News diary 17 – 23 March: Spring Statement, Mahmoud Khalil deportation hearing

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (March 24): MPs debate Planning and Infrastructure Bill for the first time; Andrew Bailey delivers lecture on UK economic growth; US, Russian and Ukrainian officials hold separate talks in Riyadh.
Tuesday (March 25): Jenny Harries and Andy Burnham address UKHSA conference; US intelligence chiefs at Senate hearing on worldwide threats; Verdict announced in Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini corruption appeal.
Wednesday (March 26): Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers Spring Statement and OBR presents economic and fiscal forecast; CPI inflation data published; UN Human Rights Council holds Item 7 debate on human rights in Palestine.
Thursday (March 27): Jonathan Reynolds addresses Chatham House Global Trade Conference; France hosts ‘Coalition of the Willing’ meeting on Ukraine; RFU holds confidence vote in Bill Sweeney.
Friday (March 28): UK national accounts published; Reform UK local elections campaign launch; Former Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson in court on bribery charges.
Saturday (March 29): FA Cup quarterfinals (Fulham v Crystal Palace; Brighton v Nottingham Forest); Partial solar eclipse.
Sunday (March 30): Mothering Sunday; FA Cup quarterfinals (Bournemouth v Manchester City; Preston v Aston Villa).
Also look out for…
March 24
England host Latvia in World Cup qualifier
Gerard Depardieu goes on trial in Paris accused of sexual assault
Impeachment verdict for South Korean Prime Minister Han Duk-soo
Hearing in FTC antitrust lawsuit against Meta
March 25
Winter Fuel Payments challenge back at Court of Session
First Bundestag session since German election
Brazilian Supreme Court considers case against Jair Bolsonaro
North Macedonia v Wales in World Cup qualifier
March 26
New Alba Party leader announced
Russian prime minister’s annual address to the Duma
UEFA Women’s Champion’s league quarter-final second legs
10 years ago: Saudi Arabia launched air strikes in Yemen
March 27
Deportation hearing for Columbia graduate Mahmoud Khalil in Louisiana
UN Security Council discusses Democratic Republic of Congo
Nutrition for Growth Summit
March 28
Parole hearing opens for Colin Pitchfork
Alba Party annual conference
DoD deadline to update medical standards under Trump executive order on trans service members
Al Quds Day
March 29
Wales host England in Women’s Six Nations
Billboard Women in Music Awards
March 30
FA Cup semi-final draw
Land Day protests expected
Eid al-Fitr (tbc)
Two years ago: Trump criminally charged in New York hush money case
Key statistics, reports and results
March 24
Housing affordability statistics
NAO report on elective care transformation programmes
Flash UK PMI
March 25
OEUK Business Outlook report
CBI survey of distributive trades
US consumer confidence index
Results from: Kingfisher, Smiths Group
March 26
HMRC release on VAT gap estimate
Private rent and house price statistics
Producer price inflation
CBO release on US federal debt
Results from: Porsche SE
March 27
Households Below Average Income statistics
Family Resources Survey 2023/24
Fuel Poverty report 2024
Greenhouse gas emission statistics 2024
SMMT car production figures
CBO long-term US budget outlook
HMICFRS report on crime investigations
A Level results statistics
IUCN Red List of Threatened Species
Results from: NEXT, H&M, Capricorn Energy
March 28
UK economic accounts
Retail sales statistics
Quarterly consumer trends statistics
US Q4 GDP (third estimate)
US PCE price index
