Citigroup, Ericsson
April 16
Private rent and house price statistics
UK producer price index
EU inflation
Canada interest rate announcement
Results from: ASML, WHSmith, Heineken International, United Airlines
April 17
Regional economic activity by GDP (2024)
Quarterly CPS performance figures
BoE credit conditions survey
Turkey and South Korea interest rate announcements
Results from: Sainsburys, Netflix, TSMC, UnitedHealth Group, American Express
