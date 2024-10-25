News diary 28 October – 3 November: New Tory leader, Labour unveils budget

London, United Kingdom - July 6, 2024: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves arrives at Number 10 Downing street for her first day as a cabinet minister. Picture: Fred Duval/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week:

October 28: Dawn Sturgess Inquiry hears evidence on Skripals poisoning; Tommy Robinson in court on contempt charges; Ballon d’Or ceremony.

October 29: Alex Salmond funeral; Kamala Harris ‘closing argument’ speech; Results from Alphabet and BP.

October 30: UK Budget; OBR fiscal and economic forecast; Results from Microsoft and Meta.

October 31: Conservative Party leadership election members’ ballot closes; First day of Budget debate in the Commons; Results from Apple, Amazon and Shell.

November 1: RMT members begin series of strikes on the London Underground.

November 2: New Conservative Party leader announced.

November 3: Presidential election runoff in Moldova.

Also look out for:

October 28

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen at Harris campaign event in Philadelphia

Knesset readings of controversial UNRWA bills

Gérard Depardieu sexual assault trial in Paris

WMO Greenhouse Gas Bulletin

October 29

COP-16 high-level segment

One week until US presidential election

England Lionesses v South Africa

October 30

UK spending review launch

OBR review of March’s departmental expenditure limits forecast

Rishi Sunak’s final PMQs as Leader of the Opposition

October 31

Rachel Reeves post-Budget broadcast round

Sergey Lavrov at Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security

Halloween

November 1

Energy Profits Levy rate increase takes effect

FA Cup first round

Diwali

November 2

England v New Zealand in Autumn Nations Series

November 3

Brazilian Grand Prix

New York City Marathon

Key statistics, reports and results:

October 28

Births in England and Wales in 2023

Private rental affordability in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

IUCN Red List of Threatened Species update

Oxfam report on climate inequality

Results from: Ford Motor Company

October 29

Employee earnings in the UK

Homicide in Scotland 2023/24

BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index

UNCTAD Trade and Development report

Forbes Top-Earning Dead Celebrities

Results from: Santander, HSBC, McDonald’s, Lufthansa, Liberty Global (Virgin Media)

October 30

Preliminary estimate of the tax gap

CBI Service Sector Survey and Monthly Growth Indicator

US and EU Q3 GDP

Results from: Standard Chartered, NEXT, Starbucks, eBay, Eli Lilly, Volkswagen

October 31

Blue Book (national accounts) and Pink Book (balance of payments)

Statistics on children in need 2023/24

WWA report on weather disasters

Hong Kong Q3 GDP

Results from: Repsol, TotalEnergies, ABInBev, Samsung, Intel, Banco Sabadell (TSB)

November 1

Equal Pay Day

UK manufacturing PMI

Nationwide House Price Index

Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Nomura

