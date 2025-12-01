News diary 1-7 December: 2026 World Cup draw, Just Stop Oil M25 sentencing

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda in the week ahead, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the Week
Monday (December 1): Keir Starmer delivers foreign policy address at Lady Mayor’s Banquet; Verdicts expected in corruption case against Sheikh Hasina and family including Tulip Siddiq; Budget debate continues in the Commons.
Tuesday (December 2): OBR at committee session on the Autumn Budget following early publication; Bank of England financial stability report; IOPC report on Hillsborough.
Wednesday (December 3): German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier begins State Visit to the UK; Ukraine’s Andrii Sybiha attends meeting of NATO foreign ministers; Jensen Huang discusses AI at the US Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Thursday (December 4): Dawn Sturgess Inquiry publishes final report; England begin second Ashes test against Australia; Vladimir Putin begins two-day visit to India.
Friday (December 5): 2026 World Cup draw and inaugural FIFA Peace Prize winner announcement; House of Lords continues debate on assisted dying bill.
Saturday (December 6): Qatari Prime Minister and Spanish foreign minister address opening day of the Doha Forum; Small Business Saturday.
Sunday (December 7): Elections to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council.
Also look out for…
December 1
Agency workers join Birmingham strikes
Mark Rutte attends meeting of EU defence ministers on Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to visit Ireland
Cyber Monday
December 2
Final day of judicial review hearing on Palestine Action proscription
OECD Economic Outlook
Final day of Budget debate in the Commons
WMO update on El Niño/La Niña
December 3
PMQs in the House of Commons
Emmanuel Macron visits China
Bahrain hosts Gulf Cooperation Council summit
December 4
Ed Miliband decision due on H2Teesside hydrogen plant
Budget debate in the House of Lords
Israeli participation in Eurovision discussed at EBU General Assembly
Last supermoon of the year
December 5
Top Boy actor Micheal Ward in court
Sentencing for Just Stop Oil members climbing M25 gantries
FA Cup second round
MLS Cup final
December 6
Pete Hegseth at Reagan Defence Forum
Stats
December 1
FAO State of the World’s Land and Water Resources
Landmine Monitor Report 2025
UK manufacturing PMI
Turkey Q3 GDP
December 2
UK biodiversity indicators
Nationwide house price index
UK Financial Policy Committee summary and record
CBI monthly growth indicator
BRC shop price index
UNCTAD Trade and Development Report
South Africa Q3 GDP
EU inflation
Forbes 30 Under 30
Results from: CrowdStrike
December 3
UNEP State of Finance for Nature 2025
UK services PMI
Australia Q3 GDP
Results from: Salesforce, Inditex, Macy’s
December 4
Prison population projections: 2025-2030
English Housing Survey 2024/25
Initial teacher training census 2025/26
ORR annual station usage statistics
Sport England Active Lives children’s survey
SMMT car sales figures
UK construction PMI
Gambling industry stats
Brazil Q3 GDP
WHO World Malaria Report 2025
Results from: Sports Direct
December 5
Halifax house price index
BRC economic monitor
BoE stats on external business of monetary financial institutions in the UK
EU Q3 GDP
US personal income & outlays (including PCE price index)
FAO food price index
India interest rate decision
