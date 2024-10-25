View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
October 25, 2024

News diary 28 October – 3 November: New Tory leader, Labour unveils budget

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

London, United Kingdom - July 6, 2024: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves arrives at Number 10 Downing street for her first day as a cabinet minister. Picture: Fred Duval/Shutterstock
London, United Kingdom - July 6, 2024: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves arrives at Number 10 Downing street for her first day as a cabinet minister. Picture: Fred Duval/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week: 

October 28: Dawn Sturgess Inquiry hears evidence on Skripals poisoning; Tommy Robinson in court on contempt charges; Ballon d’Or ceremony. 

October 29: Alex Salmond funeral; Kamala Harris ‘closing argument’ speech; Results from Alphabet and BP. 

October 30: UK Budget; OBR fiscal and economic forecast; Results from Microsoft and Meta

October 31: Conservative Party leadership election members’ ballot closes; First day of Budget debate in the Commons; Results from Apple, Amazon and Shell. 

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

November 1: RMT members begin series of strikes on the London Underground. 

November 2: New Conservative Party leader announced. 

November 3: Presidential election runoff in Moldova. 

Also look out for: 

October 28 

  • Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen at Harris campaign event in Philadelphia 
  • Knesset readings of controversial UNRWA bills 
  • Gérard Depardieu sexual assault trial in Paris 
  • WMO Greenhouse Gas Bulletin 

October 29 

  • COP-16 high-level segment 
  • One week until US presidential election 
  • England Lionesses v South Africa 

October 30 

  • UK spending review launch 
  • OBR review of March’s departmental expenditure limits forecast 
  • Rishi Sunak’s final PMQs as Leader of the Opposition 

October 31 

  • Rachel Reeves post-Budget broadcast round 
  • Sergey Lavrov at Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security 
  • Halloween 

November 1 

  • Energy Profits Levy rate increase takes effect 
  • FA Cup first round 
  • Diwali 

November 2 

  • England v New Zealand in Autumn Nations Series 

November 3 

  • Brazilian Grand Prix 
  • New York City Marathon 

Key statistics, reports and results: 

October 28 

  • Births in England and Wales in 2023 
  • Private rental affordability in England, Wales and Northern Ireland 
  • IUCN Red List of Threatened Species update 
  • Oxfam report on climate inequality 
  • Results from: Ford Motor Company 

October 29 

  • Employee earnings in the UK 
  • Homicide in Scotland 2023/24 
  • BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index 
  • UNCTAD Trade and Development report 
  • Forbes Top-Earning Dead Celebrities 
  • Results from: Santander, HSBC, McDonald’s, Lufthansa, Liberty Global (Virgin Media) 

October 30 

  • Preliminary estimate of the tax gap 
  • CBI Service Sector Survey and Monthly Growth Indicator 
  • US and EU Q3 GDP 
  • Results from: Standard Chartered, NEXT, Starbucks, eBay, Eli Lilly, Volkswagen 

October 31 

  • Blue Book (national accounts) and Pink Book (balance of payments) 
  • Statistics on children in need 2023/24 
  • WWA report on weather disasters 
  • Hong Kong Q3 GDP 
  • Results from: Repsol, TotalEnergies, ABInBev, Samsung, Intel, Banco Sabadell (TSB) 

November 1 

  • Equal Pay Day 
  • UK manufacturing PMI 
  • Nationwide House Price Index 
  • Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Nomura 

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor