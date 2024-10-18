News diary 21 – 27 October: King and Starmer in Samoa, Tommy Robinson protests outside Downing Street

Tommy Robinson appears at a far-right rally in London on 1 June 2024. Picture: Monkey Butler Images/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Editor’s Note from Foresight News: Hello readers! Due to staff commitments as we work on our 2025 calendars over the coming weeks, we’re paring down the Advance newsletter for the rest of 2024. We hope you enjoy the slimmed-down version while we turn our attention to next year, but if you need more in-depth planning, contact us on enquiries@foresightnews.com.

Leading the week:

Monday (October 21): New Employment Rights Bill debated for the first time in the Commons; UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-16) opens; Mariana Dam disaster High Court trial begins.

Tuesday (October 22): World Economic Outlook published; Prisoner early release scheme changes come into effect; Russia hosts BRICS Summit.



Wednesday (October 23): Inquest into the death of Brianna Ghey; IMF Fiscal Monitor published.

Thursday (October 24): Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles in Samoa for CHOGM; Kamala Harris and Barack Obama campaign together in Georgia; France hosts ministerial conference on Lebanon.

Friday (October 25): Lionesses play Germany.

Saturday (October 26): Tommy Robinson leads supporters’ protest at Downing Street; Elections in Georgia; General Synod votes on final document on Catholic Church reform.

Sunday (October 27): Donald Trump event at Madison Square Garden; Israel holds National Remembrance Day for October 7 attacks; Snap election in Japan.

Also look out for:

October 21

David Lammy visits South Korea

Satya Nadella addresses Microsoft AI Tour London

IMF/World Bank annual meetings begin

October 22

Andrew Bailey addresses Bloomberg Global Regulatory Forum

European Parliament vote on €35 billion loan to Ukraine

Inquests open into deaths of Ian Paterson victims

Donald Trump addresses NRA event; Barack Obama campaigns in Wisconsin and Michigan

October 23

King Charles begins visit to Samoa ahead of CHOGM

Andrew Bailey addresses IIF Annual Membership Meeting

Kamala Harris CNN town hall; Donald Trump rally in Georgia

Hearing in Harvey Weinstein case

October 24

Angela Rayner addresses the LGA annual meeting

New legislation on sexual harassment against workers takes effect

G20 finance ministers meet in DC

UNEP Emissions Gap report published

Simchat Torah holiday begins

October 25

Inquest review hearing in Costessey deaths

Teen in court over Southport stabbings

Messi makes MLS playoffs debut

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 released

October 26

Andrew Bailey addresses G30 Banking Seminar

JAXA H3 rocket launch

October 27

Elections in Bulgaria and Uruguay

Johnnie Walker presents final BBC Radio 2 show

F1 Mexico Grand Prix

Clocks go back as British Summer Time ends

Key statistics, reports and results:

October 21

Rightmove House Price Index

China Loan Prime Rate announcement

Results from: Metro AG

October 22

Public Sector Finances

Global Financial Stability Report

Ireland Q2 GDP

Results from: Verizon, 3M Company, InterContinental Hotels Group, Lockheed Martin, L’Oreal, General Motors

October 23

NAO report on Sellafield and nuclear legacy

UNCTAD Review of Maritime Transport 2024

Lonely Planet Best in Travel

Results from: Tesla, Boeing, Heathrow, IBM, Lloyds Banking Group, Deutsche Bank, Iberdrola, Reckitt Benckiser, Coca-Cola, Heineken

October 24

Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales

NAO report on progress in improving SEND

Secondary school performance 2023-24

SMMT automotive production

UK flash PMI

South Korea Q3 GDP

Results from: Barclays, Renault, Unilever, American Airlines, Unicredit, Fujitsu

October 25

Final OBR pre-Budget forecast round

Moody’s sovereign review of France

Results from: NatWest Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Eni

October 27

NAO report on the government’s planning and spending framework

