September 1, 2025

News diary 1-7 September: Parliament returns, China marks Japan defeat with 80th anniversary parade, tube strikes begin

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

The Houses of Parliament building in Westminster, London, UK. Picture: Nigel J Harris/Shutterstock

The summer break is officially over for elected officials in the UK and US, as both parliament and congress return to work after a summer recess. US lawmakers will hit the ground running with the Bureau of Labor Statistics set to publish its jobs report on Friday, giving an indication of the US employment situation after a turbulent year of tariffs implemented by Donald Trump. Meanwhile, MPs returning to the House of Commons may not have much time to settle, with tube strikes to hit London at the end of the week and rolling into the next. China’s ‘victory day’ parade will commemorate the end of the Sino-Japanese Ware and World War II on Wednesday, and is expected to bring together President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, alongside 26 other heads of state.

Leading the week

Monday (September 1): Met Office releases summer climate statistics; Parliament returns after summer recess; Premier League transfer window closes.

Tuesday (September 2): Xi Jinping hosts Vladimir Putin in Beijing; MPs debate English devolution bill for the first time; Green Party leadership election results; US lawmakers return after summer recess.

Wednesday (September 3): Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at first post-recess PMQs; China hosts military parade to mark 80th anniversary of the defeat of Japan; Donald Trump hosts new Polish president Karol Nawrocki in Washington DC.

Thursday (September 4): Paul Doyle in court over Liverpool victory parade crash; Mark Rutte addresses IISS Prague Defence Summit.

Friday (September 5): Reform UK party conference opens; ONS releases delayed retail sales figures.

Saturday (September 6): Palestine Action protest and ‘Stop Starving Gaza’ march in London; England host Andorra in World Cup qualifier; US Open women’s final.

Sunday (September 7): Tube strikes by RMT members begin; London teen Carlo Acutis canonised; March Against Antisemitism demonstration in London; TUC Congress begins; US Open men’s final.

Also look out for…

September 1

BMA strike ballot closes for senior doctors

Mounjaro weight loss drug price increases

30 hours’ free childcare extended to children from nine months old

Nationwide ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ protests in the US

September 2

Darren Jones attends AI for growth event

Boris Johnson interview and audience Q&A

Jair Bolsonaro goes on trial over alleged coup attempt

September 3

James Cleverley delivers annual Ronald Reagan lecture

Nigel Farage at US House committee hearing on the Online Safety Act

Change of plea hearing for ‘Ketamine Queen’ charged over Matthew Perry’s death

First hearing in climate case against Swiss company Holcim

September 4

Closing speeches for Bell Hotel migrant charged with sex offences

Kazakhstan v Wales World Cup qualifier

US Open women’s semifinals

NFL season begins

September 5

Sentencing for teen girls convicted over Seven Sisters death

Sentencing for ‘Tramline’ trader guilty of investment fraud

700th day in captivity for remaining October 7 hostages

US Open men’s semifinals

September 6

Global Sumud Flotilla may approach waters off Gaza

September 7

National Emergency Alert system test

Benjamin Netanyahu expected to begin visit to Argentina

F1 Italian Grand Prix

Key statistics, reports and results

September 1

Nationwide house price index

BRC economic monitor

CBI growth indicator

UK manufacturing PMI

BoE money and credit and effective interest rates reports

Turkey Q2 GDP

September 2

Drug-related deaths in Scotland

Euro area inflation

Brazil Q2 GDP

September 3

OEUK economic report

Housing benefit recoveries

UK services PMI

UK Finance household finance review

Australia Q2 GDP

Results from: Salesforce, Macy’s, Ashtead Group

September 4

Charities Aid Foundation corporate giving report

GP workforce quarterly update

UK services PMI

SMMT car sales figures

ORR passenger rail performance

Results from: Currys, Broadcom

September 5

Halifax house price index

BRC footfall monitor

US employment situation

EU Q2 GDP

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

