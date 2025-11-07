Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

November 7, 2025

News diary 10-16 November: Prince Harry v Associated Newspapers hearing, Lammy faces prisoner release questions, I’m a Celeb returns

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Prince Harry
Prince Harry leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice on Thursday 30 March 2023. Picture: PA Wire/Victoria Jones

The week opens with a High Court hearing in Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and other high profile claimaints’ case against Associated Newspapers, which involves allegations of unlawful newsgathering dating from 1993 to 2018.

On Tuesday, foreign secretary David Lammy faces questions over recent blunders in the criminal justice system, as two inmates were released from HMP Wandsworth in error.

Finally, the week closes on a lighter note as I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to screens – a relief for fans of The Celebrity Traitors, which saw an average of 11.1 million tune in to watch the finale.

Leading the Week

Monday (November 10): Ofsted report card introduced; Donald Trump hosts Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa; COP30 begins.

Tuesday (November 11): David Lammy leads Justice questions in the Commons following prisoner release row; Labour market statistics; G7 foreign ministers meet in Ontario.

Wednesday (November 12): Plea hearing for men charged with murdering Ian Watkins; High Court hears legal challenge to EHRC gender guidance; French parliament votes on social security bill.

Thursday (November 13): Third quarter GDP; England v Serbia World Cup qualifier; 10th anniversary of the Paris Bataclan attacks.

Friday (November 14): Four-day BMA resident doctors’ strike begins; Committee stage of the assisted dying bill in Lords; Sentencing for Chinese national over multiple rapes in London.

Saturday (November 15): Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn.

Sunday (November 16): England v Albania World Cup qualifier; New series of I’m a Celebrity… begins.

Also look out for…

November 10

High Court hearing in Prince Harry and Elton John’s case against Associated Newspapers

Sentencing for Harry Pitman’s killer and woman guilty of £5.5bn crypto fraud

Parliamentary elections in Egypt

Booker Prize announcement

November 11

Court hearing for 64 Palestine Action supporters

Donald Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day

Catherine Connolly inaugurated as Irish President

November 12

PMQs

Wes Streeting speaks at NHS Providers Annual Conference

Omagh bombing inquiry hearing

IEA publishes World Energy Outlook

November 13

Review hearing in sex offences case against Jeffrey Donaldson

Hearing in James Comey and Letitia James’ challenge to DA appointment

Annual figures on MPs’ expenses

November 14

Border Force Maritime workers strike begins

UN Human Rights Council adopts report from its review of the United States

King’s Birthday Gun Salutes

November 15

Co-operative Party annual conference

Islam Makhachev moves up in weight to challenge UFC welterweight champion

Rugby Autumn internationals: England v New Zealand

37 years ago: Arafat declaration of Palestinian independence

November 16

General election in Chile

Key statistics, results and reports

November 10

OBR Budget forecast round

OECD quarterly growth and well-being release

Results from: Rocket Lab, Paramount, Barrick Gold, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

November 11

UNEP Global Cooling Watch 2025

Universal Credit statistics

BRC retail sales monitor

Results from: Sony, Porsche, AngloGold Ashanti, SoftBank, Vodafone

November 12

OPEC monthly oil markets report

Results from: Scottish & Southern Energy, E.ON, RWE, Flutter, Taylor Wimpey, Fuller Smith & Turner, WHSmith, Bayer, Cisco Systems

November 13

OECD Health at a Glance

Monthly NHS key services stats

UK productivity flash estimate

Indices of services and production

Education and training statistics 2025

Young people and gambling survey 2025

IEA monthly oil market report

Results from: Burberry, United Utilities, Tencent, Applied Materials (AMAT), Siemens, Walt Disney, Persimmon

November 14

HMICFRS report on South Wales Police child protection

S&P Global/REC report on jobs

Flash estimate EU GDP

China monthly economic data

Results from: Swiss Re, Land Securities Group

November 15

Israel Q3 GDP

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

