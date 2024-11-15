View all newsletters
  1. News
November 15, 2024

News diary 18 – 24 November: 1,000 days since invasion of Ukraine, Hancock at Covid inquiry

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awards employees of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant who were under Russian captivity at the plant, during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week: 

Monday (November 18): Brazil hosts G20 summit; David Lammy chairs UNSC debates on the Middle East and Ukraine; High Court hearing on weapons sales to Israel

Tuesday (November 19): Farmers’ protests in London; Andrew Bailey quizzed by Treasury Committee; Volodymyr Zelenskyy address to European Parliament to mark 1,000 days of war. 

Wednesday (November 20): CPI inflation data; ICC sentencing for Mali militant leader guilty of war crimes. 

Thursday (November 21): COP29 closing plenary begins; Matt Hancock gives evidence to Covid-19 inquiry; Royal Mail Group annual results. 

Friday (November 22): Inquest opens into death of Savannah Bentham; Royal Variety Performance. 

Saturday (November 23): UK snooker championships; Las Vegas Grand Prix. 

Sunday (November 24): Ruben Amorim takes charge of first Manchester United match; Presidential election in Romania; Presidential election run-off in Uruguay. 

Also look out for… 

November 18 

Class action case against Mastercard begins at the Competition Appeal Tribunal 

New sentencing powers for magistrates take effect 

Ofcom’s annual BBC report 

SpaceX Starship sixth orbital test flight 

November 19 

Humza Yousaf gives evidence to Covid-19 Inquiry 

Anders Behring Breivik parole hearing 

GQ Men of the Year Awards 

November 20 

PMQs 

Eluned Morgan evidence to Covid-19 inquiry 

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Xi Jinping talks in Brasilia 

UK Music annual report 

November 21 

CMA chief executive speech to Chatham House competition policy conference 

EU ministerial meeting on trade relations with the US 

Lloyd Austin attends ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus 

50 years ago: Birmingham pub bombings 

November 22 

The National St. Andrew’s Awards Dinner 

Halifax International Security Forum 

November 24 

Autumn Nations Series: England v Japan 

Rio de Janeiro pride parade 

Key statistics, reports and results: 

November 18 

OECD Health at a Glance report 

Greenpeace report on oil and gas taxation 

Rightmove House Price Index 

November 19 

OEUK Decommissioning Insight report 

US-China Economic and Security Review Commission annual report 

OECD Digital Economy Outlook 

Results from: Walmart, ThyssenKrupp, Imperial Tobacco 

November 20 

Private rent and house price statistics 

Annual Ofsted figures on childcare providers and inspections 

Landmine Monitor Report 

China Loan Prime Rate announcement 

Indonesia interest rate decision 

Results from: Nvidia, Severn Trent, British Land 

November 21 

Public sector finances 

Resolution Foundation Intergenerational Audit 

ORR station usage statistics 

Quarterly knife crime and criminal justice figures 

OECD quarterly national accounts 

Turkey and South Africa interest rate decisions 

November 22 

Retail sales figures 

UK flash PMI  

Germany Q3 GDP (final) 

Topics in this article :

