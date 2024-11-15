News diary 18 – 24 November: 1,000 days since invasion of Ukraine, Hancock at Covid inquiry

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week:
Monday (November 18): Brazil hosts G20 summit; David Lammy chairs UNSC debates on the Middle East and Ukraine; High Court hearing on weapons sales to Israel.
Tuesday (November 19): Farmers’ protests in London; Andrew Bailey quizzed by Treasury Committee; Volodymyr Zelenskyy address to European Parliament to mark 1,000 days of war.
Wednesday (November 20): CPI inflation data; ICC sentencing for Mali militant leader guilty of war crimes.
Thursday (November 21): COP29 closing plenary begins; Matt Hancock gives evidence to Covid-19 inquiry; Royal Mail Group annual results.
Friday (November 22): Inquest opens into death of Savannah Bentham; Royal Variety Performance.
Saturday (November 23): UK snooker championships; Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Sunday (November 24): Ruben Amorim takes charge of first Manchester United match; Presidential election in Romania; Presidential election run-off in Uruguay.
Also look out for…
November 18
Class action case against Mastercard begins at the Competition Appeal Tribunal
New sentencing powers for magistrates take effect
Ofcom’s annual BBC report
SpaceX Starship sixth orbital test flight
November 19
Humza Yousaf gives evidence to Covid-19 Inquiry
Anders Behring Breivik parole hearing
GQ Men of the Year Awards
November 20
PMQs
Eluned Morgan evidence to Covid-19 inquiry
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Xi Jinping talks in Brasilia
UK Music annual report
November 21
CMA chief executive speech to Chatham House competition policy conference
EU ministerial meeting on trade relations with the US
Lloyd Austin attends ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus
50 years ago: Birmingham pub bombings
November 22
The National St. Andrew’s Awards Dinner
Halifax International Security Forum
November 24
Autumn Nations Series: England v Japan
Rio de Janeiro pride parade
Key statistics, reports and results:
November 18
OECD Health at a Glance report
Greenpeace report on oil and gas taxation
Rightmove House Price Index
November 19
OEUK Decommissioning Insight report
US-China Economic and Security Review Commission annual report
OECD Digital Economy Outlook
Results from: Walmart, ThyssenKrupp, Imperial Tobacco
November 20
Private rent and house price statistics
Annual Ofsted figures on childcare providers and inspections
Landmine Monitor Report
China Loan Prime Rate announcement
Indonesia interest rate decision
Results from: Nvidia, Severn Trent, British Land
November 21
Public sector finances
Resolution Foundation Intergenerational Audit
ORR station usage statistics
Quarterly knife crime and criminal justice figures
OECD quarterly national accounts
Turkey and South Africa interest rate decisions
November 22
Retail sales figures
UK flash PMI
Germany Q3 GDP (final)
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog