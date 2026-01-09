News diary 12-18 January: Reuters media trends report, Scottish Budget, Australian Open

On Monday, Reuters is set to publish its Journalism, Media and Technology Trends report, expected to indicate how newsrooms are adapting to AI, changing audience habits, and impacts on revenues.
Scotland is under the spotlight during the week as its Budget is delivered on Tuesday by finance minister Shona Robison and Nigel Farage announces a new Reform leader for the country.
To close the week, tennis fans will turn their attention to Melbourne as the Australian Open begins on Sunday – the first Grand Slam of the season.
Leading the week
Monday (January 12): Polish President Karol Nawrocki begins visit to the UK; Chief of the defence staff Richard Knighton grilled by MPs; Pre-sentencing hearing for Jimmy Lai following national security law conviction.
Tuesday (January 13): Scottish finance minister Shona Robison delivers Holyrood budget; Andy Burnham and Mel Stride address IfG Government 2026 conference; Newcastle face Manchester City in Carabao Cup semifinal.
Wednesday (January 14): WMO and national agencies release global temperatures reports; Arsenal face Chelsea in Carabao Cup semifinal.
Thursday (January 15): UK GDP monthly estimate; First hearing in Manston immigration centre inquiry; Nigel Farage announces new Reform Scotland leader.
Friday (January 16): House of Lords continues debate on assisted dying bill.
Saturday (January 17): High Seas Treaty takes effect; Manchester derby in the Premier League.
Sunday (January 18): Africa Cup of Nations final; Masters snooker final; Australian Open begins.
Also look out for…
January 12
NHS CEO James Mackey at PAC committee session
Trial begins for captain charged over North Sea oil rig collision
ICJ merits hearing in Myanmar genocide case
January 13
Scottish resident doctors’ strikes begin
Jonathan Hall speech at event on the lessons from Bondi Beach
Marine Le Pen embezzlement appeal trial begins
US Supreme Court hears oral arguments on challenges to transgender sports bans
January 14
PMQs in the Commons
Mark Carney visits China
The Louvre increases ticket prices for non-EEA visitors
Africa Cup of Nations semifinals
January 15
Deadline for council responses to English local council reorganisation proposals
Uganda general election
DC National Guard shootings suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal due in court
25 years ago: Wikipedia launched
January 16
Hearing for four charged with terror at RAF Brize Norton
Parole hearing for Maria Pearson, the UK’s longest-serving female prisoner
Verdict announced in obstruction trial of former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol
Voice of Hind Rajab released in the UK
January 17
Junta leader Mamadi Doumbouya inaugurated in Guinea
80 years ago: first UN Security Council meeting
January 18
Edelman Trust Barometer launch
Presidential election in Portugal
NBA London: Memphis Grizzlies v Orlando Magic
Key statistics, reports and results
January 12
Reuters Institute for Journalism, Media and Technology Trends report
BRC economic survey
S&P Global/REC Report on Jobs
OECD consumer price indices
Results from: TATA Consultancy
January 13
US inflation
OEP report on environmental improvement plan
IEA energy technology perspectives report
BRC retail sales
Results from: JPMorgan, BNY Mellon, Whitbread, Persimmon
January 14
OPEC monthly oil market report
ILO World Employment and Social Trends report
DWP cold weather payments stats
Results from: Citigroup, BoA, Wells Fargo, Hays
January 15
NHS key services data and Winter SitRep
UK overseas trade, services, production indices
CPS performance quarterly stats
Bank of England credit conditions survey
RICS residential market survey
Germany 2025 GDP
NHS key services performance data
Results from: TSMC, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blackrock, Taylor Wimpey
January 16
OECD economic survey of Denmark
