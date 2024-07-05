News diary 8 – 14 July: New Parliament opens, Euros and Wimbledon finals

Picture: Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

It was perhaps no shock in the end, but the election results still represent a seismic moment in British political history, with Keir Starmer’s Labour Party now due to form the next government after winning a hefty majority and Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives left to reflect on the party’s worst-ever electoral performance.

With a swathe of ministers and household names losing seats as the Conservative vote collapsed amid a three-pronged attack from Labour, the Lib Dems and Reform UK, the reality of the situation for Sunak would have been clear long before he conceded defeat to Starmer earlier this morning.

But while Labour will now enter government with a strong mandate and the numbers to back it up, there were some notes of caution for Starmer and co: the reality of governing is very different to being in opposition, particularly in such fiscally straitened times, and the presence of so many smaller parties and independents who will relish being a thorn in his side will mean it’s not always plain sailing in Parliamentary debates. But those are problems for the coming weeks.

After he’s been to see King Charles today, Starmer is expected to start making appointments to his first Cabinet before the new Parliament opens on Tuesday (July 9) for the election of a Speaker and swearing-in of MPs. Starmer will need to hit the ground running – his first week in office sees him off to Washington DC for the NATO Summit (which begins Tuesday – more on that below) and a possible first bilateral with US President Joe Biden as he looks to set the tone as a more outward-looking prime minister than his predecessor.

Back in the UK on Friday (July 12), Starmer’s government will have a possibly unwelcome early opportunity to shed light on how it will handle battles over trans rights as the High Court hears a challenge to the government’s ban on puberty blockers for young people.

Transgender issues have been fiercely contested within the Labour Party, but incoming Health Secretary Wes Streeting said in April that a Labour government would look to implement the Cass review’s recommendations, meaning they’re unlikely to change tack on puberty blockers. To cap what is sure to be a frantic first few weeks for the new prime minister, there’s also the job of drawing up a legislative programme in time for the King’s Speech on July 17 and preparing for a possible first Budget after MPs return from summer recess before a looming departmental spending review.

Find out about more key dates coming up in the first six months of Starmer’s premiership.

A huge weekend of sport is sure to keep Brits glued to their screens, with national hopes on the line. Football fans hope to be watching England in the final of the European Championships on Sunday (July 14), with Gareth Southgate’s side aiming to do one better than their disappointing defeat to Italy on penalties in 2020. Despite underwhelming performances, England find themselves in the easier half of the draw and will be hoping to defeat Switzerland this Saturday and get through a semifinal on Wednesday (July 10) against either the Netherlands or Turkey to reach Sunday’s final. Lovers of the beautiful game can also stay up to catch the Copa America final, which takes place Sunday night in Miami.

Following a moving farewell tribute yesterday as he crashed out of the first round of the men’s doubles, Brits may get their last glimpse of Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon on Saturday (July 13) in the mixed doubles final if he and partner Emma Raducanu can make it through the competition. A good run for Raducanu, who plays her third round match this afternoon, could see her feature in the women’s singles final on the same day. The men’s final on Sunday (July 14) could see a repeat of last year’s matchup, with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on opposite sides of the draw.

Looking abroad

With the fallout from President Joe Biden’s catastrophic debate performance continuing to dominate the news despite the administration’s efforts to move on from questions over his fitness for office, the US president will host NATO leaders next week for a three-day gathering beginning on Tuesday (July 9) with a celebration of the alliance’s 75th anniversary. The formal summit of the now 32-member bloc, the last before Mark Rutte takes over from Jens Stoltenberg as Secretary General in October, then follows on Wednesday and Thursday (July 10-11). While the ongoing war in Ukraine will dominate the agenda, the growing prospect of a second Trump presidency from January will likely overshadow the gathering.

Narendra Modi heads to Russia on Monday (July 8) for talks with Vladimir Putin in what will be his first foreign visit since beginning his third term as Indian prime minister. The trip, also Modi’s first to Moscow in five years, comes despite tensions between the two countries over Russia’s recruitment of Indian nationals to fight in the war in Ukraine. Modi’s decision to visit will no doubt be disappointing for the US and its allies, who have been frustrated by India’s reluctance to condemn Russia over its invasion. But beyond cheap fuel and India’s reliance on Russian-made military parts, India views maintaining close ties with Russia as critical to containing perceived threats from China and Pakistan, particularly given how the war in Ukraine has led to deepened ties between Moscow and Beijing. The trip may also have the added value for Modi of strengthening India’s role as a key broker between the West and the Global South.

In the Middle East, just as a glimmer of hope has emerged of a breakthrough in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah appear to be on the verge of escalating into a full-blown conflict. The threat of a new war comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces accusations of exploiting the conflict for political purposes, with a hearing scheduled on Tuesday (July 9) on a request to delay his testimony in his corruption trial until at least next March. Proceedings have been suspended since October in the wake of the Hamas attack.

The escalating situation with Lebanon comes almost 18 years to the day since the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel that resulted in massive damage to Lebanon’s civilian infrastructure but not the disarmament of the Iran-backed militant group, despite an agreement to that effect. In recent years, the group’s leader has marked the anniversary with a speech on or around the anniversary on Friday (July 12), which will be closely watched this year if war hasn’t already broken out by then.

Also look out for…

Monday

Suella Braverman speaks at National Conservativism conference in DC

Church of England General Synod debates Jay review and same-sex blessings

Oral evidence begins in Undercover Policing Inquiry

GMB ballot opens for union representation at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse

Jonathan Haskel speech on UK inflation

Paraguay hosts Mercosur summit

Wimbledon day eight

Tuesday

Tony Blair and Demis Hassabis speak at TBI Future of Britain Conference

Planned launch of Ariane 6 rocket

First Euro 2024 semifinal

Donald Trump rally in Florida

Jerome Powell appears at US Senate committee hearing

Harvey Weinstein in court in New York

Wimbledon quarterfinals

Wednesday

Opening statements expected in Alec Baldwin trial over Rust movie set shooting

Inquest into death of baby who may have died from diesel fumes

Huw Pill address at Asia House

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Wimbledon quarterfinals continue

England v West Indies first test

Billie Eilish London gigs

Thursday

Monthly estimate of GDP

Ofwat determination due on water company business plans

Prince Harry honoured at the ESPYS

Wimbledon ladies’ semifinals

NHS key services and A&E data

RHSE curriculum guidance consultation closes

Buckingham Palace’s summer opening

Friday

Wimbledon men’s semifinals

Twelfth of July processions to mark Battle of the Boyne anniversary

M25 partial weekend closure

Wireless Festival

New Eminem album released

Saturday

Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Union leaders address Durham Miners’ Gala

Luke Littler could debut at World Matchplay Darts

Summer rugby internationals: New Zealand v England; Australia v Wales

Sunday

Emmanuel Macron attends Bastille Day ceremony in Paris

Olympic Flame arrives in Paris

Statistics, reports and results

Monday

IHS Markit/REC Report on Jobs

Tuesday

Annual stats on children’s social care in England

Amnesty International report on the right to protest in Europe

Oxfam report on climate finance

OECD Employment Outlook 2024

OECD consumer price indices

BRC Retail Sales Monitor

Wednesday

National Student Survey (NSS) 2024

OECD report on drivers of trust in public institutions

OPEC monthly oil markets

China consumer price index

Results from: Barratt Developments

Thursday

Indices of production and services

Annual stats on early years provision for under-5s

Ofsted stats on inspections and childcare providers

Figures on diversity of the judiciary and armed forces

PEEL reports on Nottinghamshire and Devon & Cornwall police

Annual figures on police use of firearms

EU population estimates for 2023

South Korea interest rate decision

Results from: PepsiCo, Severn Trent, TATA Consultancy Services, Hays

Friday

NOAA Global Climate Report monthly release

Results from: BNY Mellon, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Norwegian Air, Ericsson

Anniversaries and awareness days

Monday

International Town Criers Day

Tuesday

Argentina Independence Day

Cow Appreciation Day (US)

Wednesday

Senegalese president Bassirou Diomaye Faye marks 100 days in office

Thursday

World Fringe Day

Friday

The Big Butterfly Count begins

Sunday

National Day of Memory for Victims of Honour Killings

International Non-binary People’s Day

Sea Sunday

Shark Awareness Day

Black Country Day

Nine years ago: nuclear agreement reached with Iran

