News diary 7 – 13 April: US tariffs in effect, Istanbul mayor due in court

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (April 7): EU trade ministers meet following US tariffs announcement.
Tuesday (April 8): King Charles and Queen Camilla begin state visit to Italy; Court of Appeal hears Prince Harry’s challenge over police protection; Keir Starmer questioned by Liaison Committee.
Wednesday (April 9): US reciprocal tariffs come into effect for the EU and countries including China, South Korea, Japan and India; King Charles addresses joint session of Italian parliament.
Thursday (April 10): ‘Coalition of the Willing’ defence ministers meet in Brussels; China implements 34% tariffs on US goods; The Masters begins.
Friday (April 11): Monthly UK GDP estimate; UK convenes Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Brussels; Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu expected to appear in court.
Saturday (April 12): Chelsea play Liverpool in Women’s FA Cup semi-final; Presidential election in Gabon following 2023 military coup.
Sunday (April 13): EU introduces counter-measures to US tariffs; Manchester United play Manchester City in Women’s FA Cup semi-final; Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race.
Also look out for…
April 7
Silvertown Tunnel opens
Emmanuel Macron visits Egypt
April 8
Wes Streeting at committee session on NHS reorganisation
Birmingham Council meets amid month-long bin strike
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer makes Senate committee appearance
Louisiana deportation hearing for Mahmoud Khalil
April 9
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks at ABA Washington Summit
M23 rebels and DRC government expected to hold talks in Doha
Honduras hosts summit of CELAC leaders
20 years ago: King Charles and Queen Camilla married
April 10
King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Ravenna
ECJ opinion on Italian plan to relocate asylum-seekers to Albania
Taiwan holds urban resilience exercises
April 11
Antalya Diplomacy Forum opens
EU finance ministers hold informal meeting
Sam Altman speaks at TED2025
80 years ago: Buchenwald liberated
April 12
Mass wedding ceremony in South Korea
Premier League uses semi-automated offside technology
Passover begins
April 13
Presidential runoff in Ecuador
The Masters final
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Vatican hosts Palm Sunday Mass as Pope Francis continues recovery
Key statistics, reports and results
April 7
Halifax House Price Index
WHO report on maternal mortality
April 8
Ember Global Electricity Review
April 9
Final DWP statistics on Cold Weather Payments to March 2025
India interest rate decision
US Fed minutes
Results from: Delta Airlines
April 10
NHS key services data, including for A&E and waiting times
HMICFRS PEEL reports on Cleveland and Dorset Police
IHS Markit/REC report on jobs
RICS Residential Market Survey
US and China consumer price indices
Ifo quarterly economic forecast
NOAA monthly global climate report
Results from: Tesco
April 11
UK overseas trade figures
UK index of services
US consumer sentiment index
BRC Footfall Monitor
Results from: Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, BNY Mellon, Blackrock
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
