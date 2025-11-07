News diary 10-16 November: Prince Harry v Associated Newspapers hearing, Lammy faces prisoner release questions, I’m a Celeb returns

The week opens with a High Court hearing in Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and other high profile claimaints’ case against Associated Newspapers, which involves allegations of unlawful newsgathering dating from 1993 to 2018.
On Tuesday, foreign secretary David Lammy faces questions over recent blunders in the criminal justice system, as two inmates were released from HMP Wandsworth in error.
Finally, the week closes on a lighter note as I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to screens – a relief for fans of The Celebrity Traitors, which saw an average of 11.1 million tune in to watch the finale.
Leading the Week
Monday (November 10): Ofsted report card introduced; Donald Trump hosts Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa; COP30 begins.
Tuesday (November 11): David Lammy leads Justice questions in the Commons following prisoner release row; Labour market statistics; G7 foreign ministers meet in Ontario.
Wednesday (November 12): Plea hearing for men charged with murdering Ian Watkins; High Court hears legal challenge to EHRC gender guidance; French parliament votes on social security bill.
Thursday (November 13): Third quarter GDP; England v Serbia World Cup qualifier; 10th anniversary of the Paris Bataclan attacks.
Friday (November 14): Four-day BMA resident doctors’ strike begins; Committee stage of the assisted dying bill in Lords; Sentencing for Chinese national over multiple rapes in London.
Saturday (November 15): Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn.
Sunday (November 16): England v Albania World Cup qualifier; New series of I’m a Celebrity… begins.
Also look out for…
November 10
High Court hearing in Prince Harry and Elton John’s case against Associated Newspapers
Sentencing for Harry Pitman’s killer and woman guilty of £5.5bn crypto fraud
Parliamentary elections in Egypt
Booker Prize announcement
November 11
Court hearing for 64 Palestine Action supporters
Donald Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day
Catherine Connolly inaugurated as Irish President
November 12
PMQs
Wes Streeting speaks at NHS Providers Annual Conference
Omagh bombing inquiry hearing
IEA publishes World Energy Outlook
November 13
Review hearing in sex offences case against Jeffrey Donaldson
Hearing in James Comey and Letitia James’ challenge to DA appointment
Annual figures on MPs’ expenses
November 14
Border Force Maritime workers strike begins
UN Human Rights Council adopts report from its review of the United States
King’s Birthday Gun Salutes
November 15
Co-operative Party annual conference
Islam Makhachev moves up in weight to challenge UFC welterweight champion
Rugby Autumn internationals: England v New Zealand
37 years ago: Arafat declaration of Palestinian independence
November 16
General election in Chile
Key statistics, results and reports
November 10
OBR Budget forecast round
OECD quarterly growth and well-being release
Results from: Rocket Lab, Paramount, Barrick Gold, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)
November 11
UNEP Global Cooling Watch 2025
Universal Credit statistics
BRC retail sales monitor
Results from: Sony, Porsche, AngloGold Ashanti, SoftBank, Vodafone
November 12
OPEC monthly oil markets report
Results from: Scottish & Southern Energy, E.ON, RWE, Flutter, Taylor Wimpey, Fuller Smith & Turner, WHSmith, Bayer, Cisco Systems
November 13
OECD Health at a Glance
Monthly NHS key services stats
UK productivity flash estimate
Indices of services and production
Education and training statistics 2025
Young people and gambling survey 2025
IEA monthly oil market report
Results from: Burberry, United Utilities, Tencent, Applied Materials (AMAT), Siemens, Walt Disney, Persimmon
November 14
HMICFRS report on South Wales Police child protection
S&P Global/REC report on jobs
Flash estimate EU GDP
China monthly economic data
Results from: Swiss Re, Land Securities Group
November 15
Israel Q3 GDP
