January 9, 2026

News diary 12-18 January: Reuters media trends report, Scottish Budget, Australian Open

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Edinburgh, Scotland – September 17, 2024: Victoria Quay, the Scottish Government building in Leith, Edinburgh, Scotland. Picture: Nigel J. Harris/Shutterstock

On Monday, Reuters is set to publish its Journalism, Media and Technology Trends report, expected to indicate how newsrooms are adapting to AI, changing audience habits, and impacts on revenues.

Scotland is under the spotlight during the week as its Budget is delivered on Tuesday by finance minister Shona Robison and Nigel Farage announces a new Reform leader for the country.

To close the week, tennis fans will turn their attention to Melbourne as the Australian Open begins on Sunday – the first Grand Slam of the season.

Leading the week

Monday (January 12): Polish President Karol Nawrocki begins visit to the UK; Chief of the defence staff Richard Knighton grilled by MPs; Pre-sentencing hearing for Jimmy Lai following national security law conviction.

Tuesday (January 13): Scottish finance minister Shona Robison delivers Holyrood budget; Andy Burnham and Mel Stride address IfG Government 2026 conference; Newcastle face Manchester City in Carabao Cup semifinal.

Wednesday (January 14): WMO and national agencies release global temperatures reports; Arsenal face Chelsea in Carabao Cup semifinal.

Thursday (January 15): UK GDP monthly estimate; First hearing in Manston immigration centre inquiry; Nigel Farage announces new Reform Scotland leader.

Friday (January 16): House of Lords continues debate on assisted dying bill.

Saturday (January 17): High Seas Treaty takes effect; Manchester derby in the Premier League.

Sunday (January 18): Africa Cup of Nations final; Masters snooker final; Australian Open begins.

Also look out for…

January 12

NHS CEO James Mackey at PAC committee session

Trial begins for captain charged over North Sea oil rig collision

ICJ merits hearing in Myanmar genocide case

January 13

Scottish resident doctors’ strikes begin

Jonathan Hall speech at event on the lessons from Bondi Beach

Marine Le Pen embezzlement appeal trial begins

US Supreme Court hears oral arguments on challenges to transgender sports bans

January 14

PMQs in the Commons

Mark Carney visits China

The Louvre increases ticket prices for non-EEA visitors

Africa Cup of Nations semifinals

January 15

Deadline for council responses to English local council reorganisation proposals

Uganda general election

DC National Guard shootings suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal due in court

25 years ago: Wikipedia launched

January 16

Hearing for four charged with terror at RAF Brize Norton

Parole hearing for Maria Pearson, the UK’s longest-serving female prisoner

Verdict announced in obstruction trial of former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol

Voice of Hind Rajab released in the UK

January 17

Junta leader Mamadi Doumbouya inaugurated in Guinea

80 years ago: first UN Security Council meeting

January 18

Edelman Trust Barometer launch

Presidential election in Portugal

NBA London: Memphis Grizzlies v Orlando Magic

Key statistics, reports and results

January 12

Reuters Institute for Journalism, Media and Technology Trends report

BRC economic survey

S&P Global/REC Report on Jobs

OECD consumer price indices

Results from: TATA Consultancy

January 13

US inflation

OEP report on environmental improvement plan

IEA energy technology perspectives report

BRC retail sales

Results from: JPMorgan, BNY Mellon, Whitbread, Persimmon

January 14

OPEC monthly oil market report

ILO World Employment and Social Trends report

DWP cold weather payments stats

Results from: Citigroup, BoA, Wells Fargo, Hays

January 15

NHS key services data and Winter SitRep

UK overseas trade, services, production indices

CPS performance quarterly stats

Bank of England credit conditions survey

RICS residential market survey

Germany 2025 GDP

NHS key services performance data

Results from: TSMC, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blackrock, Taylor Wimpey

January 16

OECD economic survey of Denmark

