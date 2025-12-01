Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
December 1, 2025

News diary 1-7 December: 2026 World Cup draw, Just Stop Oil M25 sentencing

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda in the week ahead, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Large billboard with football and other cartoons on it reading "FIFA World Cup 26TM - June 11 - July 19"
Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Poster Collection. Toronto, Canada – June 12, 2025. Picture: Shutterstock/Erman Gunes

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda in the week ahead, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the Week

Monday (December 1): Keir Starmer delivers foreign policy address at Lady Mayor’s Banquet; Verdicts expected in corruption case against Sheikh Hasina and family including Tulip Siddiq; Budget debate continues in the Commons.

Tuesday (December 2): OBR at committee session on the Autumn Budget following early publication; Bank of England financial stability report; IOPC report on Hillsborough.

Wednesday (December 3): German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier begins State Visit to the UK; Ukraine’s Andrii Sybiha attends meeting of NATO foreign ministers; Jensen Huang discusses AI at the US Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Thursday (December 4): Dawn Sturgess Inquiry publishes final report; England begin second Ashes test against Australia; Vladimir Putin begins two-day visit to India.

Friday (December 5): 2026 World Cup draw and inaugural FIFA Peace Prize winner announcement; House of Lords continues debate on assisted dying bill.

Saturday (December 6): Qatari Prime Minister and Spanish foreign minister address opening day of the Doha Forum; Small Business Saturday.

Sunday (December 7): Elections to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council.

Also look out for…

December 1

Agency workers join Birmingham strikes

Mark Rutte attends meeting of EU defence ministers on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to visit Ireland

Cyber Monday

December 2

Final day of judicial review hearing on Palestine Action proscription

OECD Economic Outlook

Final day of Budget debate in the Commons

WMO update on El Niño/La Niña

December 3

PMQs in the House of Commons

Emmanuel Macron visits China

Bahrain hosts Gulf Cooperation Council summit

December 4

Ed Miliband decision due on H2Teesside hydrogen plant

Budget debate in the House of Lords

Israeli participation in Eurovision discussed at EBU General Assembly

Last supermoon of the year

December 5

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward in court

Sentencing for Just Stop Oil members climbing M25 gantries

FA Cup second round

MLS Cup final

December 6

Pete Hegseth at Reagan Defence Forum

Stats

December 1

FAO State of the World’s Land and Water Resources

Landmine Monitor Report 2025

UK manufacturing PMI

Turkey Q3 GDP

December 2

UK biodiversity indicators

Nationwide house price index

UK Financial Policy Committee summary and record

CBI monthly growth indicator

BRC shop price index

UNCTAD Trade and Development Report

South Africa Q3 GDP

EU inflation

Forbes 30 Under 30

Results from: CrowdStrike

December 3

UNEP State of Finance for Nature 2025

UK services PMI

Australia Q3 GDP

Results from: Salesforce, Inditex, Macy’s

December 4

Prison population projections: 2025-2030

English Housing Survey 2024/25

Initial teacher training census 2025/26

ORR annual station usage statistics

Sport England Active Lives children’s survey

SMMT car sales figures

UK construction PMI

Gambling industry stats

Brazil Q3 GDP

WHO World Malaria Report 2025

Results from: Sports Direct

December 5

Halifax house price index

BRC economic monitor

BoE stats on external business of monetary financial institutions in the UK

EU Q3 GDP

US personal income & outlays (including PCE price index)

FAO food price index

India interest rate decision

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events