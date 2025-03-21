News diary 17 – 23 March: Spring Statement, Mahmoud Khalil deportation hearing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK USA - March 12, 2025: Rally outside a federal courthouse in support of the release of student activist Mahmoud Khalil in Manhattan. Picture: Christopher Penler/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (March 24): MPs debate Planning and Infrastructure Bill for the first time; Andrew Bailey delivers lecture on UK economic growth; US, Russian and Ukrainian officials hold separate talks in Riyadh.

Tuesday (March 25): Jenny Harries and Andy Burnham address UKHSA conference; US intelligence chiefs at Senate hearing on worldwide threats; Verdict announced in Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini corruption appeal.

Wednesday (March 26): Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers Spring Statement and OBR presents economic and fiscal forecast; CPI inflation data published; UN Human Rights Council holds Item 7 debate on human rights in Palestine.

Thursday (March 27): Jonathan Reynolds addresses Chatham House Global Trade Conference; France hosts ‘Coalition of the Willing’ meeting on Ukraine; RFU holds confidence vote in Bill Sweeney.

Friday (March 28): UK national accounts published; Reform UK local elections campaign launch; Former Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson in court on bribery charges.

Saturday (March 29): FA Cup quarterfinals (Fulham v Crystal Palace; Brighton v Nottingham Forest); Partial solar eclipse.

Sunday (March 30): Mothering Sunday; FA Cup quarterfinals (Bournemouth v Manchester City; Preston v Aston Villa).

Also look out for…

March 24

England host Latvia in World Cup qualifier

Gerard Depardieu goes on trial in Paris accused of sexual assault

Impeachment verdict for South Korean Prime Minister Han Duk-soo

Hearing in FTC antitrust lawsuit against Meta

March 25

Winter Fuel Payments challenge back at Court of Session

First Bundestag session since German election

Brazilian Supreme Court considers case against Jair Bolsonaro

North Macedonia v Wales in World Cup qualifier

March 26

New Alba Party leader announced

Russian prime minister’s annual address to the Duma

UEFA Women’s Champion’s league quarter-final second legs

10 years ago: Saudi Arabia launched air strikes in Yemen

March 27

Deportation hearing for Columbia graduate Mahmoud Khalil in Louisiana

UN Security Council discusses Democratic Republic of Congo

Nutrition for Growth Summit

March 28

Parole hearing opens for Colin Pitchfork

Alba Party annual conference

DoD deadline to update medical standards under Trump executive order on trans service members

Al Quds Day

March 29

Wales host England in Women’s Six Nations

Billboard Women in Music Awards

March 30

FA Cup semi-final draw

Land Day protests expected

Eid al-Fitr (tbc)

Two years ago: Trump criminally charged in New York hush money case

Key statistics, reports and results

March 24

Housing affordability statistics

NAO report on elective care transformation programmes

Flash UK PMI

March 25

OEUK Business Outlook report

CBI survey of distributive trades

US consumer confidence index

Results from: Kingfisher, Smiths Group

March 26

HMRC release on VAT gap estimate

Private rent and house price statistics

Producer price inflation

CBO release on US federal debt

Results from: Porsche SE

March 27

Households Below Average Income statistics

Family Resources Survey 2023/24

Fuel Poverty report 2024

Greenhouse gas emission statistics 2024

SMMT car production figures

CBO long-term US budget outlook

HMICFRS report on crime investigations

A Level results statistics

IUCN Red List of Threatened Species

Results from: NEXT, H&M, Capricorn Energy

March 28

UK economic accounts

Retail sales statistics

Quarterly consumer trends statistics

US Q4 GDP (third estimate)

US PCE price index

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog