News diary 5 – 11 June: Harry gives MGN evidence, Mr Sunak goes to Washington

Prince Harry leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice on Monday 27 March 2023.

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Prince Harry is back in London next week to give evidence in his High Court battle with Mirror Group Newspapers. The Duke is due in court from Monday (5 June) when his case opens and is expected to begin giving evidence on Tuesday (6 June), marking the first time a royal has been in the witness box in over 20 years.

Harry, along with a number of celebrities including Ian Wright, Cheryl, and the estate of George Michael, claims The Mirror used unlawful information gathering tactics to obtain information on him between 1996 and 2011. Central to MGN’s defence is that the prince has brought proceedings too late, and it denies allegations of voicemail interception.

The case is just one of three battles Harry is fighting with the British tabloid press. He is seeking at least £200,000 in damages from The Sun over allegations that the paper hacked his phone and hired private investigators to obtain information on him. A hearing in that case, which also addresses the specific claim that executives working for Rupert Murdoch made a deal with the royal family to avoid legal action, will be heard later this month. He is also waiting to see if a case brought against the Daily Mail will move forward after the latest hearing in March.

The High Court could also see further drama next week if the government’s battle against the Covid inquiry and Baroness Hallett’s request for all unredacted diaries and messages from Boris Johnson gets a quick hearing.

While Johnson has offered up the unredacted materials directly, the Cabinet Office said yesterday it is seeking a judicial review on principle over the question of the inquiry’s power to request “unambiguously irrelevant” documents from other ministers.

It’s a crunch week for Britain’s biggest business lobbying group as CBI members gather on Tuesday (6 June) to vote on proposals for the organisation’s future purpose.

The meeting comes after a series of high-profile firms and political and industry bodies severed ties with the group following the dismissal in April of former director general Tony Danker and claims of widespread sexual misconduct by other senior figures, including an allegation of rape at a CBI event.

Danker was replaced by former chief economist Rain Newton-Smith, who said this week that the CBI could still “have a voice’”on UK economic issues as the group published the prospectus which its members will consider at Tuesday’s EGM, including the creation of a new Chief People Officer and the establishment of an external expert Culture Advisory Committee.

The CBI’s new leadership will hope that these steps can convince members that it still has a role to play in the business world, particularly with a general election campaign on the horizon. But suggestions that the group’s work hadn’t been missed during its pause show that the vote is far from a foregone conclusion, while reports that it’s preparing to lay off staff and has considered the prospect of insolvency will have many questioning the CBI’s future whatever result is announced next week.

Looking Abroad

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes his first official visit to Washington on Thursday (8 June) to meet with US President Joe Biden, with Ukraine, energy security and developments in Northern Ireland all on the agenda.

The talks follow Biden’s visit to Belfast in April, when Downing Street was forced to deny a meeting between the two had been downgraded and which Biden later said was to make sure “the Brits didn’t screw around” – expect a statement on a shared commitment to restoring power-sharing in Northern Ireland, where no progress has been made since Biden’s visit.

The pair are also due to discuss the risks of artificial intelligence in the wake of a letter published by industry experts this week which warned that AI could pose an “extinction risk” on par with pandemics and nuclear war. Sunak will reportedly use the visit to announce the UK’s plans for regulation as the government looks to balance the benefits of the technology with mitigating the risks posed by uncontrolled development.

There’s some speculation that AI could also feature at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which opens on Monday (5 June) in Cupertino. The tech giant has been relatively silent on generative AI while rivals including Microsoft, Google and Meta have launched new AI-powered services, and WWDC could give us a peek at how Apple sees the technology working for their business, particularly the development of its virtual assistant, Siri.

The bigger story, though, is that Apple is expected to use Monday’s keynote to launch its highly-anticipated mixed reality headset, thought to be called Reality Pro.

The $3,000 AR/VR headset is rumoured to be able to run all of Apple’s existing apps and include a new portal for watching VR sports, and leaked tech specs suggest a far more powerful device than what’s currently on the market. Apple is also expected to launch the latest version of its operating system, iOS17, and a new range of Macs at the conference, which runs until Friday (9 June).

Also look out for

June 5

Illegal Migration Bill back in the House of Lords

Cabinet Office target to disclose redacted Boris Johnson notebooks

Humza Yousaf addresses Scottish Council for Development and Industry forum

Leeds couple sentenced for terror offences including destroying 5G phone masts

Antony Blinken addresses AIPAC

UNFCCC Bonn Climate Change Conference

Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning

June 6

Keir Starmer speaks at GMB Congress

ITV quizzed on Phillip Schofield at Draft Media Bill committee session

Bernie Ecclestone appears in court charged with largescale fraud

Strikes and protests resume in France over pension reforms

ECHR judgment on Alexei Navalny poisoning case

Hearing in case to make Prince Harry’s US visa application public

General election in Kuwait

June 7

James Cleverly chairs OECD Ministerial Council Meeting

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley at BusinessLDN briefing

BBC England NUJ journalists go on strike

Mike Pence expected to launch 2024 campaign

OECD Economic Outlook

Europa Conference League final: West Ham v Fiorentina

June 8

Matt Hancock gives evidence at trial of anti-vaxxer stalker

Queen Elizabeth II memorial wood opens

French parliament considers bill to reverse pension age rise

Sotheby’s auctions eternal pink diamond

Scottish Episcopal Church’s General Synod

June 9

Lisa Nandy and Andy Burnham at Reform conference on local government

Dog owner sentenced after American bully mauled woman to death

Strike ballot closes for GMB staff at Amazon in Mansfield and Rugeley

David Baddiel speaks at Oxford Union

June 10

UEFA Champions League final: Manchester City v Inter Milan

Manchester Metrolink tram staff strike

Donald Trump and Mike Pence address North Carolina GOP convention

Roland Garros women’s final

Le Mans 24-hour race

June 11

G20 development ministers meeting

Roland Garros men’s final

Parliamentary elections in Montenegro

Tony Awards

Statistics, reports and results

June 5

Oxfam report on climate finance progress

Fortune 500 listing

UK services PMI

SMMT car sales figures

June 6

UK construction PMI

BRC Retail Sales Monitor

OECD consumer price indices

South Africa Q1 GDP

Italy annual economic forecast

June 7

Halifax House Price Index

Greece and Australia Q1 GDP

Results from: Inditex

June 8

NHS England monthly performance data

Quarterly GP workforce figures

IHS Markit/REC Report on Jobs

NHS Digital prescription cost analysis

Q1 GDP for Japan and the EU

Results from: Mitie, First Group plc

June 9

China consumer price index

Anniversaries and Awareness Days

June 5

World Environment Day

Naksa Day (Palestinian Territories)

Bike Week (to June 11)

Carers Week (to June 11)

55 years ago: Robert F Kennedy assassinated

June 6

One year ago: Boris Johnson won Tory confidence vote

79 years ago: D-Day landings

World Tetris Day

June 7

Global Running Day

UN World Food Safety Day

June 8

World Oceans Day

International Tampon Alert Day

National Best Friends Day

June 9

Childhood Day

Four years ago: Hong Kong protests over extradition changes

June 10

World Gin Day

60 years ago: US Equal Pay Act signed into law

