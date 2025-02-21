News diary 24 February — 2 March: Starmer and Macron meet Trump, Oscars

President of the United States Donald Trump with French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference at the Elysee Palace in 2017. Picture: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (February 24): Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosts a summit and G7 leaders hold a virtual call to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Emmanuel Macron meets Donald Trump in Washington DC; António Guterres opens UN Human Rights Council session.

Tuesday (February 25): Ofgem announces quarterly price cap changes; Steve Reed addresses NFU conference; Google, TikTok, Meta and X at committee session on social media, misinformation & harmful algorithms.

Wednesday (February 26): PMQs; New US Treasury Secretary expected to snub meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors; Climate Change Committee publishes Seventh Carbon Budget report.

Thursday (February 27): Keir Starmer meets Donald Trump at the White House; Quarterly immigration statistics released; Bodies of deceased hostages returned under Israel-Hamas agreement.

Friday (February 28): Ramadan expected to begin.

Saturday (March 1): First phase of the Israel-Hamas agreement due to end; BRIT awards; England v South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy.

Sunday (March 2): The Academy Awards.

Also look out for…

February 24

Nigel Farage addresses Reform UK Cornwall rally

Runcorn and Helsby MP Mike Amesbury sentenced for assault

Former Reform UK Wales leader Nathan Gill in court on bribery charges

China hosts 62nd session of the IPCC

February 25

FCDO Qs in the Commons on Gaza, Chagos Islands, Sudan and DRC

Met Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist at committee session on summer riots

Final arguments in Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment trial

Trial begins for Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III

February 26:

Michelle O’Neill speaks at Commission on the Future of Ireland conference

HMICFRS report on Met handling of child exploitation

United Utilities and Severn Trent CEOs at committee session on water sector reform

Intuitive Machines launches second lunar mission

February 27

Nigel Farage unveils Reform UK’s mayoral candidate for Hull and East Riding

ECHR judgment in Ayia Napa gang rape case

Todd Boehly and Richard Masters speak at FT Business of Football Summit

125 years ago: Labour Party founded

February 28

Fitch Ratings sovereign review of the UK

Rio Carnival

50 years ago: Moorgate tube crash

March 1

VAR used for the first time in the FA Cup fifth round

March 2

Rail fares increase

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Lunar Lander due to land on the Moon

Legislative elections in Tajikistan

Key statistics, reports and results:

February 24

CBI report on the net zero economy

London Assembly committee report on the night-time economy

EU inflation

Results from: Bank of Ireland

February 25

IIF Global Debt Monitor

Quarterly statistics on crime in Scotland

US consumer confidence index

Germany Q4 GDP (final)

Results from: Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, ASM International, Smith & Nephew

February 26

Joseph Rowntree Foundation report on financially insecure voters

Freedom in the World 2025 report

Human Rights Experts’ report on Nicaragua

South Korea publishes provisional data on births and deaths in 2024

Results from: Nvidia, Heathrow, E.ON, Just Eat Takeaway, ABInBev, eBay, Paramount

February 27

Quarterly homelessness figures

Quarterly criminal justice system statistics

SMMT car production figures

Bank of England capital issuance

NHS GP appointments and workforce statistics

US Q4 GDP (second estimate)

Results from: Rolls-Royce, Serco, HP, Swiss Re, Qantas, Taylor Wimpey, Ocado, Drax, Iberdrola, Rocket Lab

February 28

Nationwide house price index

US personal income & outlays (including PCE price index)

Canada and Turkey Q4 GDP

India Q3 GDP

Results from: IAG, BASF

March 1

China manufacturing PMI

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

