News diary 27 January – 2 February: Trump nominee confirmation hearings, 80 years since Auschwitz liberation

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (January 27): King Charles among world leaders at event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation; Kemi Badenoch and Nadhim Zahawi at Covid inquiry; Donald Trump expected to participate in US House Republicans’ retreat.
Tuesday (January 28): Chris Whitty at first legislative scrutiny session for the assisted dying bill; Arbitration hearing in UK-EU dispute over sandeels; Omagh bombing inquiry hearings begin.
Wednesday (January 29): Rachel Reeves delivers speech on growth; Andrew Bailey at Treasury Committee session on UK financial stability; Confirmation hearing for Robert F Kennedy to become US health secretary.
Thursday (January 30): Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales; John Prescott funeral; Confirmation hearing for Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard.
Friday (January 31): UK border declarations for EU imports come into effect; Six Nations begins; Fifth anniversary of Brexit.
Saturday (February 1): Third group of Israeli hostages expected to be released; Possible imposition of tariffs on Chinese, Canadian and Mexican exports to the US.
Sunday (February 2): GRAMMY Awards.
Also look out for…
January 27
Afghanistan inquiry hears evidence on Operation Northmoor investigation
Benjamin Netanyahu’s testimony expected to resume in criminal prosecution case
EU foreign affairs ministers meet on Ukraine, Syria and Georgia/Moldova
Scott Mills’ first BBC Radio 2 breakfast show
January 28
National population projection statistics
Israeli ban on UNRWA operations takes effect
Final report from Canadian election integrity inquiry
Doomsday Clock press conference
January 29
PMQs and MPs vote on Charter for Budget Responsibility and welfare cap
Amanda Pritchard questioned by MPs on the work of NHS England
Mass Court of Appeal hearing for Just Stop Oil campaigners
Chinese New Year: Year of the Snake
January 30
Former Vaccine Taskforce chair Dr Clive Dix at Covid inquiry
US Q4 GDP
FireAid concert for Los Angeles fire victims
Presidential candidate presentations at International Olympic Committee session
January 31
Nigel Farage speaks at Reform UK rally in Essex
Sara Sharif family court judges expected to be named
EU gas price cap expires
UEFA Champions League knockout phase draw
February 1
Alcohol duty increase takes effect
Planned launch of JAXA H3 rocket
Indian budget presented to Parliament
February 2
Contactless ticket expansion on rail services in the South East
Final India v England IT20 match
Groundhog Day
Key report, statistics and results
January 27
CBI growth indicator and service sector survey
Results from: Ryanair, AT&T, Fujitsu
January 28
Ireland Q4 GDP
Results from: Boeing, Starbucks, General Motors, Lockheed Martin, RTX Corporation
January 29
US and Canada interest rate decisions
Ofcom report on parents’ and children’s media literacy
Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s annual report on poverty in the UK
DWP statistics on Cold Weather Payments
Spain and Scotland GDP
Results from: Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, IBM, ASML, Norwegian sovereign wealth fund
January 30
Ofcom Cross-Platform Media Tracker report
ECB interest rate decision
EU flash GDP estimate
SMMT car production
Results from: Apple, Shell, Intel, Caterpillar, Nokia
January 31
US Personal Income & Outlays (includes PCE price index)
Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
