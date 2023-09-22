News diary 25 September – 1 October: CPS mulls Letby retrial, Jimmy Lai’s 1000th day in prison

Jimmy Lai appears outside the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal in December 2020. Picture: Ryan K W Lai via Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The case of the UK’s worst child serial killer of modern times, Lucy Letby, is back in the courts on Monday (25 September) as the Crown Prosecution Service decides whether to seek a retrial on six counts of attempted murder.

Disgraced former nurse Letby was given a whole-life prison term after being convicted of seven counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder, using a variety of methods to kill babies on a hospital neo-natal ward.

The jury at Manchester Crown Court took weeks to convict Letby, but couldn’t reach a verdict on the remaining six charges. Given the decision is usually made on a public interest basis, the CPS could well order a retrial. Letby may also make her own plea at the hearing – after maintaining her innocence throughout trial, Letby filed an application for permission to appeal her convictions last week. An independent inquiry led by Lady Justice Thirlwall into Letby’s crimes is ongoing.

Related

The parents of a six-month-old girl take their battle to extend her life to High Court on Wednesday (27 September). Hospital bosses in Nottingham have appealed to end life-saving care for Indi Gregory, who suffers from a complex mitochondrial disease. Doctors have described the baby’s condition as incurable and said “the best modern medicine” could not help her.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

But Indi’s parents, Claire Staniforth and Dean Gregory, have disagreed with doctors’ assessments, saying their daughter “deserves a chance at life”. They have also received support from the family of Charlie Gard, who died from the same disease after his parents lost a High Court battle to take him abroad for treatment. A nine-month review into his and similar deaths of critically ill children in hospital found against changing the law to give parents a stronger say in treatments.

After Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised a new kind of thinking and politics over environmental issues on Wednesday, climate change is at the forefront of British politics again next week.

Sunak claimed the UK is a global leader on Net Zero and is well on track to reach the 2050 global target, so the International Energy Agency’s updated roadmap on Net Zero emissions, published on Tuesday (26 September), will provide interesting reading.

On Wednesday (27 September), the RSPB, in association with DEFRA and a coalition of wildlife and research organisations, publishes its State of Nature report, which acts as a health check on UK wildlife. The last report found 15% of species at risk of extinction.

Wildlife TV presenter Chris Packham leads a coalition of protesters to rally outside DEFRA HQ in response to the report on Thursday (28 September). And on Sunday (1 October), the Met Office is due to release monthly statistics on climate, which are expected to show this month was one of the hottest Septembers on record.

Looking abroad

It’s a huge week on Capitol Hill as US lawmakers face the 30 September cutoff to pass spending legislation and avert a government shutdown.

Next week’s funding deadline follows a dramatic week in the House amid increasingly bitter infighting among Republicans, which saw their leadership pull a planned rules vote on a doomed short-term continuing resolution before losing votes on Tuesday and then again on Thursday to move forward with a defence spending bill.

With both the House and Senate now not due to reconvene until Tuesday (26 September), the prospect of a shutdown is looking increasingly likely. On the Senate side, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has scheduled a procedural vote for Tuesday on legislation that would serve as vehicle for a short-term CR. But the House is where the matter will ultimately be determined. For McCarthy and his leadership team, the choice looks increasingly to be between siding with hardliners in his party and provoking a shutdown, or relying on Democratic votes to pass a short-term package that would likely end his speakership.

A debate begins in the Spanish parliament on Tuesday (26 September) ahead of a vote on Wednesday (27 September) on a potential government led by the right-leaning Partido Popular following July’s snap elections.

Even with the support of the far-right Vox party, it looks unlikely that PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo will be able to cobble together enough votes to win either the vote on Wednesday or a subsequent vote expected on Friday (29 September). Though PSOE leader and caretaker prime minister Pedro Sánchez is likely to be given an opportunity to try to form a government, he too looks like he will struggle, making fresh elections in January an increasingly likely outcome.

Sanchez, as it happens, will be among leaders attending a Med9 summit hosted by Malta on Friday (29 September). Leaders from the grouping – whose members also include Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, Croatia and Slovenia – are likely to discuss migration challenges as huge numbers of people continue to make dangerous journeys to Europe by boat, with nearly 130,000 arriving this year in Italy alone.

While European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined a 10-point plan for a “European answer” to migration on a visit to Lampedusa last week, leaders are far from united on how to tackle the problem – Germany has gone back and forth on accepting arrivals from Italy, while hosts Malta have been accused of ignoring boats in distress and taking in tiny numbers of asylum seekers. The summit may also feature a tense encounter between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron after France said it wouldn’t accept any arrivals from Lampedusa.

Also look out for

September 25

UCU university staff begin five-day strike action

Ukrainian MP addresses Lib Dems conference

Sentencing for Downing Street crasher

Joe Biden hosts US-Pacific Islands Forum Summit

UN Human Rights Council discusses Ukraine

IAEA General Conference

Paris Fashion Week begins

September 26

Ed Davey addresses Lib Dems conference

Deadline for Birmingham council response to intervention plans

‘Russian spies’ back in court in London

Andrew Tate due in court in Romania

Syria, North Korea and Afghanistan close UNGA debate

CAS hearing for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

England face Ireland for final ODI match of series

September 27

Preliminary hearing for Module 3 of the Covid-19 inquiry

Second Republican primary debate

Donald Trump expected to address UAW members in Detroit

Portuguese youth challenge EU emissions at the ECHR

US Open Cup final: Inter Miami v Houston Dynamo

September 28

First US House committee hearing in Biden impeachment inquiry

National Grid Winter Outlook

Turner Prize exhibition opens

Trial of Just Stop Oil protestors charged over Ashes disruption

September 29

UK National Accounts

Court hearing for prison escapee Daniel Khalife

ASLEF train drivers overtime ban

Moscow format talks on Afghanistan

Ryder Cup begins

EA Sports FC 24 release

September 30

ASLEF train drivers strike

Elections in Slovakia and the Maldives

Scotland faces Romania at Rugby World Cup

Gymnastics World Championships

October 1

James Cleverly and Grant Shapps speak as Conservative conference opens

People’s Assembly demonstration at Conservative Party Conference

Single-use plastics ban begins in England

Energy price cap changes take effect

New session opens for Turkish parliament

Argentinian presidential election debate

NFL London fixture: Jacksonville Jaguars v Atlanta Falcons

Statistics, reports and results

September 25

Human Rights Watch report on IMF lending since the pandemic

September 26

ONS data on kinship care in England and Wales

Life expectancy in Scotland, 2020-22

Earliest date for Maryland AG report on Church abuse in Baltimore

Results from: ASOS, Costco, Wolseley, Smiths Group

September 27

ONS figures on sexual orientation in the UK

Lancet Commission analysis on gender inequalities in cancer

Bank of England capital issuance

PAMCo audience measurement figures

September 28

US Q2 GDP (second release)

UK mid-year population estimates

Statistics on workless households by region

Quarterly statistics on NHS staff earnings

Child vaccination coverage for England

Energy trends and prices

Boiler Upgrade Scheme statistics

ORR rail safety statistics

SMMT automotive production figures

Results from: Nike, H&M

September 29

UK economic accounts

Bank of England Money and Credit figures on lending

Quarterly consumer trends statistics

UK property transactions

Flash estimate of euro area inflation

Anniversaries and awareness days

September 25

National Inclusion Week (to October 1)

International Ataxia Awareness Day

September 26

Apple Daily Founder Jimmy Lai marks 1,000 th day in prison

day in prison International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

World Contraception Day

European Day of Languages

September 27

One year ago: ‘referendums’ in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine

World Tourism Day

September 28

International Safe Abortion Day

World Maritime Day

World Rabies Day

September 29

Six months ago: Evan Gershkovich detained in Russia

Jewish festival of Sukkot begins

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

World Heart Day

Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

UK Wetnose Day

September 30

One year ago: Putin signed accession treaties absorbing Ukrainian regions

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (Canada)

International Podcast Day

International Translation Day

October 1

China’s National Day

South Korea’s Armed Forces Day

Cyprus Independence Day

World Vegetarian Day

International Coffee Day

International Day of Older Persons

Grandparents Day

Breast Cancer and Lupus awareness months begins

Black History Month begins (UK)

Go Sober for October and Stoptober campaigns begin

Jimmy Carter turns 99

70 years ago: US-South Korean Mutual Defense Treaty signed

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog