News diary 28 April – 4 May: UK local elections, first Russell Brand court hearing

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (April 28): Parliamentary elections in Canada; Trial begins for men charged over Sycamore Gap tree felling; Hearings resume in Essex mental health services inquiry.

Tuesday (April 29): Donald Trump holds rally to mark his 100th day in office; Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Isle of Mull to mark their 14th anniversary; Arsenal play PSG in Champions league semifinal first leg.

Wednesday (April 30): CCC report on progress in adapting to climate change; Remaining stages of Sentencing Guidelines Bill; US Q1 GDP.

Thursday (May 1): UK local and mayoral elections, Mike Amesbury constituency by-election; Fresh talks aimed at ending Birmingham bin strike; Donald Trump delivers commencement address at the University of Alabama.

Friday (May 2): UK local elections results; First court hearing for Russell Brand on rape charges.

Saturday (May 3): Federal elections in Australia.

Sunday (May 4): Re-run of Romanian presidential election; F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Also look out for…

April 28

Arbitration ruling possible in UK-EU sandeel dispute

Public hearings in ICJ case on Israeli obligations to assist Palestinians

Trial begins for twelve charged over 2016 Kim Kardashian robbery in Paris

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour begins

April 29

City Minister addresses Innovate Finance Global Summit

Channel 4 local elections debate

BP results

French foreign minister chairs UN Security Council debate on the Middle East

April 30

David Lammy grilled by Lords International Relations and Defence committee

EP Group takeover of Royal Mail expected to complete

Meta and Microsoft results

Barcelona play Inter Milan in Champions league semifinal first leg

May 1

Disability Minister delivers speech on economic activity

Amazon and Apple results

UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League semifinals first legs

Tony Awards nominations announced

May 2

Shell and ExxonMobil results

Alec Baldwin’s Rust film released

Princess Charlotte turns 10

May 3

English Football League seasons end

Army v Navy rugby match

Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

World Press Freedom Day

May 4

Mike Pence awarded JFK Profile in Courage Award

Milken Institute Global Conference

Jannik Sinner’s tennis ban ends

Key statistics, reports and results

April 28

SIPRI report on military expenditure

CBI monthly survey of distributive trades

April 29

Amnesty International State of the World’s Human Rights report

BRC-Nielsen shop price index

US consumer confidence index

Spain Q1 GDP

Results from: BP, General Motors, ASM, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Associated British Foods, Mondelez, Spotify, AstraZeneca, Adidas, Lufthansa

April 30

CPJ report on press freedom under the Trump administration

ONS UK Health Accounts for 2023 and 2024

CBI surveys on services and growth

Nationwide house price index

US personal income & outlays (including PCE price index)

China manufacturing PMI

OECD report on taxing wages

Flash estimate EU GDP

Results from: Meta, Microsoft, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Aston Martin, TotalEnergies, Barclays, Iberdrola, Santander, UBS, Credit Agricole, Société Générale, Airbus, Next

May 1

Sickness absence in the UK labour market

Defra statistics on rural England

UK manufacturing PMI

Japan interest rate decision

Results from: Amazon, Apple, Lloyds, Whitbread, Drax, Eli Lilly, McDonald’s, Reach

May 2

Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index

BRC economic monitor

FAO food price index

Euro area inflation

Hong Kong Q1 GDP

Results from: Shell, ExxonMobil, Standard Chartered, NatWest, BASF

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

