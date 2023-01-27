News diary 30 January – 5 February: Largest day of industrial action in decades

Strikers from the MEU, CWU and UCU unions march on November 30, 2022 in London. Picture: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

As the government pushes on with legislation mandating minimum service levels in sectors affected by strikes – the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill is due in the Commons on Monday (30 January) for committee and remaining stages – the UK faces its largest day of industrial action in decades on Wednesday (1 February) as coordinated strikes hit the education, rail and public sectors in what the TUC are branding a national “day of action”.

Hundreds of thousands of teachers and support staff in England and Wales kick off the National Education Union’s strike campaign as part of their ongoing dispute with the government over pay, following the NEU’s rejection of a 5% pay offer for 2022/23. A further six days of regional and national strikes are planned for February and March.

The higher education sector will also be affected by the day of action as 70,000 UCU members working at 150 universities go on strike as part of their dispute over a pay offer which the union argues amounts to only a 4-5% increase, although that figure has been challenged by the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA).

Related

Teaching staff will be joined by over 100,000 civil servants across 124 departments and public bodies, in what the PCS union calls a “significant escalation” in their disputes over pay, conditions and pensions.

Those who are headed to work or picket lines on Wednesday also face travel disruption as train drivers and rail workers belonging to the ASLEF and RMT unions are striking as part of their battle with 14 train operating companies over jobs, conditions and pay. Attempts by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) to forestall the strikes by offering their “best and final offer” to both unions last week have so far been unsuccessful, with ASLEF rejecting their offer outright and the RMT providing no updates since the offer was submitted. Both unions are holding additional strikes on Friday (3 February).

A big week for insights into the state of economies around the world sees interest rate decisions by the UK, US and European central banks along with a slew of earnings releases from some of the world’s biggest companies. The IMF kicks things off on Tuesday (31 January) when it publishes the biannual update to its World Economic Outlook, which will be closely watched after Kristalina Georgieva said earlier this month that the Fund expects a third of the global economy to be in recession this year.

Despite the unexpected growth in the UK economy shown in last week’s GDP figures, the Bank of England is likely to announce another rate rise on Thursday (2 February) in an attempt to keep price rises below double digits as it also publishes its latest Monetary Policy Report to update last November’s inflation forecasts.

Rate rises are also expected from the Fed and the ECB (Wednesday and Thursday, respectively), while results from tech heavyweights Meta, Amazon and Apple, and companies including ExxonMobil, Shell, Ford, General Motors, Ryanair and McDonald’s will shed some light on how companies from a variety of important sectors have performed over a tough winter period.

Looking abroad

Following a week where the focus was very much on Ukraine’s military needs, there will be a shift in emphasis when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosts European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel next Friday (3 February) for the first EU-Ukraine summit since the start of the conflict, and the first since Ukraine was granted candidate country status last June.

Ukrainian authorities, keen to show progress towards achieving the so-called seven recommendations laid out by the European Commission, will likely point to the recent departure of a series of top officials amid an anti-corruption drive as evidence of Ukraine’s commitment to its bid for membership, though any decision is not expected until October when the EU’s annual enlargement package is unveiled.

The summit comes just days before the G7, EU, and Australia are due to enact import bans and price caps on Russian oil products, which come into effect on Sunday (5 February) following on from the crude cap agreed in December. It is thought this latest effort may come in the form of two price caps, given additional complications associated with the range of refined products.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pays a two-day visit to Israel and Palestine on Monday and Tuesday (30-31 January), his first since Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government took office last month. The trip, which includes stops in Jerusalem and Ramallah, comes amid heightened tensions in the region, notably following a deadly Israeli raid in Jenin on Thursday.

Blinken is then expected in Beijing on Sunday (February 5) for high-level talks with his new counterpart Qin Gang, a former Chinese Ambassador to the US. While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is on the agenda for talks, it’s difficult to imagine China significantly altering its position on the conflict. Blinken is likely to push for the resumption of US-China discussions on issues such as climate change and military matters, and the pair will likely also aim to put tensions behind them over Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year, though this may prove difficult amid news that Pelosi’s Republican successor Kevin McCarthy is apparently planning a trip to Taipei.

Also look out for

January 30

Firefighters’ strike ballot closes

“Support the Strikes” London rally

Sadiq Khan at committee session on levelling up funding

Supreme Court hears gang-related crime injunctions case

Nigerian senator goes on trial in London accused of organ harvesting

Gareth Bale plays in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

January 31

Steve Barclay at Health Committee session on NHS crisis

Ofgem CEO at BEIS committee session on energy support

French strikes over pension reforms

Pope Francis begins three-day visit to DRC

Premier League transfer window closes

Carabao Cup semi-final second legs

February 1

Rishi Sunak faces PMQs amid mass strike action

Boris Johnson addresses Atlantic Council on Ukraine

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

FIFA Club World Cup begins

“Green comet” passes closest to Earth

February 2

100 days ago: Rishi Sunak appointed prime minister

Scottish Parliament Budget debate

Joe Biden expected at National Prayer Breakfast

EU Commissioners expected to visit Ukraine

February 3

Pope Francis and Justin Welby visit South Sudan

Princess Royal visits Southampton to confer city status

February 4

Guinness Six Nations begins

February 5

Grammy Awards

Elections in Monaco and Cyprus

Constitutional referendum in Ecuador

Statistics, reports & results

January 30

Impact of winter pressures, including cost of living and NHS (ONS)

2021 Census stats on religion by age and sex

Big Brother Watch report on online privacy

IFRC World Disasters Report

Germany Q4 GDP

Results from: Ryanair

January 31

Quarterly stats on UK Government debt

IfG Whitehall Monitor report

Centre for Cities Cities Outlook

Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index

Euro area Q4 GDP

Annual UK fly-tipping stats

Results from: Spotify, ExxonMobil, Pfizer, UBS, Snap, McDonald’s, Samsung, General Motors, Mondelez

February 1

UK Manufacturing PMI

BRC Shop Price Index

Euro area inflation estimates

EU unemployment stats

Hong Kong Q4 GDP

Results from: Meta (Facebook), Glaxosmithkline

February 2

HMICFRS PEEL reports

NHS Urgent and Emergency Care weekly report

Times 2024 Good University Guide

RAJAR listening figures

Results from: Apple, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Shell, ConocoPhillips, Ford, BT, Starbucks

February 3

Census 2021 stats on characteristics of armed forces veterans

US Employment stats

UK Services PMI

BRC Footfall Monitor report

Anniversaries & awareness days

January 30

World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

51 years ago: Bloody Sunday

90 years ago: Adolf Hitler named German Chancellor

January 31

Three years ago: Brexit Day

February 1

LGBT+ History Month

National Heart Month

Black History Month (US)

World Hijab Day

Iran Ten-Day Dawn

20 years ago: Space Shuttle Columbia disaster

February 2

Time to Talk Day

Groundhog Day (US)

World Wetlands Day

80 years ago: Battle of Stalingrad ended

February 4

World Cancer Day

February 5

10 years ago: MPs voted to legalise same-sex marriage

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog