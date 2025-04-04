News diary 7 – 13 April: US tariffs in effect, Istanbul mayor due in court

A UK newsstand displays newspapers the morning after Donald Trump's second inauguration in January 2025. Picture: Steve Travelguide/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (April 7): EU trade ministers meet following US tariffs announcement.

Tuesday (April 8): King Charles and Queen Camilla begin state visit to Italy; Court of Appeal hears Prince Harry’s challenge over police protection; Keir Starmer questioned by Liaison Committee.

Wednesday (April 9): US reciprocal tariffs come into effect for the EU and countries including China, South Korea, Japan and India; King Charles addresses joint session of Italian parliament.

Thursday (April 10): ‘Coalition of the Willing’ defence ministers meet in Brussels; China implements 34% tariffs on US goods; The Masters begins.

Friday (April 11): Monthly UK GDP estimate; UK convenes Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Brussels; Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu expected to appear in court.

Saturday (April 12): Chelsea play Liverpool in Women’s FA Cup semi-final; Presidential election in Gabon following 2023 military coup.

Sunday (April 13): EU introduces counter-measures to US tariffs; Manchester United play Manchester City in Women’s FA Cup semi-final; Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race.

Also look out for…

April 7

Silvertown Tunnel opens

Emmanuel Macron visits Egypt

April 8

Wes Streeting at committee session on NHS reorganisation

Birmingham Council meets amid month-long bin strike

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer makes Senate committee appearance

Louisiana deportation hearing for Mahmoud Khalil

April 9

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks at ABA Washington Summit

M23 rebels and DRC government expected to hold talks in Doha

Honduras hosts summit of CELAC leaders

20 years ago: King Charles and Queen Camilla married

April 10

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Ravenna

ECJ opinion on Italian plan to relocate asylum-seekers to Albania

Taiwan holds urban resilience exercises

April 11

Antalya Diplomacy Forum opens

EU finance ministers hold informal meeting

Sam Altman speaks at TED2025

80 years ago: Buchenwald liberated

April 12

Mass wedding ceremony in South Korea

Premier League uses semi-automated offside technology

Passover begins

April 13

Presidential runoff in Ecuador

The Masters final

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Vatican hosts Palm Sunday Mass as Pope Francis continues recovery

Key statistics, reports and results

April 7

Halifax House Price Index

WHO report on maternal mortality

April 8

Ember Global Electricity Review

April 9

Final DWP statistics on Cold Weather Payments to March 2025

India interest rate decision

US Fed minutes

Results from: Delta Airlines

April 10

NHS key services data, including for A&E and waiting times

HMICFRS PEEL reports on Cleveland and Dorset Police

IHS Markit/REC report on jobs

RICS Residential Market Survey

US and China consumer price indices

Ifo quarterly economic forecast

NOAA monthly global climate report

Results from: Tesco

April 11

UK overseas trade figures

UK index of services

US consumer sentiment index

BRC Footfall Monitor

Results from: Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, BNY Mellon, Blackrock

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog