News diary 11-17 September: Google and Apple lawsuits heard as iPhone 15 launched

Google and Apple logos on phones. Picture: Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

MPs are in for a long day in the Commons on Monday (September 11), where long-time frontbencher Grant Shapps makes his debut in his new role as defence secretary. Shapps, who is now in his fifth senior ministerial post in the last year, has been a somewhat controversial choice for the role given his lack of experience in military affairs, and attracted criticism last week when he appeared to confuse the Royal Navy with the RAF when referring to the Navy’s two aircraft carriers.

Rishi Sunak will then update MPs on his trip to India for the G20 Summit, where the prime minister is due to discuss a potential trade deal in a high-profile bilateral with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and hold a post-Horizon agreement sit down with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Shapps will have another chance to prove his defence credentials as the Commons holds a general debate on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, which is followed by a motion on Wednesday (September 13) to proscribe the private military company The Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation.

There’s another round of economic indicators to consider next week with employment and earnings data published on Tuesday (September 12) ahead of the latest monthly GDP estimate on Wednesday (September 13). As well as providing an update on wage growth and the wider state of the labour market, the figures will have a bearing on the state pension next year as they’re used to determine which of the Triple Lock measures is used to calculate payment increases. The IFS said this week that spending on pensions could rise by anywhere between £5bn and £45bn per year by 2050, figures that will have Treasury officials sweating at the potential impact on public finances. Elsewhere, the beginning of store closures at homeware retailer Wilko on Tuesday following the announcement of hundreds of job losses this week is another reminder of the continued struggles of bricks and mortar businesses in the post-pandemic economy.

After dominating the news agenda this week, there’s still potential for the ongoing row over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in schools to continue into next week. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, whose handling of the situation has raised eyebrows, speaks on Tuesday (September 12) at the London launch of an OECD report on the recovery of education systems post-Covid, and could face further questions on the crisis. Keegan could get some relief, however, if the focus shifts to the use of RAAC in hospitals, housing estates and other public buildings – ministers responsible for those areas will already be scrambling for data on how widespread the problem might be.

Looking abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in Vladivostok on Tuesday (September 12) to give an annual address at the Eastern Economic Forum. While Putin’s speech would normally be closely-watched anyway – last year he railed against ‘brazen, aggressive attempts’ by the West to ‘subordinate’ other countries – this year’s visit includes the possibility of a secretive meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The New York Times reported this week that intelligence officials believe Kim will make a rare trip abroad this month to discuss supplying Russia with weaponry for its war in Ukraine, likely via a train journey to Vladivostok. Since Putin will already be in the far eastern port, all eyes are on the four-day forum, which begins on Sunday (September 10), to see whether the talks materialize.

It’s a big week for tech news, kicking off on Monday (September 11) when Apple faces a three-day hearing at London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal as part of a £1.6 billion class action lawsuit which alleges the company abused its market dominance and misled customers by ‘surreptitiously’ installing a power management tool with iOS updates to hide defective batteries. But the ongoing hearing will be overshadowed on Tuesday (September 12) when Apple holds its annual event in Cupertino to launch the iPhone 15. The ‘Wonderlust’ event is also expected to feature two new Apple Watches and updated AirPods Pro, but the big change will be the end of Apple’s lightning chargers as it moves to the standard USB-C.

Fellow tech giant Google will be having a less positive PR day, as a huge federal antitrust trial gets underway in DC on Tuesday. The case, brought by the Department of Justice and state attorneys general, accuses Google of abusing its monopoly power through agreements with companies like Apple to maintain its position as the default search engine and suppress competition. Alphabet reached a tentative settlement this week in a separate antitrust case in California brought by a coalition of states who accused the company of monopolising the distribution of apps on Android devices.

Also look out for

September 11

Paul Nowak addresses Trades Union Congress

Mark Rowley at Policy Exchange event on fighting crime

Chile marks 50 th anniversary of Pinochet coup

anniversary of Pinochet coup Joe Biden visits Alaska for 9/11 memorial

IAEA Board of Governors meeting begins

EU presents summer economic forecasts

September 12

Angela Rayner addresses Trades Union Congress

Mark Rowley speaks at Police Superintendents conference

MPs vote on laughing gas classification change

Gordon Brown addresses WTO Public Forum

Syria Commission of Inquiry publishes latest report

Scotland host England for 150th anniversary football match

September 13

PMQs and vote on Wagner Group proscription

Harriet Harman address to Trades Union Congress

Sentencing of man convicted of treason over Windsor Castle incident

Preliminary hearing in Module 4 of Covid-19 Inquiry

King Charles visits Tomintoul

Ursula von der Leyen delivers State of the European Union address

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg attend AI Insight Forum

Hearing in Imran Khan’s cypher case

September 14

Theresa May’s The Abuse of Power released

Giorgia Meloni speaks at Budapest Demographic Summit

Ursula von der Leyen addresses M100 Sanssoucci Colloquium

European Central Bank interest rate decision

Vogue World (aka London’s Met Gala)

September 15

King Charles visits Kinross

EU measures on imports of Ukrainian grain expire

Donald Trump and other GOP candidates at Pray, Vote, Stand Summit

African Union report on Gabon due

Jonathan Majors assault trial begins

Democracy Day protests in Hungary

Cuba hosts G77-China summit

London Fashion Week begins

September 16

NATO Chiefs of Defence meet in Oslo

One year ago: Mahsa Amini died in Iran

Duke of Sussex at Invictus Games closing ceremony

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing series starts

September 17

20mph speed limit introduced in Wales

England face Japan at Rugby World Cup

Singapore Grand Prix

Statistics, reports and results

September 12

Social Mobility Commission’s State of the Nation report

Centre for Cities report on innovation hotspots

WTO World Trade Report

Universal Credit statistics

Provisional report on 2023 national curriculum assessments at KS2

Quarterly figures on suspected drug deaths in Scotland

OPEC monthly oil market report

September 13

UK trade statistics

UK indices of services & production

US consumer price index

OECD report on tax policy

IEA monthly oil market report

Results from: Inditex, Tullow Oil

September 14

Greenpeace report on oceans

Regional gross disposable household income

NHS key services performance data

Quarterly figures on use of counter-terrorism legislation

Deaths associated with hospitalisation in England

MPs’ expenses, including annual data

Quarterly G20 growth data

Results from: Capricorn Energy

September 15

China’s monthly economic data

Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes survey

Anniversaries and awareness days:

September 11

20 years ago: Swedish FM Anna Lindh murdered

22 years ago: 9/11 attacks

Pension Awareness Week (to September 15)

Remember a Charity Week (to September 17)

Gas Safety Week (to September 17)

National Air Ambulance Awareness Week (to September 17)

Sexual Health Week (to September 17)

September 12

United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation

National Dementia Carers’ Day

20 years ago: Johnny Cash died

September 13

World Sepsis Day

Roald Dahl Day

UK Dairy Day

September 15

Prince Harry turns 39

Battle of Britain Day

International Day of Democracy

World Afro Day

National Doodle Day

September 16

Owain Glyndwr day

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

National Guacamole Day

Clean up the World Weekend

European Mobility Week (to September 22)

British Food Fortnight (to October 1)

September 17

World Patient Safety Day

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

