News diary 4 – 10 September: Westminster returns, G20 summit in India

Picture: Niklas Halle'n/AFP via Getty Images

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The beginning of the final session of the current Parliament on Monday (4 September) heralds what’s sure to be a dramatic few months for British politics, taking in a potential wider Cabinet reshuffle, a first King’s Speech for nearly 70 years and the start of a third general election campaign in five years.

Before we step onto the campaign trail, however, there’s the day-to-day Westminster business to attend to: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will lead Treasury questions on Tuesday (5 September), when we may start to get some hints about Autumn Statement content alongside questions on tax cuts and the country’s economic prospects.

Wednesday (September 6) sees the first PMQs of the new session, in which Rishi Sunak can expect to field questions on crumbling school buildings, ULEZ, migrant arrivals and the government’s green credentials.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer is reportedly set for a reshuffle of his own top team after welcoming Sue Gray as his chief of staff, while the Lib Dems are gearing up to break convention and move the writ for the Mid-Bedfordshire by-election if the government delays in order to avoid a vote the day after the Conservative Party conference wraps up.

The fallout from this week’s mass flight cancellations continues as airlines and passengers alike await the results of an investigation into the chaos, with a report to Transport Secretary Mark Harper due on Monday (4 September).

The technical issue, apparently a result of data received by the National Air Traffic Services (NATS), led to the cancellation of over 2,000 outbound and inbound flights in the UK last week, leaving many passengers stranded abroad on their summer holidays. Harper has said that the preliminary report from NATS and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be made public. Airlines, which are projected to have lost up to £100 million in revenue because of the disruptions, have already expressed concerns over the sudden shutdown of NATS’ air traffic control system, and industry body IATA have called for a reform to passenger compensation in light of the system’s failure.

Looking abroad

As the international community scrambles to respond to this week’s military coup in Gabon, the junta responsible for ousting President Ali Bongo Ondimba is pressing ahead with its takeover on Monday (4 September), when interim leader General Brice Oligui Nguema is sworn in as president.

Bongo has ruled the Central African country since 2009, when he took over from his father, Omar Bongo, and claimed to have won a third term in disputed elections on August 26. Minutes after the election results were officially announced early Wednesday morning, soldiers appeared on state TV to announce the end of Bongo’s regime on behalf of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions.

As with recent coups in Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Chad and Mali, international condemnation was swift – the African Union suspended Gabon yesterday, and the Economic Community of Central African States said the bloc’s leaders would meet “imminently” to examine the political and security situation.

The instability is likely to be on the agenda for the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday (9-10 September), with African Union chair Azali Assoumani among attendees as leaders mull a proposal to grant the AU permanent member status.

While India is hoping to use the summit to reach a consensus on several issues affecting the global south, including debt reduction and sustainable development, most of the pre-summit coverage has focused on what won’t be happening in New Delhi. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be noticeably absent from the gathering, and it looks likely Chinese President Xi Jinping will be missing as well amid disagreements over the war in Ukraine, climate change and human rights.

Xi’s decision to skip the G20 would be seen as a particular blow given his recent attendance at the BRICS summit in South Africa, and would dash hopes of a first face-to-face meeting for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s trip to Beijing earlier this week. More significantly, it also kills the chance for a long-awaited meeting between Xi and US President Joe Biden as officials look to stabilise the increasingly tense relationship between the two countries.

Also look out for

September 4

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan expected to meet in Sochi

Chris Packham and scientists protest at Parliament

Trial begins for teenager accused of stabbing teacher

UN Commission of Inquiry in Ukraine holds press conference in Kyiv

ASEAN summit begins in Indonesia

Kenya hosts first African Climate Summit

September 5

PSNI Chief Constable at committee session over data leaks

Ex Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio sentenced over Jan 6 attack

Man accused of homophobic attack on ‘The Vivienne’ appears in court

DWAC shareholders meet on Truth Social acquisition extension

National Television Awards

September 6

Andrew Bailey at committee session on monetary policy reports

NOAA State of the Climate report

Offshore Energies UK annual economic report

Dawn Sturgess inquiry hearing

Trump associates arraigned in Georgia

Jonathan Majors assault trial begins

ASEAN summits with China, US, South Korea and Japan

Ballon d’Or shortlist announced

September 7

Prince Harry presents WellChild awards

Amanda Pritchard at committee session on new hospital programme

Workers begin striking at Chevron LNG sites in Australia

Mercury Prize awarded

Top Boy: The Final Chapter airs

NFL Season begins

September 8

One year ago: Queen Elizabeth II died

The King’s Accession Gun Salute

Report into Georgia election interference probe published

Donald Trump speaks at Monumental Leaders rally

Canadian man in court charged with supplying suicide poison

Rugby World Cup 2023 begins

September 9

Prince Harry attends opening of the Invictus Games

Ukraine v England Euro 2024 Qualifier

England take on Argentina at the Rugby World Cup

US Open women’s final

Presidential election in the Maldives

September 10

Trades Union Congress opens

Elections in Russian-annexed parts of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin attends Russian Eastern Economic Forum

Joe Biden visits Vietnam

US Open men’s final

FIBA Basketball World Cup final

UNESCO world heritage committee meeting begins

Statistics, results and reports: (Rhys)

September 4

WMO state of the Climate in Africa report

September 5

Cluster Munition Monitor 2023

UNEP report on marine sand

BRC retail sales monitor

UK services PMI

SMMT car sales figures

OECD consumer price indices

South Africa Q2 GDP

Results from: Ashtead Group

September 6

Statistics on housing benefit recoveries

UK Construction PMI

IEA report on financing clean energy in Africa

Greece Q2 GDP

Results from: Barratt Developments

September 7

Halifax house price index

Quarterly update on GP workforce

NHS Digital statistics on safeguarding adults

European Union Q2 GDP

Forbes Most Valuable Sports Teams

Results from: Direct Line Insurance

September 8

BRC footfall monitor

Japan Q2 GDP

IHS Markit/REC report on jobs

FAO food price index

Results from: Kroger

September 9

China consumer price index

Anniversaries and awareness days

September 4

25 years ago: Google founded

Labor Day (US)

National Payroll Week

September 5

One year ago: Chris Kaba shot dead by Met Police

International Day of Charity

September 6

One year ago: Boris Johnson left office, Liz Truss appointed prime minister

September 7

10 years ago: Xi launched Belt and Road Initiative

September 8

International Literacy Day

One month ago: Maui fire devastated Lahaina

September 9

North Korea marks Day of the Foundation of the Republic

Massoud Day in Afghanistan, possible anti-Taliban demonstrations

International FASD Day

World First Aid Day

World EV Day

September 10

World Suicide Prevention Day

Education Sunday

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog