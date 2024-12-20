Foresight news diary: The dates to know for 2025

A paper pad on a wood tabletop has the year "2025" written across the Picture: LanaSweet/Shutterstock

With the news next week largely going quiet over Christmas, Foresight News is looking ahead to the key events in the calendar for 2025.

While the set-piece events are already in the diary, so much of what shapes the news next year will depend on the incoming Elon Musk-influenced Trump presidency and how the UK and the world react to changes in policy towards trade, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and relations with Russia and China.

The spending review due in late Spring will loom large over Keir Starmer’s government as it looks to deliver on plans to tackle immigration (white paper due in the new year), boost business (Industrial Strategy due Spring) and put the NHS on a strong long-term footing (10-year plan due Summer), all while trying to balance resetting the UK-EU relationship with the rise of Trump pal Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Events are as planned at time of writing, but subject to change as the year goes on.

JANUARY: Golden Globes (Jan. 5); Justin Welby steps down (Jan. 6); Oxford Farming Conference (Jan. 8); Donald Trump inauguration (Jan. 20); Omagh Bombing Inquiry hearings begin (Jan. 27).

FEBRUARY: Keir Starmer meets with EU leaders (Feb. 3); BoE interest rate decision (Feb. 6); Q4 GDP (Feb. 13); BAFTAs (Feb. 16); Germany elections (Feb. 23); NFU Conference (Feb. 25).

MARCH: Oscars (Mar. 2); Channel deaths inquiry hearings begin (Mar. 3); IOC session to elect new president (Mar. 18); 5th anniversary of first UK Covid lockdown (Mar. 24); Spring Forecast (Mar. 26).

APRIL: NATO foreign ministers meet (Apr. 3); Changes to employer NICs take effect (Apr. 6); 20th anniversary of the first Youtube clip (Apr. 23); UK hosts Energy Security Summit (Apr. 24); London Marathon, London teen Carlo Acutis canonised (Apr. 27).

MAY: Local and mayoral elections (May 1); 80th anniversary of VE Day (May 8); Q1 GDP (May 15); FA Cup final, Eurovision (May 17); Champions League final (May 31).

JUNE: Disposable vapes ban in force (June 1); FIFA Club World Cup (June 15); BoE interest rate decision (June 19); NATO Summit (June 24); Wimbledon (June 30).

JULY: Women’s Euros begin (July 2); Oasis reunion tour begins (July 4); British Grand Prix (July 6); 20th anniversary of the 7/7 London bombings (July 7); The Open (July 17); BBC Proms (July 18).

AUGUST: 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombs (Aug. 6 and 9); BoE interest rate decision (Aug. 7); Q4 GDP, A Level results (Aug. 14); Premier League season begins (Aug. 16); GCSE results (Aug. 21); Women’s Rugby World Cup begins (Aug. 22).

SEPTEMBER: Latest childcare reforms introduced (Sep. 1); BoE interest rate decision (Sep. 18); Lib Dem autumn conference (Sep. 20); UNGA General Debate opens (Sep. 23); Labour Party autumn conference (Sep. 28).

OCTOBER: Junk food ad ban takes effect (Oct. 1); Conservative Party autumn conference (Oct. 5); 40th anniversary of death of PC Keith Blakelock (Oct. 6); Nobel Peace Prize (Oct. 10); World Economic Outlook launch (Oct. 14); WTO review of UK trade policies (Oct. 28).

NOVEMBER: BoE interest rate decision (Nov. 6); Remembrance Sunday (Nov. 9); COP30 in Brazil (Nov. 10); Q3 GDP (Nov. 13); Ashes first test (Nov. 21); G20 summit in South Africa (Nov. 22).

DECEMBER: US assumes G20 presidency (Dec. 1); First anniversary of fall of Bashar al-Assad (Dec. 8); BoE interest rate decision (Dec. 18); Africa Cup of Nations begins (Dec. 21).

This is a small selection of major news events next year. Download your free copy of our 2025 calendar for a look at over 400 key dates, including conferences, elections, arts and sports events, and more.

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog