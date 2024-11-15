News diary 18 – 24 November: 1,000 days since invasion of Ukraine, Hancock at Covid inquiry

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awards employees of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant who were under Russian captivity at the plant, during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week:

Monday (November 18): Brazil hosts G20 summit; David Lammy chairs UNSC debates on the Middle East and Ukraine; High Court hearing on weapons sales to Israel.

Tuesday (November 19): Farmers’ protests in London; Andrew Bailey quizzed by Treasury Committee; Volodymyr Zelenskyy address to European Parliament to mark 1,000 days of war.

Wednesday (November 20): CPI inflation data; ICC sentencing for Mali militant leader guilty of war crimes.

Related

Thursday (November 21): COP29 closing plenary begins; Matt Hancock gives evidence to Covid-19 inquiry; Royal Mail Group annual results.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Friday (November 22): Inquest opens into death of Savannah Bentham; Royal Variety Performance.

Saturday (November 23): UK snooker championships; Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sunday (November 24): Ruben Amorim takes charge of first Manchester United match; Presidential election in Romania; Presidential election run-off in Uruguay.

Also look out for…

November 18

Class action case against Mastercard begins at the Competition Appeal Tribunal

New sentencing powers for magistrates take effect

Ofcom’s annual BBC report

SpaceX Starship sixth orbital test flight

November 19

Humza Yousaf gives evidence to Covid-19 Inquiry

Anders Behring Breivik parole hearing

GQ Men of the Year Awards

November 20

PMQs

Eluned Morgan evidence to Covid-19 inquiry

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Xi Jinping talks in Brasilia

UK Music annual report

November 21

CMA chief executive speech to Chatham House competition policy conference

EU ministerial meeting on trade relations with the US

Lloyd Austin attends ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus

50 years ago: Birmingham pub bombings

November 22

The National St. Andrew’s Awards Dinner

Halifax International Security Forum

November 24

Autumn Nations Series: England v Japan

Rio de Janeiro pride parade

Key statistics, reports and results:

November 18

OECD Health at a Glance report

Greenpeace report on oil and gas taxation

Rightmove House Price Index

November 19

OEUK Decommissioning Insight report

US-China Economic and Security Review Commission annual report

OECD Digital Economy Outlook

Results from: Walmart, ThyssenKrupp, Imperial Tobacco

November 20

Private rent and house price statistics

Annual Ofsted figures on childcare providers and inspections

Landmine Monitor Report

China Loan Prime Rate announcement

Indonesia interest rate decision

Results from: Nvidia, Severn Trent, British Land

November 21

Public sector finances

Resolution Foundation Intergenerational Audit

ORR station usage statistics

Quarterly knife crime and criminal justice figures

OECD quarterly national accounts

Turkey and South Africa interest rate decisions

November 22

Retail sales figures

UK flash PMI

Germany Q3 GDP (final)

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog