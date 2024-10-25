News diary 28 October – 3 November: New Tory leader, Labour unveils budget

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week:
October 28: Dawn Sturgess Inquiry hears evidence on Skripals poisoning; Tommy Robinson in court on contempt charges; Ballon d’Or ceremony.
October 29: Alex Salmond funeral; Kamala Harris ‘closing argument’ speech; Results from Alphabet and BP.
October 30: UK Budget; OBR fiscal and economic forecast; Results from Microsoft and Meta.
October 31: Conservative Party leadership election members’ ballot closes; First day of Budget debate in the Commons; Results from Apple, Amazon and Shell.
November 1: RMT members begin series of strikes on the London Underground.
November 2: New Conservative Party leader announced.
November 3: Presidential election runoff in Moldova.
Also look out for:
October 28
- Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen at Harris campaign event in Philadelphia
- Knesset readings of controversial UNRWA bills
- Gérard Depardieu sexual assault trial in Paris
- WMO Greenhouse Gas Bulletin
October 29
- COP-16 high-level segment
- One week until US presidential election
- England Lionesses v South Africa
October 30
- UK spending review launch
- OBR review of March’s departmental expenditure limits forecast
- Rishi Sunak’s final PMQs as Leader of the Opposition
October 31
- Rachel Reeves post-Budget broadcast round
- Sergey Lavrov at Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security
- Halloween
November 1
- Energy Profits Levy rate increase takes effect
- FA Cup first round
- Diwali
November 2
- England v New Zealand in Autumn Nations Series
November 3
- Brazilian Grand Prix
- New York City Marathon
Key statistics, reports and results:
October 28
- Births in England and Wales in 2023
- Private rental affordability in England, Wales and Northern Ireland
- IUCN Red List of Threatened Species update
- Oxfam report on climate inequality
- Results from: Ford Motor Company
October 29
- Employee earnings in the UK
- Homicide in Scotland 2023/24
- BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index
- UNCTAD Trade and Development report
- Forbes Top-Earning Dead Celebrities
- Results from: Santander, HSBC, McDonald’s, Lufthansa, Liberty Global (Virgin Media)
October 30
- Preliminary estimate of the tax gap
- CBI Service Sector Survey and Monthly Growth Indicator
- US and EU Q3 GDP
- Results from: Standard Chartered, NEXT, Starbucks, eBay, Eli Lilly, Volkswagen
October 31
- Blue Book (national accounts) and Pink Book (balance of payments)
- Statistics on children in need 2023/24
- WWA report on weather disasters
- Hong Kong Q3 GDP
- Results from: Repsol, TotalEnergies, ABInBev, Samsung, Intel, Banco Sabadell (TSB)
November 1
- Equal Pay Day
- UK manufacturing PMI
- Nationwide House Price Index
- Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Nomura
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
