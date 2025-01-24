News diary 27 January – 2 February: Trump nominee confirmation hearings, 80 years since Auschwitz liberation

The Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp museum in Poland. Picture: enesdigital/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (January 27): King Charles among world leaders at event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation; Kemi Badenoch and Nadhim Zahawi at Covid inquiry; Donald Trump expected to participate in US House Republicans’ retreat.

Tuesday (January 28): Chris Whitty at first legislative scrutiny session for the assisted dying bill; Arbitration hearing in UK-EU dispute over sandeels; Omagh bombing inquiry hearings begin.

Wednesday (January 29): Rachel Reeves delivers speech on growth; Andrew Bailey at Treasury Committee session on UK financial stability; Confirmation hearing for Robert F Kennedy to become US health secretary.

Thursday (January 30): Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales; John Prescott funeral; Confirmation hearing for Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard.

Friday (January 31): UK border declarations for EU imports come into effect; Six Nations begins; Fifth anniversary of Brexit.

Saturday (February 1): Third group of Israeli hostages expected to be released; Possible imposition of tariffs on Chinese, Canadian and Mexican exports to the US.

Sunday (February 2): GRAMMY Awards.

Also look out for…

January 27

Afghanistan inquiry hears evidence on Operation Northmoor investigation

Benjamin Netanyahu’s testimony expected to resume in criminal prosecution case

EU foreign affairs ministers meet on Ukraine, Syria and Georgia/Moldova

Scott Mills’ first BBC Radio 2 breakfast show

January 28

National population projection statistics

Israeli ban on UNRWA operations takes effect

Final report from Canadian election integrity inquiry

Doomsday Clock press conference

January 29

PMQs and MPs vote on Charter for Budget Responsibility and welfare cap

Amanda Pritchard questioned by MPs on the work of NHS England

Mass Court of Appeal hearing for Just Stop Oil campaigners

Chinese New Year: Year of the Snake

January 30

Former Vaccine Taskforce chair Dr Clive Dix at Covid inquiry

US Q4 GDP

FireAid concert for Los Angeles fire victims

Presidential candidate presentations at International Olympic Committee session

January 31

Nigel Farage speaks at Reform UK rally in Essex

Sara Sharif family court judges expected to be named

EU gas price cap expires

UEFA Champions League knockout phase draw

February 1

Alcohol duty increase takes effect

Planned launch of JAXA H3 rocket

Indian budget presented to Parliament

February 2

Contactless ticket expansion on rail services in the South East

Final India v England IT20 match

Groundhog Day

Key report, statistics and results

January 27

CBI growth indicator and service sector survey

Results from: Ryanair, AT&T, Fujitsu

January 28

Ireland Q4 GDP

Results from: Boeing, Starbucks, General Motors, Lockheed Martin, RTX Corporation

January 29

US and Canada interest rate decisions

Ofcom report on parents’ and children’s media literacy

Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s annual report on poverty in the UK

DWP statistics on Cold Weather Payments

Spain and Scotland GDP

Results from: Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, IBM, ASML, Norwegian sovereign wealth fund

January 30

Ofcom Cross-Platform Media Tracker report

ECB interest rate decision

EU flash GDP estimate

SMMT car production

Results from: Apple, Shell, Intel, Caterpillar, Nokia

January 31

US Personal Income & Outlays (includes PCE price index)

Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

