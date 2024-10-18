View all newsletters
October 18, 2024

News diary 21 – 27 October: King and Starmer in Samoa, Tommy Robinson protests outside Downing Street

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Tommy Robinson appears at a far-right rally in London on 1 June 2024. Picture: Monkey Butler Images/Shutterstock
Tommy Robinson appears at a far-right rally in London on 1 June 2024. Picture: Monkey Butler Images/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Editor’s Note from Foresight News: Hello readers! Due to staff commitments as we work on our 2025 calendars over the coming weeks, we’re paring down the Advance newsletter for the rest of 2024. We hope you enjoy the slimmed-down version while we turn our attention to next year, but if you need more in-depth planning, contact us on enquiries@foresightnews.com. 

Leading the week: 

Monday (October 21): New Employment Rights Bill debated for the first time in the Commons; UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-16) opens; Mariana Dam disaster High Court trial begins. 

Tuesday (October 22): World Economic Outlook published; Prisoner early release scheme changes come into effect; Russia hosts BRICS Summit. 
 
Wednesday (October 23): Inquest into the death of Brianna Ghey; IMF Fiscal Monitor published. 

Thursday (October 24): Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles in Samoa for CHOGM; Kamala Harris and Barack Obama campaign together in Georgia; France hosts ministerial conference on Lebanon. 

Friday (October 25): Lionesses play Germany. 

Saturday (October 26): Tommy Robinson leads supporters’ protest at Downing Street; Elections in Georgia; General Synod votes on final document on Catholic Church reform. 

Sunday (October 27): Donald Trump event at Madison Square Garden; Israel holds National Remembrance Day for October 7 attacks; Snap election in Japan. 

Also look out for: 

October 21 

  • David Lammy visits South Korea 
  • Satya Nadella addresses Microsoft AI Tour London 
  • IMF/World Bank annual meetings begin 

October 22 

  • Andrew Bailey addresses Bloomberg Global Regulatory Forum 
  • European Parliament vote on €35 billion loan to Ukraine 
  • Inquests open into deaths of Ian Paterson victims 
  • Donald Trump addresses NRA event; Barack Obama campaigns in Wisconsin and Michigan 

October 23 

  • King Charles begins visit to Samoa ahead of CHOGM 
  • Andrew Bailey addresses IIF Annual Membership Meeting 
  • Kamala Harris CNN town hall; Donald Trump rally in Georgia 
  • Hearing in Harvey Weinstein case 

October 24 

  • Angela Rayner addresses the LGA annual meeting  
  • New legislation on sexual harassment against workers takes effect 
  • G20 finance ministers meet in DC 
  • UNEP Emissions Gap report published 
  • Simchat Torah holiday begins 

October 25 

  • Inquest review hearing in Costessey deaths 
  • Teen in court over Southport stabbings 
  • Messi makes MLS playoffs debut 
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 released 

October 26 

  • Andrew Bailey addresses G30 Banking Seminar 
  • JAXA H3 rocket launch 

October 27 

  • Elections in Bulgaria and Uruguay 
  • Johnnie Walker presents final BBC Radio 2 show 
  • F1 Mexico Grand Prix 
  • Clocks go back as British Summer Time ends 

Key statistics, reports and results: 

October 21 

  • Rightmove House Price Index 
  • China Loan Prime Rate announcement 
  • Results from: Metro AG 

October 22 

  • Public Sector Finances 
  • Global Financial Stability Report 
  • Ireland Q2 GDP 
  • Results from: Verizon, 3M Company, InterContinental Hotels Group, Lockheed Martin, L’Oreal, General Motors 

October 23 

  • NAO report on Sellafield and nuclear legacy 
  • UNCTAD Review of Maritime Transport 2024 
  • Lonely Planet Best in Travel 
  • Results from: Tesla, Boeing, Heathrow, IBM, Lloyds Banking Group, Deutsche Bank, Iberdrola, Reckitt Benckiser, Coca-Cola, Heineken 

October 24 

  • Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales 
  • NAO report on progress in improving SEND 
  • Secondary school performance 2023-24 
  • SMMT automotive production 
  • UK flash PMI 
  • South Korea Q3 GDP 
  • Results from: Barclays, Renault, Unilever, American Airlines, Unicredit, Fujitsu 

October 25 

  • Final OBR pre-Budget forecast round 
  • Moody’s sovereign review of France 
  • Results from: NatWest Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Eni 

October 27 

  • NAO report on the government’s planning and spending framework 

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

