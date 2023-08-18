News diary 21 – 27 August: Louis Theroux MacTaggart Lecture, first GOP debate

Louis Theroux poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. Picture: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

This week sees space exploration re-enter the orbit of the news agenda as Russia and India vie to land spacecraft on the moon’s south pole.

On Monday (21 August), the Lunar-25 probe launched by Russian space agency Roscosmos earlier this month is due to land on the lunar south pole, where it is scheduled to spend a year analysing lunar soil and searching for traces of ice water. Moscow will be keen to emphasise the acclaim that comes in becoming the first nation to land on the lunar southern pole amid rising interest rates and a tumbling rouble.

The Russians will not have to wait long to see their achievement matched; India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission is expected to make its own landing on the southern pole just two days later on Wednesday (August 23), having travelled around the Earth’s orbit multiple times since launching on July 14.

Quarterly stats are released on Thursday (24 August) on immigration and irregular migration to the UK at a time when the issue continues to dominate the political landscape. Around 17,000 people have crossed the Channel so far this year after Rishi Sunak made stopping the boats one of his five priorities in Government.

The Prime Minister had cause for alarm this week when refugees were evacuated from the Bibby Stockholm, the flagship policy vessel, after an outbreak of legionella. With reports refugees will not be admitted back on board for weeks, Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman will be scrambling for alternatives after reports the EU has rejected a return policy and some helpfully-timed friendly fire from Conservative Deputy Party Chairman Lee Anderson.

Ofgem will announce the next change to the energy price cap on Friday (25 August) after its last update was cited as a major factor in the fall in inflation recorded in July. The regulator’s next change will take effect in October and is expected to result in bills coming down again, and signs are good for a relatively stable winter period for consumers with many providers also recently launching new fixed-rate deals in response to falling wholesale prices.

However, ahead of Friday’s announcement the Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned in a Guardian interview that the price cap may not be the best mechanism to support those most in need in the context of the past couple of years of market volatility, suggesting the issue of what to do about energy bills will remain a key issue in the lead up to the next election.

Looking abroad

The first debate of the Republican presidential primary takes place next Wednesday (23 August) in Milwaukee as Donald Trump’s rivals for the GOP nomination seek to make a dent in the now four-times-indicted former president’s commanding lead in the polls.

The final line-up will be confirmed on Monday (21 August), though Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Doug Burgum, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie all appear to have qualified. Of course, the big question is whether Trump himself will take part, having suggested he might not while leaving the door open for a dramatic last-minute appearance in a week in which he also faces a deadline to surrender by Friday (25 August) following his indictment on state RICO charges by Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts this year’s BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday and Thursday (23-24 August). Russia’s Vladimir Putin won’t be attending in person, saving South African authorities the headache of having to decide whether to arrest Putin or ignore their obligations to act on the ICC arrest warrant issued in March against Putin. But China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi, and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are all due to attend the summit, with Xi paying a rare state visit on Tuesday (22 August) ahead of the gathering.

On the agenda for the summit is the contentious topic of expanding the grouping, with some 20 countries – including Argentina, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Venezuela – having expressed formal interest in joining, though the conflict in Ukraine will inevitably loom large over the gathering.

As it happens, the country marks its independence on Thursday (24 August), exactly 18 months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. At the UN in New York, current UN Security Council presidency holders the United States have scheduled a meeting that day on the conflict in Ukraine.

Also look out for

August 21

Joe Biden visits Maui, Hawaii

US and South Korea begin military exercises

Strike action by MOD supply staff in Scotland

UK’s oldest person turns 114

August 22

Xi Jinping pays state visit to South Africa

Vladimir Putin among speakers at BRICS business forum

Vote on new Cambodian prime minister

Edinburgh International Television Festival begins

August 23

General election in Zimbabwe

Louis Theroux delivers James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture

gamescom

World Air Guitar Championships

August 24

GCSE results announced

NHS hospital consultants’ strike planned

BRICS leaders meet with non-member state leaders

Jackson Hole economic symposium opens

PGA Tour Championship begins

August 25

Jerome Powell speech at Jackson Hole economic symposium

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon court appearance

NASA’s Crew-7 mission launch

Reading & Leeds festivals open

August 26

RMT rail workers strike begins

Notting Hill Carnival begins

Gabon holds general election

Vuelta a España (Tour of Spain) begins

August 27

The Hundred (cricket) finals

F1 Netherlands Grand Prix

Statistics, results and reports

August 21

Rightmove House Price Index

August 22

UK public sector finances

Statistics on drug-related deaths in Scotland in 2022

Results from: BHP, Lowe’s Companies, Medtronic, Wood Group plc, Macy’s Inc

August 23

Flash UK PMI

Births in 2022 NCHS report (US)

Waterwise / BSI Water Scarcity Index

Results from: Nvidia, Kohl’s, Ithaca Energy

August 24

NHS statistics on bed availability and occupancy, sickness absence rates, NHS workforce and GP workforce

ONS statistics on young people not in education, employment or training (NEET)

Fire prevention and protection statistics 2022/23

Results from: Qantas, Norwegian Air, Hays plc, Gap Stores, Nordstrom

August 25

Bank of England capital issuance

Germany Q2 GDP (final)

Anniversaries and awareness days

August 21

International Rocket Week

10 years ago: Gouta chemical weapons attack

August 22

Russia’s Flag Day

Two weeks ago: Maui fire devastated Lahaina, Hawaii

August 23

International Beatleweek

International Day for remembrance of the slave trade and its abolition

Three years ago: Jacob Blake shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin

August 26

Women’s Equality Day

International Bat Weekend

National Dog Day

UK’s oldest man turns 111

Two years ago: ISIS-K attack at Kabul airport

August 27

International Go Topless Day

Four years ago: Harry Dunn was killed

