News diary 24 February — 2 March: Starmer and Macron meet Trump, Oscars

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (February 24): Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosts a summit and G7 leaders hold a virtual call to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Emmanuel Macron meets Donald Trump in Washington DC; António Guterres opens UN Human Rights Council session.
Tuesday (February 25): Ofgem announces quarterly price cap changes; Steve Reed addresses NFU conference; Google, TikTok, Meta and X at committee session on social media, misinformation & harmful algorithms.
Wednesday (February 26): PMQs; New US Treasury Secretary expected to snub meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors; Climate Change Committee publishes Seventh Carbon Budget report.
Thursday (February 27): Keir Starmer meets Donald Trump at the White House; Quarterly immigration statistics released; Bodies of deceased hostages returned under Israel-Hamas agreement.
Friday (February 28): Ramadan expected to begin.
Saturday (March 1): First phase of the Israel-Hamas agreement due to end; BRIT awards; England v South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy.
Sunday (March 2): The Academy Awards.
Also look out for…
February 24
Nigel Farage addresses Reform UK Cornwall rally
Runcorn and Helsby MP Mike Amesbury sentenced for assault
Former Reform UK Wales leader Nathan Gill in court on bribery charges
China hosts 62nd session of the IPCC
February 25
FCDO Qs in the Commons on Gaza, Chagos Islands, Sudan and DRC
Met Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist at committee session on summer riots
Final arguments in Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment trial
Trial begins for Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III
February 26:
Michelle O’Neill speaks at Commission on the Future of Ireland conference
HMICFRS report on Met handling of child exploitation
United Utilities and Severn Trent CEOs at committee session on water sector reform
Intuitive Machines launches second lunar mission
February 27
Nigel Farage unveils Reform UK’s mayoral candidate for Hull and East Riding
ECHR judgment in Ayia Napa gang rape case
Todd Boehly and Richard Masters speak at FT Business of Football Summit
125 years ago: Labour Party founded
February 28
Fitch Ratings sovereign review of the UK
Rio Carnival
50 years ago: Moorgate tube crash
March 1
VAR used for the first time in the FA Cup fifth round
March 2
Rail fares increase
Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Lunar Lander due to land on the Moon
Legislative elections in Tajikistan
Key statistics, reports and results:
February 24
CBI report on the net zero economy
London Assembly committee report on the night-time economy
EU inflation
Results from: Bank of Ireland
February 25
IIF Global Debt Monitor
Quarterly statistics on crime in Scotland
US consumer confidence index
Germany Q4 GDP (final)
Results from: Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, ASM International, Smith & Nephew
February 26
Joseph Rowntree Foundation report on financially insecure voters
Freedom in the World 2025 report
Human Rights Experts’ report on Nicaragua
South Korea publishes provisional data on births and deaths in 2024
Results from: Nvidia, Heathrow, E.ON, Just Eat Takeaway, ABInBev, eBay, Paramount
February 27
Quarterly homelessness figures
Quarterly criminal justice system statistics
SMMT car production figures
Bank of England capital issuance
NHS GP appointments and workforce statistics
US Q4 GDP (second estimate)
Results from: Rolls-Royce, Serco, HP, Swiss Re, Qantas, Taylor Wimpey, Ocado, Drax, Iberdrola, Rocket Lab
February 28
Nationwide house price index
US personal income & outlays (including PCE price index)
Canada and Turkey Q4 GDP
India Q3 GDP
Results from: IAG, BASF
March 1
China manufacturing PMI
