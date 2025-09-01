News diary 1-7 September: Parliament returns, China marks Japan defeat with 80th anniversary parade, tube strikes begin

The summer break is officially over for elected officials in the UK and US, as both parliament and congress return to work after a summer recess. US lawmakers will hit the ground running with the Bureau of Labor Statistics set to publish its jobs report on Friday, giving an indication of the US employment situation after a turbulent year of tariffs implemented by Donald Trump. Meanwhile, MPs returning to the House of Commons may not have much time to settle, with tube strikes to hit London at the end of the week and rolling into the next. China’s ‘victory day’ parade will commemorate the end of the Sino-Japanese Ware and World War II on Wednesday, and is expected to bring together President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, alongside 26 other heads of state.
Leading the week
Monday (September 1): Met Office releases summer climate statistics; Parliament returns after summer recess; Premier League transfer window closes.
Tuesday (September 2): Xi Jinping hosts Vladimir Putin in Beijing; MPs debate English devolution bill for the first time; Green Party leadership election results; US lawmakers return after summer recess.
Wednesday (September 3): Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at first post-recess PMQs; China hosts military parade to mark 80th anniversary of the defeat of Japan; Donald Trump hosts new Polish president Karol Nawrocki in Washington DC.
Thursday (September 4): Paul Doyle in court over Liverpool victory parade crash; Mark Rutte addresses IISS Prague Defence Summit.
Friday (September 5): Reform UK party conference opens; ONS releases delayed retail sales figures.
Saturday (September 6): Palestine Action protest and ‘Stop Starving Gaza’ march in London; England host Andorra in World Cup qualifier; US Open women’s final.
Sunday (September 7): Tube strikes by RMT members begin; London teen Carlo Acutis canonised; March Against Antisemitism demonstration in London; TUC Congress begins; US Open men’s final.
Also look out for…
September 1
BMA strike ballot closes for senior doctors
Mounjaro weight loss drug price increases
30 hours’ free childcare extended to children from nine months old
Nationwide ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ protests in the US
September 2
Darren Jones attends AI for growth event
Boris Johnson interview and audience Q&A
Jair Bolsonaro goes on trial over alleged coup attempt
September 3
James Cleverley delivers annual Ronald Reagan lecture
Nigel Farage at US House committee hearing on the Online Safety Act
Change of plea hearing for ‘Ketamine Queen’ charged over Matthew Perry’s death
First hearing in climate case against Swiss company Holcim
September 4
Closing speeches for Bell Hotel migrant charged with sex offences
Kazakhstan v Wales World Cup qualifier
US Open women’s semifinals
NFL season begins
September 5
Sentencing for teen girls convicted over Seven Sisters death
Sentencing for ‘Tramline’ trader guilty of investment fraud
700th day in captivity for remaining October 7 hostages
US Open men’s semifinals
September 6
Global Sumud Flotilla may approach waters off Gaza
September 7
National Emergency Alert system test
Benjamin Netanyahu expected to begin visit to Argentina
F1 Italian Grand Prix
Key statistics, reports and results
September 1
Nationwide house price index
BRC economic monitor
CBI growth indicator
UK manufacturing PMI
BoE money and credit and effective interest rates reports
Turkey Q2 GDP
September 2
Drug-related deaths in Scotland
Euro area inflation
Brazil Q2 GDP
September 3
OEUK economic report
Housing benefit recoveries
UK services PMI
UK Finance household finance review
Australia Q2 GDP
Results from: Salesforce, Macy’s, Ashtead Group
September 4
Charities Aid Foundation corporate giving report
GP workforce quarterly update
UK services PMI
SMMT car sales figures
ORR passenger rail performance
Results from: Currys, Broadcom
September 5
Halifax house price index
BRC footfall monitor
US employment situation
EU Q2 GDP
