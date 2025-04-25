News diary 28 April – 4 May: UK local elections, first Russell Brand court hearing

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (April 28): Parliamentary elections in Canada; Trial begins for men charged over Sycamore Gap tree felling; Hearings resume in Essex mental health services inquiry.
Tuesday (April 29): Donald Trump holds rally to mark his 100th day in office; Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Isle of Mull to mark their 14th anniversary; Arsenal play PSG in Champions league semifinal first leg.
Wednesday (April 30): CCC report on progress in adapting to climate change; Remaining stages of Sentencing Guidelines Bill; US Q1 GDP.
Thursday (May 1): UK local and mayoral elections, Mike Amesbury constituency by-election; Fresh talks aimed at ending Birmingham bin strike; Donald Trump delivers commencement address at the University of Alabama.
Friday (May 2): UK local elections results; First court hearing for Russell Brand on rape charges.
Saturday (May 3): Federal elections in Australia.
Sunday (May 4): Re-run of Romanian presidential election; F1 Miami Grand Prix.
Also look out for…
April 28
Arbitration ruling possible in UK-EU sandeel dispute
Public hearings in ICJ case on Israeli obligations to assist Palestinians
Trial begins for twelve charged over 2016 Kim Kardashian robbery in Paris
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour begins
April 29
City Minister addresses Innovate Finance Global Summit
Channel 4 local elections debate
BP results
French foreign minister chairs UN Security Council debate on the Middle East
April 30
David Lammy grilled by Lords International Relations and Defence committee
EP Group takeover of Royal Mail expected to complete
Meta and Microsoft results
Barcelona play Inter Milan in Champions league semifinal first leg
May 1
Disability Minister delivers speech on economic activity
Amazon and Apple results
UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League semifinals first legs
Tony Awards nominations announced
May 2
Shell and ExxonMobil results
Alec Baldwin’s Rust film released
Princess Charlotte turns 10
May 3
English Football League seasons end
Army v Navy rugby match
Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting
World Press Freedom Day
May 4
Mike Pence awarded JFK Profile in Courage Award
Milken Institute Global Conference
Jannik Sinner’s tennis ban ends
Key statistics, reports and results
April 28
SIPRI report on military expenditure
CBI monthly survey of distributive trades
April 29
Amnesty International State of the World’s Human Rights report
BRC-Nielsen shop price index
US consumer confidence index
Spain Q1 GDP
Results from: BP, General Motors, ASM, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Associated British Foods, Mondelez, Spotify, AstraZeneca, Adidas, Lufthansa
April 30
CPJ report on press freedom under the Trump administration
ONS UK Health Accounts for 2023 and 2024
CBI surveys on services and growth
Nationwide house price index
US personal income & outlays (including PCE price index)
China manufacturing PMI
OECD report on taxing wages
Flash estimate EU GDP
Results from: Meta, Microsoft, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Aston Martin, TotalEnergies, Barclays, Iberdrola, Santander, UBS, Credit Agricole, Société Générale, Airbus, Next
May 1
Sickness absence in the UK labour market
Defra statistics on rural England
UK manufacturing PMI
Japan interest rate decision
Results from: Amazon, Apple, Lloyds, Whitbread, Drax, Eli Lilly, McDonald’s, Reach
May 2
Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index
BRC economic monitor
FAO food price index
Euro area inflation
Hong Kong Q1 GDP
Results from: Shell, ExxonMobil, Standard Chartered, NatWest, BASF
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog